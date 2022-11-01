Read full article on original website
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
Kamiah woman works to spread message about positive body image from her own experience
When you sit down and have a conversation with Karly Rose Pardue-Williams, you would not get any hint of insecurity from her. She owns her own business, Klassy Studios, with a salon in on Lewiston's Main Street, a location in Lynnwood, Washington, and one in her home town of Kamiah.
CCI Speer "Academic All-Star" Genesee High School senior Maxine English
GENESEE, ID — This week’s CCI Speer “Academic All-Star” has a 3.993 GPA. Her life spectrum goes from competing in the Distinguished Young Woman of the Year to getting her hands dirty with power tools. Maxine English is a Genesee High School senior. She shared what...
P1FCU Prep Athlete of the Week: Addyson Ashe, Lewiston Soccer
LEWISTON, ID-Utility player Addyson Ashe has stepped up as role player for the Bengals this season. "The coach was really open to putting me wherever he feels we can use some work," Ashe said. "Just where we can build help so he puts me in, to see how I've fit so I've been able to play every position on the field, which has been really great for me learning the game of soccer."
