Moscow, ID

Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a

The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
SPOKANE, WA
P1FCU Prep Athlete of the Week: Addyson Ashe, Lewiston Soccer

LEWISTON, ID-Utility player Addyson Ashe has stepped up as role player for the Bengals this season. "The coach was really open to putting me wherever he feels we can use some work," Ashe said. "Just where we can build help so he puts me in, to see how I've fit so I've been able to play every position on the field, which has been really great for me learning the game of soccer."
LEWISTON, ID

