LEWISTON, ID-Utility player Addyson Ashe has stepped up as role player for the Bengals this season. "The coach was really open to putting me wherever he feels we can use some work," Ashe said. "Just where we can build help so he puts me in, to see how I've fit so I've been able to play every position on the field, which has been really great for me learning the game of soccer."

LEWISTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO