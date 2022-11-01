Read full article on original website
WCVB
Hotel offers to reinstate wedding room block canceled after Taylor Swift concert announcement
WALPOLE, Mass. — A Massachusetts hotel is offering to reinstate a room block for a couple's wedding after the bride-to-be said the hotel derailed the deal followingTaylor Swift's announcement of nearby concerts scheduled for the same May weekend. Christina Leonard and her fiancé are planning their wedding at a...
Turnto10.com
Taylor Swift adds third tour concert at Gillette as hotels see booming bookings
WRENTHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour is getting a third concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The "Love Story" artist performs in Southern New England from May 19-21, much to the delight of fans. "If she plays 'All Too Well' that would be awesome," said Swift fan,...
GoLocalProv
The Big Waterfront Play — Millions Being Invested for Concert Venue
It was first announced in 2019, and now on Friday, Rhode Island and East Providence officials and Live Nation New England kick off one of the biggest economic investments ever along the Seekonk River. The move by East Providence is the latest in the transformation of the waterfront. The development...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. 5 – 12)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. RITBA Weekly Lane Closure Updates. November 6 – 12, 2022. Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge: There...
hot969boston.com
Revere Woman Kicked Out of Foxboro Hotel Because of Taylor Swift Concert, Talks to Getup Crew
“She has a whole tour, I have ONE day!” Christina Leonard called into the Getup Crew this morning to voice her frustration about what happened to her at the hands of Home2 Suites by Hilton. Christina and her fiancee Carmine are getting married in May of 2023 and have 10 rooms booked at the Home2 Suites by Hilton for that night. Sounds like a great night. Only problem is, Taylor Swift just announced her tour at Gillette Stadium for the same weekend. Because of that, Christina was contacted by an employee of the hotel that her block of 10 rooms were canceled. Christina was blindsided by the phone call seeing as she has a written and signed contract from the hotel. She said the employee told her on the phone they were going to be getting $1,000 a night for the rooms, much higher than the $169 a night her guests were being charged. The hotel’s suggested solution: offering her rooms at another hotel 18 miles away from the venue. Obviously that is not sufficient for Christina and her guests, some which are coming in from as far away as Italy.
Radio Ink
Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England
30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
whatsupnewp.com
Kittens available for adoption in Providence
Stacker compiled a list of kittens available for adoption in Providence on Petfinder. You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Providence that require a bachelor’s degree. – Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tuxedo (mixed) – Petfinder. Delta (ALM-fostered in New England) – Gender: Female. – Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair...
worcestermag.com
Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries
Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
Trader Joe’s in Providence is officially open
The grand opening of the new Trader Joe's in Providence is finally here!
Lottery tickets worth $250K and $50K sold in RI
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Cranston for Wednesday night's drawing, according to the R.I. Lottery. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number.
Turnto10.com
New concert venue breaks ground at Bold Point Park in East Providence
(WJAR) — State and city leaders broke ground on a new concert venue at Bold Point Park in East Providence on Friday. Governor Dan McKee and East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva were among the officials who attended the ceremony Friday morning and spoke glowingly at the venue to come.
Thirsty Beaver to open new location in North Kingstown
Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub & Grub will soon have another location in Rhode Island.
Turnto10.com
Memorial area for Matthew Dennison, others in the works
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR ) — A memorial in honor of Matthew Dennison and others in West Warwick is in the works. The 17-year-old hockey captain for West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich died in March from injuries sustained when a car he was in collided head on with an alleged drunken driver.
Turnto10.com
Cranston West hosts Woonsocket in Division 2 quarterfinal
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket traveled to Cranston West for a Division 2 playoff game Friday night. The Falcons would win 21-18.
Boston Globe
After hard lessons learned from Alex and Ani, Carolyn Rafaelian comes back with Metal Alchemist
CRANSTON, R.I. — Alex and Ani founder Carolyn Rafaelian was sitting in her Cranston home on a recent fall Friday evening, a glass of red wine balanced on the arm of her reading chair, the golden coin necklace she was wearing — her own design, of course — glowing in the setting sunlight.
Car fire on I-95 North in Providence cleared
A car on fire closed the left lane and shoulder on I-95 North Wednesday afternoon.
Turnto10.com
Bales of hay disrupt traffic in Hartford
Drivers in Hartford were faced with an unusual roadblock Friday. Bales of hay blocked a ramp from Interstate 91 to Interstate 84. State police said a tractor-trailer carrying bales of hay flipped over. The overturned truck and the hay bales blocked the ramp completely. "So, hay, we ask everyone to...
Turnto10.com
Lincoln battles West Warwick in postseason play
Lincoln visited West Warwick in a Division 3 quarterfinal game on Friday night. West Warwick advanced 26-14.
GoLocalProv
Over 9 Hour Wait at Hasbro ER, Says Rhode Island Mother — “Something Needs to Be Done”
A Rhode Island mother said that she was told the wait time would be 9 hours to see a doctor, when she brought her toddler to Hasbro Children’s Hospital early Wednesday morning with what she said were worrying health issues. Melissa DaRosa said when her three-year-old daughter was throwing...
rhodybeat.com
A place to ride
The pain of grief is still sharp. The lingering questions, lack of answers, and empty void left by the death of their 16-year-old son twists like a knife day and night. Hoping to take the edge off just a little, Dillon Viens’ parents have decided to focus on raising money in their son’s memory.
