'Survivor' Host Jeff Probst Clarifies What Happened with Jeanine's Idol

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Survivor 43 Episode 7. Of all the castaways in Season 43 of Survivor, Jeanine Zheng may have had the worst luck. At first, things were going well for her when she aligned with Elie on Baka, a tribe that only went to one tribal council. In fact, when Jeanine found a Beware Advantage that she was able to turn into an immunity idol (or bracelet in this case), she seemed to be in one of the best positions to win.
Hannah Is a Rebel Like Her Mom in 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for The Testaments book, which is a sequel to The Handmaid's Tale. For most of The Handmaid's Tale, we've been wondering what happens to June, how she escapes Gilead, and whether or not she lives by the end of the series. Now, fans want to know what happens to Hannah in The Handmaid's Tale. Because, let's face it, after getting new glimpses of June's older daughter throughout Season 5, the curiosity about where she ends up is real.
Eli Stern Is "Blowing Up" After Just Two Appearances on 'Station 19' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Station 19 Season 6, Episode 5. With Season 6 of Station 19 well underway, the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is bringing in some new life, and we aren't complaining. The latest addition to the team is Eli Stern (Rob Heaps), a savvy new political force that could even become a romantic interest. In Station 19 Season 6, Episode 5, titled “Pick Up the Pieces,” it becomes clear that Eli could become a major player this season.
Fans Think the Walrus on 'The Masked Singer' Could Be a '90s Icon

The competition is fierce on this season of The Masked Singer, but there's still plenty of unmasking to go around. So far, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke have figured out a few players, but fans think they're ready for more. Article continues below advertisement.
If Someone Sends You a Lion on TikTok Live, It Means They Really Love You

In its short existence as a platform, TikTok has found a number of ways for its most popular creators to monetize their content. TikTok can be a pathway to some money, and that money doesn't always come from TikTok or its advertisers. Thanks to gifts through TikTok Live, TikTok users can also get monetary gifts that come directly from their followers, and those gifts range a great deal in real-world value.
Before She Was an Actress, 'Causeway' Star Jennifer Lawrence Was a Cheerleader

Actress and Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence has many talents, but what fans may not know is her talent for cheerleading. Over the years, the Joy actress has divulged stories from her time as a competitive cheerleader on various talk shows over the years, which might surprise fans who didn't realize she was athletic long before The Hunger Games.
'Manifest' Creator Jeff Rake Talks [SPOILER] Sacrifice and Season 4, Part 1 Ending (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Manifest Season 4 Part 1. The finale of Season 4, Part 1 of Manifest left viewers stunned after learning that the death date is not just for passengers of Flight 828 but for all of humanity, Angelina's emergence as the angel of the apocalypse, and Zeke's sacrifice to save Cal from his terminal cancer diagnosis.
Season 4 of 'Titans' Will Feature Several Villains Competing for Screen Time

OK, don't get us wrong — we are eager to see one of our favorite DC superhero teams back in action. However, we can't contain our excitement at the handful of villains making their debut in Season 4 of Titans. Yes, you read that correctly: The fourth season of the HBO Max original series will feature multiple supervillains.
'Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' All Episodes Ranked

In the horror anthology series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, the Oscar-winning filmmaker takes audiences on an eight-hour journey filled with genre-bending tales that challenge our preconceived beliefs surrounding horror. As expected, the Netflix original has received a positive response from critics, bearing a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Here's Everything We Know About a Potential Season 5 of 'Manifest'

After the uphill battle that was getting Manifest renewed on Netflix for a fourth and final season, many fans have hope once more that Manifest Season 5 is closer than ever. And if not Season 5, other fans are keeping their fingers crossed that the critical response to the show could even result in a movie adaptation.
