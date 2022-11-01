Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Washington County police seek public's help in identifying shooting suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a shooting suspect. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at about 9:15 p.m., deputies responded to a gunfire call near SW Augusta Drive and SW Imperial Court in Aloha. Several nearby residents reported...
Woman faces 12 charges in connection with child torture case
Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Friday, Nov. 4 that Larissa Duccan, the second defendant in a child torture case, has been detained and is being transported to Multnomah County for arraignment.
Arrest made in double murder unsolved for half century
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff says a nearly 50-year-old double murder case has been solved, finally bringing some closure to the families of the victims. This week, deputies arrested an Aloha man in connection with the cold case murders. Like his alleged victims, the suspect was a teenager at the time of the murders.
KATU.com
Suspect arrested in relation to August Geer Park gunshot murder
SALEM, Ore. — Salem detectives have made an arrest in the August gunshot homicide of Scott Tanner in Geer Park. Thomas Patrick Healy, 56, has been arrested in connection with the killing. Tanner, 35, was found deceased in Geer Park around 3:00 a.m. on August 27 by detectives responding...
kptv.com
Washington County detectives announce arrest in 1974 double murder
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect has been arrested in connection with a decades old double murder. Detectives arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss on Wednesday at his home in Aloha on two counts of second-degree murder. Criss is accused of killing Aloha High School students 16-year-old Donald Bartron and 18-year-old Peter Zito Jr. in Oct. 1974.
KATU.com
Authorities looking for the person or people responsible for unlawful disposal of salmon
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities were called to a large dump site of salmon and the remains of two deer near Exit 51 on I-84 on Wednesday. According to OSP Fish and Wildlife division, the salmon were caught in gill nets and some were filleted. OSP says the...
Chronicle
Alleged Torture Case of 5-Year-Old Oregon Girl Results in Arrest of Her Legal Guardian
The 46-year-old guardian of a young girl who was found severely malnourished and bruised appeared in court Friday on an indictment charging her with five counts of assault and seven counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment. Larissa Danielle Ducan’s arrest this week followed last month’s arrest of the girl’s father, Javon...
KATU.com
Person severely injured in Woodlawn shooting, police investigating
PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers from the Portland Police Bureau responded to a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood Monday morning. Police arrived at the Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue area at around 11:20 p.m., after multiple 911 calls reported hearing gunfire. They found a person with life-threatening...
kptv.com
Teen reported missing in Vancouver found safe
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday has been found. Tiger W. Shu was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Northeast 144th Court on Thursday at about 5 a.m. Police said Shu was considered endangered.
KATU.com
Man accused of killing teens in 1974 indicted in court, detectives give details on case
PORTLAND, Ore. — The suspect in a decades-old double-murder case made his first appearance in Washington County court Thursday. Stephen Criss was charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Officials say he killed two teenagers in 1974, 16-year-old Donald Bartron and 18-year-old Peter Zito, Jr. The Washington County Sheriff’s...
WCSO: Suspect sought after shots fired in Aloha
Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public help in identifying a suspect related to a report of gunfire in Aloha.
Police arrest Bend man, Salem woman in string of car thefts, break-ins in recent weeks
A Bend man and a Salem woman have been arrested for a series of car thefts and break-ins over the past few weeks, police said Friday as they asked the public for any information about other possible victims. The post Police arrest Bend man, Salem woman in string of car thefts, break-ins in recent weeks appeared first on KTVZ.
Man sentenced for multiple felonies after shooting at Molalla police
A man was sentenced to prison on multiple felony charges after shooting at Molalla police and injuring a bystander in 2021, the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
KATU.com
Salem car crash leaves one dead. driver arrested
SALEM, Ore. — A single-car crash in northeast Salem on Thursday evening resulted in one death and the driver arrested on multiple charges. Just after 10:00 p.m., an officer responded to the 4000 block of Winema PL NE on the report of a stolen vehicle. The officer located a...
KATU.com
1 dead, 1 injured in Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died and a man was wounded Wednesday night in a shooting in Northeast Portland's Cully neighborhood, Portland Police said. Officers were called to reports of gunfire near Northeast Lombard Street and 46th Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the...
KATU.com
Man pleads guilty in DUII crash that killed 4 at Salem homeless camp
SALEM, Ore. — A 24-year-old has pleaded guilty to manslaughter, driving under the influence, and other charges for a crash that killed four people at a Salem homeless camp. Enrique Rodriguez Jr. was indicted on eleven charges for the March 27, 2022 crash near the intersection of Front and Division streets in northeast Salem.
kptv.com
Person seriously injured in shooting in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person in the Woodlawn neighborhood late Tuesday night. Just before 11:30 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the area of Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.
KATU.com
Portland woman arrested in connection with fire that sent eight people to the hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman has been arrested today in connection with a fire that sent eight people to the hospital. The fire broke out early Saturday morning, October 29, at an apartment complex off Barnes Road. PAST COVERAGE | Eight people hospitalized following early morning fire in Washington...
kptv.com
Sandy man killed after jumping in front of car along Mt. Hood Corridor: OSP
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on Highway 26 along the Mt. Hood Corridor on Thursday, according to the Oregon State Police. Deputies responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. near SE Paha Loop along Highway 26 where the body of Eric Echtinaw, 63, of Sandy, was found.
KATU.com
Pedestrian struck and killed east of Salem
SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash. Investigators say a 22-year-old woman hit 44-year-old Kelly Fields of the Salem area on Cordon Road NE near Auburn Road NE, just east of Salem, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Fields died at the scene.
