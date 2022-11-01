Browns' Amari Cooper dominates Bengals after 'abomination' on trick play: 'A beast, man'

Yikes… I’m not gonna lie, I’ve always liked Terry Bradshaw. A Super Bowl winning quarterback, an entertaining football analyst, and just an overall fun personality… he’s starred in some halfway decent sitcoms and a killer Matthew McConaughey rom-com. He’s even got a a few country music songs that he’s recorded, including a cover of Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome, I Could Cry.” That being said, my man is slipping lately. With a handful off-color comments in the past few years, […] The post Terry Bradshaw In Hot Water Over Suicide Joke During Fox NFL Sunday Broadcast first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

20 MINUTES AGO