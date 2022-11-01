Garrett Wilson V is having a spectacular rookie season. Wilson, a former Ohio State standout, was named the NFL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. In his Week 2 debut, Wilson recorded his first 2 NFL touchdowns while racking up 102 yards and 8 receptions, leading to his first Rookie of the Week title. Against the Patriots this past week, Wilson put together this second 100+ yard reception game, while recording 6 receptions. The WR had a career-best 115 yards against New England.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO