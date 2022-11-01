CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have to hope they’ve addressed their deficiencies ahead of Sunday’s game with the Panthers. Last week, in their lopsided loss to the Browns, the Bengals were completely outplayed on both offense and defense. The offense was unable to block Myles Garrett and the pass rush of the Browns. Burrow was sacked five times, but pressured on almost every pass attempt. The run game continued to struggle with only 36 yards on 10 carries.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO