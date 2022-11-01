Read full article on original website
What about Kevin Stefanski as the future coach of the Cleveland Browns? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Kevin Stefanski was not going to be fired during the bye week, even if the Browns had lost to Cincinnati. So this is not a story about votes of confidences for the head coach of the Cleveland Browns. It is about the future of Stefanski, who...
Bills Receive Rough Injury Update Regarding Defensive Star
The Buffalo Bills came off their bye week and handled business on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, 27-17. They are now heading into a matchup against the New York Jets in Week 9, but their secondary could be short-handed in the game. Starting safety Jordan Poyer was...
Bengals CB Mike Hilton out for Sunday; Tre Flowers questionable
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are hurting in the secondary. In addition to wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip), Chidobe Awuzie (knee) and Josh Tupou (calf), cornerback Mike Hilton (finger) will be absent for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) and offensive tackle La’el Collins...
NFL Analysis Network
Browns’ Myles Garrett Leads NFL In This Crazy Stat Through 8 Weeks
The Cleveland Browns saved their season by picking up a huge victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football to finish up Week 8. That pushed the Browns’ record to 3-5 as they head into their bye and regroup for the second half of the year. A big...
Cavs climb in power rankings after convincing win in Detroit: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Love’s energy and Evan Mobley’s defense are the standout qualities the Cavaliers put on display in Friday’s win against the Pistons at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit. National talking heads took note of the way Cleveland overcame the absence of Darius...
Bengals injuries mounting as pivotal Week 9 matchup draws near
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are nearing the bye week, and not a moment too soon. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) was absent from practice Thursday, as expected, but the team was also without a handful of other contributors — and key contributors at that. Cornerbacks Mike...
Hey LeBron, want to see a Cleveland Browns museum? You’re officially invited
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Browns super fan Ray Prisby has extended an invitation to LeBron James: Come visit my museum. OK, it’s not a formal museum, but it might as well be. Prisby, who has been recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his fandom, has scores of artifacts on the Browns, in particular Jim Brown.
Tee Higgins should give Bengals a deep target vs. Panthers: Andrew Gillis
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ offense is in a moment of self reflection without Ja’Marr Chase in the mix. Against a struggling Panthers team, it’s not hard to see how a loss could doom the Bengals’ season. But in any case, don’t expect the Bengals’ offense to struggle like it did against the Browns last Monday.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Buckeye WR named Week 8 NFL Rookie of the Week
Garrett Wilson V is having a spectacular rookie season. Wilson, a former Ohio State standout, was named the NFL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. In his Week 2 debut, Wilson recorded his first 2 NFL touchdowns while racking up 102 yards and 8 receptions, leading to his first Rookie of the Week title. Against the Patriots this past week, Wilson put together this second 100+ yard reception game, while recording 6 receptions. The WR had a career-best 115 yards against New England.
Bengals vs. Panthers: Game predictions for the Week 9 matchup
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are looking for a win to get them above .500 headed into the bye week against the lowly Panthers on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. How will it play out?. Here are the picks from our Bengals writers:. Andrew Gillis: Bengals 23, Panthers 20. This...
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: $1,250 for LSU-Alabama, World Series, NFL Week 9
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Get a head start on NFL Week 9 matchups, bet LSU vs. Alabama, NBA, or World Series Game 6 with our Caesars Sportsbook...
More injury updates and predictions ahead of Panthers vs. Bengals: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ secondary will have some more revamping to do ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Carolina. Now without cornerback Mike Hilton, who will be out with a finger injury, Cincinnati could also be without Tre Flowers, who’s questionable with a hamstring injury as well. That means Jalen Davis will start for Hilton, and rookie safety Dax Hill could get more looks in sub-packages.
Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will bounce back against the Panthers: Mohammad Ahmad
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson had a rare game to forget against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. McPherson, who only missed two field goals all year entering Monday, missed a 47-yard field goal with under a minute left before halftime. That allowed the Browns to turn around and set Cade York up for his own field goal that gave Cleveland an 11-0 lead at intermission.
Ranking the Browns’ remaining opponents: Which games are the toughest?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns have nine games left after the bye and, even at 3-5, are still alive. They need help, of course, but with three division games left and Deshaun Watson’s return looming, the Browns can make things interesting over the season’s final six games. Here’s...
