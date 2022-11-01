ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Former Buckeye WR named Week 8 NFL Rookie of the Week

Garrett Wilson V is having a spectacular rookie season. Wilson, a former Ohio State standout, was named the NFL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. In his Week 2 debut, Wilson recorded his first 2 NFL touchdowns while racking up 102 yards and 8 receptions, leading to his first Rookie of the Week title. Against the Patriots this past week, Wilson put together this second 100+ yard reception game, while recording 6 receptions. The WR had a career-best 115 yards against New England.
Cleveland.com

More injury updates and predictions ahead of Panthers vs. Bengals: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ secondary will have some more revamping to do ahead of Sunday’s matchup with Carolina. Now without cornerback Mike Hilton, who will be out with a finger injury, Cincinnati could also be without Tre Flowers, who’s questionable with a hamstring injury as well. That means Jalen Davis will start for Hilton, and rookie safety Dax Hill could get more looks in sub-packages.
Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will bounce back against the Panthers: Mohammad Ahmad

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson had a rare game to forget against the Cleveland Browns on Monday night. McPherson, who only missed two field goals all year entering Monday, missed a 47-yard field goal with under a minute left before halftime. That allowed the Browns to turn around and set Cade York up for his own field goal that gave Cleveland an 11-0 lead at intermission.
