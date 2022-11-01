ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincy Jungle

What happened to the Bengals’ offensive line in Cleveland?

Halloween didn’t go as planned, as the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line rollercoaster faced off against an elite pass rush generated by the Cleveland Browns defense. Myles Garrett set the tone with an opening drive tipped ball that led to an interception and ended up with 1.5 sacks, the deflection, and 4 QB hits.
Bass: Who's smiling now, Bengals fans?

Bass: Who's smiling now, Bengals fans?

Sometimes, you just need to find a way to smile. Losing 32-13 at Cleveland on Monday night was shocking, demoralizing, deflating, frustrating, angering, saddening, crappy ... must I continue? After winning two straight and four out of five, the Bengals TP’d you on Halloween. It was painful to watch....
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football making long-term change at long snapper

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went into a crucial game at Penn State with a long snapper so green he had not yet lost his black helmet stripe. The helmet Mason Arnold wears Saturday at Northwestern will no longer be burdened by that stripe. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said on his Thursday radio show that Arnold’s stripe was removed following his first career start at Beaver Stadium.
Cleveland.com

How the Bengals can get Joe Burrow, passing game back on track vs. the Panthers: Film Review

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have to hope they’ve addressed their deficiencies ahead of Sunday’s game with the Panthers. Last week, in their lopsided loss to the Browns, the Bengals were completely outplayed on both offense and defense. The offense was unable to block Myles Garrett and the pass rush of the Browns. Burrow was sacked five times, but pressured on almost every pass attempt. The run game continued to struggle with only 36 yards on 10 carries.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

