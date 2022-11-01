Read full article on original website
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
WCNC
Woman who called 911 over pink BBQ tells her side of the story
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News on Friday spoke to the woman who ripped into a local barbecue restaurant for serving her pink meat. Annie Cooke said she has had BBQ at other restaurants, and it was never pink. The issue started, she said, when she returned to Clyde Cooper's...
WBTV
Rowan Meals On Wheels launches the Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie Sale
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Support Meals on Wheels Rowan during the upcoming Thanksgiving season by purchasing pies to serve at home or give as gifts. Last year, Meals on Wheels Rowan launched their first “Feed a Senior, Easy as Pie” Sale, and sold 960 pies to help provide meals to homebound seniors in Rowan County.
Beating inflation: Some ways you can save money at the grocery store
CHARLOTTE — Consumer adviser Clark Howard has strategies to save you money as the cost of food keeps increasing at grocery stores. “It’s such a deal,” Howard said. On Monday at 6 a.m. on Channel 9, Clark gives advice on what to do before you make a trip to the store.
kiss951.com
Places to Get Nachos in Charlotte for National Nachos Day
Did you know there is such a thing as National Nacho Day? I know, there is pretty much a holiday for just about any and everything. How great is that when it comes to food? National Nachos Day happens every year on November 6 and what better way to celebrate than eating some nachos? This year will be my first National Nachos Day in Charlotte so why not spend the day experiencing some cool, new places with nachos?
wfmynews2.com
Autobell giving away free car washes to US military on Veterans Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autobell Car Wash announced it will offer free washes to all active-duty and retired U.S. military personnel on Veterans Day to thank them for their service. U.S. military members will receive a free Ride-Thru Exterior wash or an equivalent credit on Friday, Nov. 11. The free...
businesstodaync.com
Cheers to The Hideaway LKN, the new kid on the 28031 bar scene
Nov. 4. By TL Bernthal. Three Lake Norman couples are opening a new bar in Cornelius that they hope will become the next great neighborhood bar along with being a venue to give back to the community. The grand opening of The Hideaway LKN will be celebrated with live entertainment...
Largest Holiday show in North America returns to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, the largest holiday show in North America, will return to Charlotte from Nov. 10-20 with more than 400 vendors showcasing the latest gifts, treats, holiday décor, gourmet goodies and much more. Hosted by Marketplace Events, the show will be held at The Park Expo and Conference […]
cn2.com
Move Over Cranberries and Make Room for Fall Strawberries
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The soft juicy sweetness of a strawberry is as natural as ice cream on a hot summer day. Now farmers are growing strawberries to harvest in the fall to go along with the pumpkins and spice on your Autumn table. Strawberries are Bush...
Raleigh News & Observer
Caribbean ‘home away from home’ grocery and grill in Charlotte closing after 20 years
After 20 years in East Charlotte, a Caribbean restaurant and grocery store is closing, but searching for a new home. Island Grocery and Grill at 5861 Albemarle Road announced the closing on Facebook. “With sadness to leave you at this moment, but with joy to know we have pleased so...
wccbcharlotte.com
Vaccinated People Concerned About Donating Blood
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Red Cross says some people worry about giving blood after being vaccinated. The American Red Cross says that the blood supply is impacted when we see a rise in illnesses like RSV. They say there is always a need for blood because it cannot be stockpiled. Recently, there has been a rise in concerns from people who want to donate blood but don’t think they can because they have been vaccinated. That is not the case.
WBTV
‘Bethany’s Butterflies’: Charlotte mom creates foundation in late daughter’s name to help other families
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte mom says she is determined to turn the horror of her 12-year-old’s death into something beautiful. Throughout the years we’ve shared Bethany’s battle with a rare neurological disorder as a part of Molly’s Kids. Her mother Abby was the first...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Long Wait Times. Huntersville 911 calls go into overwhelmed Charlotte call center
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s the last thing anyone wants to do in an emergency: wait. But that’s what’s happening to people in and around Charlotte when they call 911. When Huntersville resident Christine Roach was involved in a car accident Sunday, she says the most surprising part was what happened after she […]
Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
Annual Halloween display in Charlotte bounces back following issue with real-life villain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For the past eight years, the owners of a home along Morningside Drive have decorated their front yard for Halloween. It has become a tradition in the neighborhood as the theme changes every year. This year the display brought neighbors together weeks before Halloween night. People who live along […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Should We Keep Daylight Saving Time Year-Round?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The days are getting cooler. The nights are getting longer. And the clocks are falling back. Daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday, and people are making their opinions known about it. Some are happy to see DST go, while others are pro-time-change. So,...
country1037fm.com
Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina
Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
Advocates worry child care industry teetering on brink of collapse
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — There is a shortage of child care options available across North Carolina, leaving families on waitlists for months. Staffing shortages are being cited as the culprit. State advocates fear the industry will collapse. “Those first three years of life are crucial and critical for a...
