Read full article on original website
Related
'Survivor' Host Jeff Probst Clarifies What Happened with Jeanine's Idol
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Survivor 43 Episode 7. Of all the castaways in Season 43 of Survivor, Jeanine Zheng may have had the worst luck. At first, things were going well for her when she aligned with Elie on Baka, a tribe that only went to one tribal council. In fact, when Jeanine found a Beware Advantage that she was able to turn into an immunity idol (or bracelet in this case), she seemed to be in one of the best positions to win.
Is Emily Osment Pregnant in Real Life Like Mandy on ‘Young Sheldon’?
At the end of Season 5 of Young Sheldon, Mandy revealed she is expecting a baby with Georgie. Now, as Mandy’s belly grows, fans want to know if real life is imitating art. Is Emily Osment pregnant?. Emily shares a lot of her life and fun behind-the-scenes tidbits from...
Hannah Is a Rebel Like Her Mom in 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for The Testaments book, which is a sequel to The Handmaid's Tale. For most of The Handmaid's Tale, we've been wondering what happens to June, how she escapes Gilead, and whether or not she lives by the end of the series. Now, fans want to know what happens to Hannah in The Handmaid's Tale. Because, let's face it, after getting new glimpses of June's older daughter throughout Season 5, the curiosity about where she ends up is real.
Eli Stern Is "Blowing Up" After Just Two Appearances on 'Station 19' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Station 19 Season 6, Episode 5. With Season 6 of Station 19 well underway, the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is bringing in some new life, and we aren't complaining. The latest addition to the team is Eli Stern (Rob Heaps), a savvy new political force that could even become a romantic interest. In Station 19 Season 6, Episode 5, titled “Pick Up the Pieces,” it becomes clear that Eli could become a major player this season.
'Love Is Blind' Star Colleen Reed Comes From a Family of Accomplished Professionals
Love Is Blind Season 3 has expectedly commanded the attention of social media users. As usual, the season showcases singles that fall in love and get engaged, sight unseen — all to tie the knot in a matter of weeks. Naturally, the experiment has caused many parents of the...
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Are Married! Here's a Look at Their Relationship Timeline
Love is in the air for two ex-Miss Universe contestants. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico — Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín — announced that they tied the knot days earlier. Article continues below advertisement. The news came as a surprise...
Let’s Meet Aaron Paul’s Adorable Kids — And Learn the Reason Why His Family Is Changing Their Names
Who knew that Aaron Paul, our resident bad boy from Breaking Bad and Westworld, was such a family man? Aaron has not one, but two children with his beautiful wife, Lauren Parsekian. But this actually isn't new news. However, Aaron has been making headlines for a different reason: He wants...
Fans Think the Walrus on 'The Masked Singer' Could Be a '90s Icon
The competition is fierce on this season of The Masked Singer, but there's still plenty of unmasking to go around. So far, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke have figured out a few players, but fans think they're ready for more. Article continues below advertisement.
Trailblazing Country Music Star Paul Haggerty Has Died — What Was His Cause of Death?
Groundbreaking country music artist Paul Haggerty has died at the age of 78. Paul was the lead singer for the country music group Lavender Country. In 1973, the band released their debut album, also titled "Lavender Country." It was the first ever LGBTQ+-centered country music album, and Paul himself was widely considered the first openly gay country music artist.
If Someone Sends You a Lion on TikTok Live, It Means They Really Love You
In its short existence as a platform, TikTok has found a number of ways for its most popular creators to monetize their content. TikTok can be a pathway to some money, and that money doesn't always come from TikTok or its advertisers. Thanks to gifts through TikTok Live, TikTok users can also get monetary gifts that come directly from their followers, and those gifts range a great deal in real-world value.
Before She Was an Actress, 'Causeway' Star Jennifer Lawrence Was a Cheerleader
Actress and Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence has many talents, but what fans may not know is her talent for cheerleading. Over the years, the Joy actress has divulged stories from her time as a competitive cheerleader on various talk shows over the years, which might surprise fans who didn't realize she was athletic long before The Hunger Games.
'Manifest' Creator Jeff Rake Talks [SPOILER] Sacrifice and Season 4, Part 1 Ending (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Manifest Season 4 Part 1. The finale of Season 4, Part 1 of Manifest left viewers stunned after learning that the death date is not just for passengers of Flight 828 but for all of humanity, Angelina's emergence as the angel of the apocalypse, and Zeke's sacrifice to save Cal from his terminal cancer diagnosis.
Season 4 of 'Titans' Will Feature Several Villains Competing for Screen Time
OK, don't get us wrong — we are eager to see one of our favorite DC superhero teams back in action. However, we can't contain our excitement at the handful of villains making their debut in Season 4 of Titans. Yes, you read that correctly: The fourth season of the HBO Max original series will feature multiple supervillains.
'Grey's Anatomy' Continues to Break Hearts With Hints at Loss — Who Is Leaving the Show?
For over 18 seasons, fans of Grey's Anatomy have gotten used to the idea that the wildly popular medical drama has no problem snatching a beloved character out of our hearts. It doesn't matter if that loss comes in the form of death or an exit from the show; viewers understand that absolutely no one is safe.
Monica of 'Family Karma' Shares an Update About Rish: "Every Relationship Comes With Its ups and Downs" (EXCLUSIVE)
It wouldn't be a season of Family Karma without drama at every turn, and when it comes to Monica Vaswani and her longtime boyfriend Rish Karamchandani, drama is a given. In the Season 3 trailer, there are hints of some trouble in paradise for these childhood sweethearts who once said on the show that they've "always" liked each other.
'Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' All Episodes Ranked
In the horror anthology series Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, the Oscar-winning filmmaker takes audiences on an eight-hour journey filled with genre-bending tales that challenge our preconceived beliefs surrounding horror. As expected, the Netflix original has received a positive response from critics, bearing a 91 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Here's Everything We Know About a Potential Season 5 of 'Manifest'
After the uphill battle that was getting Manifest renewed on Netflix for a fourth and final season, many fans have hope once more that Manifest Season 5 is closer than ever. And if not Season 5, other fans are keeping their fingers crossed that the critical response to the show could even result in a movie adaptation.
Here’s Your ‘Manifest’ Season 3 Recap Before the Final Season Airs on Netflix
After waiting more than a year, Manifest fans can finally stop rewatching Seasons 1-3. The supernatural drama is back for its fourth and final season with new episodes and a new home. In August 2021, NBC canceled the series from its primetime lineup. Fortunately, Netflix picked the series up several...
Woman Confronts Cheating Boyfriend Leaving Him Speechless in Viral TikTok
It's difficult to capture exactly what it feels like to be cheated on, but it's not a good feeling, and psychologists have delved deep into the reasons why some folks just aren't prone to fidelity. However, thanks to the advent of social media, there are more than enough people experiencing...
Harry Styles Fans Are Calling Him "Ick" on TikTok — Here's Why They've Been Turned Off
We've been seeing a lot of Harry Styles lately — and for good reason. It's been an action-packed year for him. Not only did he release "Harry's House" in 2022, but he appeared in the films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman. Article continues below advertisement. But not everyone...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0