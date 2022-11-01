ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
hot969boston.com

Revere Woman Kicked Out of Foxboro Hotel Because of Taylor Swift Concert, Talks to Getup Crew

“She has a whole tour, I have ONE day!” Christina Leonard called into the Getup Crew this morning to voice her frustration about what happened to her at the hands of Home2 Suites by Hilton. Christina and her fiancee Carmine are getting married in May of 2023 and have 10 rooms booked at the Home2 Suites by Hilton for that night. Sounds like a great night. Only problem is, Taylor Swift just announced her tour at Gillette Stadium for the same weekend. Because of that, Christina was contacted by an employee of the hotel that her block of 10 rooms were canceled. Christina was blindsided by the phone call seeing as she has a written and signed contract from the hotel. She said the employee told her on the phone they were going to be getting $1,000 a night for the rooms, much higher than the $169 a night her guests were being charged. The hotel’s suggested solution: offering her rooms at another hotel 18 miles away from the venue. Obviously that is not sufficient for Christina and her guests, some which are coming in from as far away as Italy.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Radio Ink

Mulhern Out As Morning Show Host in New England

30-year Southern New England radio vet Brian Mulhern is no longer hosting mornings on Hall Communication’s “Cat Country 98.1” WCTK-FM Providence/New Bedford, after spending 12-years in the position. Mulhern began his career as “Brian The Pharmacist” at rockers 94.1 WHJY, and 103.7 WWRX, along with doing mornings...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Kittens available for adoption in Providence

Stacker compiled a list of kittens available for adoption in Providence on Petfinder. You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Providence that require a bachelor’s degree. – Breed: Domestic Short Hair, Tuxedo (mixed) – Petfinder. Delta (ALM-fostered in New England) – Gender: Female. – Breed: Tabby, Domestic Short Hair...
PROVIDENCE, RI
worcestermag.com

Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries

Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Memorial area for Matthew Dennison, others in the works

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR ) — A memorial in honor of Matthew Dennison and others in West Warwick is in the works. The 17-year-old hockey captain for West Warwick/Exeter-West Greenwich died in March from injuries sustained when a car he was in collided head on with an alleged drunken driver.
WEST WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Bales of hay disrupt traffic in Hartford

Drivers in Hartford were faced with an unusual roadblock Friday. Bales of hay blocked a ramp from Interstate 91 to Interstate 84. State police said a tractor-trailer carrying bales of hay flipped over. The overturned truck and the hay bales blocked the ramp completely. "So, hay, we ask everyone to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rhodybeat.com

A place to ride

The pain of grief is still sharp. The lingering questions, lack of answers, and empty void left by the death of their 16-year-old son twists like a knife day and night. Hoping to take the edge off just a little, Dillon Viens’ parents have decided to focus on raising money in their son’s memory.
JOHNSTON, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy