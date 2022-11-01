ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGW

Arrest made in double murder unsolved for half century

HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff says a nearly 50-year-old double murder case has been solved, finally bringing some closure to the families of the victims. This week, deputies arrested an Aloha man in connection with the cold case murders. Like his alleged victims, the suspect was a teenager at the time of the murders.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Suspect arrested in relation to August Geer Park gunshot murder

SALEM, Ore. — Salem detectives have made an arrest in the August gunshot homicide of Scott Tanner in Geer Park. Thomas Patrick Healy, 56, has been arrested in connection with the killing. Tanner, 35, was found deceased in Geer Park around 3:00 a.m. on August 27 by detectives responding...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Washington County detectives announce arrest in 1974 double murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect has been arrested in connection with a decades old double murder. Detectives arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss on Wednesday at his home in Aloha on two counts of second-degree murder. Criss is accused of killing Aloha High School students 16-year-old Donald Bartron and 18-year-old Peter Zito Jr. in Oct. 1974.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Person severely injured in Woodlawn shooting, police investigating

PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood Monday morning. Police arrived at the Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue area at around 11:20 p.m., after multiple 911 calls reported hearing gunfire. They found a person with life-threatening...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Teen reported missing in Vancouver found safe

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday has been found. Tiger W. Shu was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Northeast 144th Court on Thursday at about 5 a.m. Police said Shu was considered endangered.
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Salem car crash leaves one dead. driver arrested

SALEM, Ore. — A single-car crash in northeast Salem on Thursday evening resulted in one death and the driver arrested on multiple charges. Just after 10:00 p.m., an officer responded to the 4000 block of Winema PL NE on the report of a stolen vehicle. The officer located a...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died and a man was wounded Wednesday night in a shooting in Northeast Portland's Cully neighborhood, Portland Police said. Officers were called to reports of gunfire near Northeast Lombard Street and 46th Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man pleads guilty in DUII crash that killed 4 at Salem homeless camp

SALEM, Ore. — A 24-year-old has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, driving under the influence, and other charges for a crash that killed four people at a Salem homeless camp. Enrique Rodriguez Jr. was indicted on eleven charges for the March 27, 2022 crash near the intersection of Front and Division streets in northeast Salem.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Person seriously injured in shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person in the Woodlawn neighborhood late Tuesday night. Just before 11:30 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the area of Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Sandy man killed after jumping in front of car along Mt. Hood Corridor: OSP

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on Highway 26 along the Mt. Hood Corridor on Thursday, according to the Oregon State Police. Deputies responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. near SE Paha Loop along Highway 26 where the body of Eric Echtinaw, 63, of Sandy, was found.
SANDY, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian struck and killed east of Salem

SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman hit 44-year-old Kelly Fields of the Salem area on Cordon Road NE near Auburn Road NE, just east of Salem, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Fields died at the scene.
SALEM, OR

