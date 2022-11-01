Read full article on original website
OHSAA football regional quarterfinal live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 12 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area during the first round of the OHSAA playoffs. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7...
Archbishop Hoban rushes for 346 yards in 41-13 Division II playoff win over Barberton
AKRON, Ohio — Lamar Sperling continued his run toward possibly becoming Ohio’s Mr. Football, rushing for 261 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries as host Hoban rolled past visiting Barberton Friday, 41-13, in a Division II, Region 5 matchup. With the victory, the 11-1 Knights, who are...
What about Kevin Stefanski as the future coach of the Cleveland Browns? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kevin Stefanski was not going to be fired during the bye week, even if the Browns had lost to Cincinnati. So this is not a story about votes of confidences for the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. It is about the future of Stefanski, who...
Cavs climb in power rankings after convincing win in Detroit: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love’s energy and Evan Mobley’s defense are the standout qualities the Cavaliers put on display in Friday’s win against the Pistons at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. National talking heads took note of the way Cleveland overcame the absence of Darius...
Cleveland Cavaliers get first extended look at ‘death lineup’
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff and his other assistants had just returned from their annual coaching retreat at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort when the stunning news broke: Cleveland had acquired three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. Forget all those plans. Time for new ones.
Tee Higgins should give Bengals a deep target vs. Panthers: Andrew Gillis
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ offense is in a moment of self reflection without Ja’Marr Chase in the mix. Against a struggling Panthers team, it’s not hard to see how a loss could doom the Bengals’ season. But in any case, don’t expect the Bengals’ offense to struggle like it did against the Browns last Monday.
Cincy Jungle
What happened to the Bengals’ offensive line in Cleveland?
Halloween didn’t go as planned, as the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line rollercoaster faced off against an elite pass rush generated by the Cleveland Browns defense. Myles Garrett set the tone with an opening drive tipped ball that led to an interception and ended up with 1.5 sacks, the deflection, and 4 QB hits.
St. Ignatius makes ‘some magic happen’ in 50-49 comeback win at Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — “Make some magic happen.”. St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle told that to his players at halftime Friday night, trailing Cleveland Heights by 28 points in the OHSAA Division I regional quarterfinals.
Bass: Who's smiling now, Bengals fans?
Sometimes, you just need to find a way to smile. Losing 32-13 at Cleveland on Monday night was shocking, demoralizing, deflating, frustrating, angering, saddening, crappy ... must I continue? After winning two straight and four out of five, the Bengals TP’d you on Halloween. It was painful to watch....
Ohio State football making long-term change at long snapper
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football went into a crucial game at Penn State with a long snapper so green he had not yet lost his black helmet stripe. The helmet Mason Arnold wears Saturday at Northwestern will no longer be burdened by that stripe. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said on his Thursday radio show that Arnold’s stripe was removed following his first career start at Beaver Stadium.
Jets QB Zach Wilson ‘is the right guy’: Greg Buttle
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Jets insider Greg Buttle doubled down on his support for quarterback Zach Wilson after his performance against the Patriots last weekend. Watch the video player to find out why and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
How are the Giants doing halfway through the season?
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Giants insider David Tyree joined the Moose to evaluate Big Blue’s performance for the first half of the NFL season. He’s a tough grader; watch the video player to find out why and tune in to NY Blitz on PIX11 Saturdays at 10:30 p.m.
NFL Analysis Network
Browns’ Myles Garrett Leads NFL In This Crazy Stat Through 8 Weeks
The Cleveland Browns saved their season by picking up a huge victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football to finish up Week 8. That pushed the Browns’ record to 3-5 as they head into their bye and regroup for the second half of the year. A big...
Bengals injuries mounting as pivotal Week 9 matchup draws near
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are nearing the bye week, and not a moment too soon. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) was absent from practice Thursday, as expected, but the team was also without a handful of other contributors — and key contributors at that. Cornerbacks Mike...
How the Bengals can get Joe Burrow, passing game back on track vs. the Panthers: Film Review
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals have to hope they’ve addressed their deficiencies ahead of Sunday’s game with the Panthers. Last week, in their lopsided loss to the Browns, the Bengals were completely outplayed on both offense and defense. The offense was unable to block Myles Garrett and the pass rush of the Browns. Burrow was sacked five times, but pressured on almost every pass attempt. The run game continued to struggle with only 36 yards on 10 carries.
Hey LeBron, want to see a Cleveland Browns museum? You’re officially invited
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Browns super fan Ray Prisby has extended an invitation to LeBron James: Come visit my museum. OK, it’s not a formal museum, but it might as well be. Prisby, who has been recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his fandom, has scores of artifacts on the Browns, in particular Jim Brown.
Glenville clamps down on Bellevue in D-IV quarterfinal, 43-6, behind Deonte Rucker’s 5 TDs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Top-seeded Glenville paired timely turnovers with a quick-strike offense as it defeated eighth-seeded Bellevue, 43-6, in a Division IV, Region 14 quarterfinal at the Collinwood High School Athletic Complex Friday. Glenville (11-0) advances to face No. 4 Elyria Catholic (10-2) in a regional semifinal next Saturday...
Bengals CB Mike Hilton out for Sunday; Tre Flowers questionable
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are hurting in the secondary. In addition to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Chidobe Awuzie (knee) and Josh Tupou (calf), cornerback Mike Hilton (finger) will be absent for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) and offensive tackle La’el Collins...
Bengals vs. Panthers: Game predictions for the Week 9 matchup
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are looking for a win to get them above .500 headed into the bye week against the lowly Panthers on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. How will it play out?. Here are the picks from our Bengals writers:. Andrew Gillis: Bengals 23, Panthers 20. This...
