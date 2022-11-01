Read full article on original website
Samsung apparently knows Apple's first foldable won't be an iPhone
The Android phone maker expects Apple's first foldable device in 2024. Samsung reportedly expects Apple to launch a foldable tablet or notebook in 2024. The company’s prediction (or knowledge) refutes previous claims that such a device would launch in 2025. Samsung is reportedly aware that Apple’s first foldable device...
Samsung Dropship promises easier cross-platform file sharing
Samsung's latest Good Lock module has a number of limitations though. Samsung Korea has announced a new Good Lock module called Dropship. This tool enables easier file-sharing across Android, iOS, and the web. It does have a few significant limitations, though. Android devices have Nearby Share and interoperable OEM-branded solutions...
AI image generator DALL-E is coming to your apps
Developers can now use OpenAI's API to integrate DALL-E into their apps. AI image generator DALL-E can now integrate directly into your apps through the new DALL-E API. Users now have full ownership rights of the images they create. Images can now be organized in multiple collections and shared publicly...
Google vs Apple vs Samsung Wallet: which is right for you?
We are an Android website, so you can probably guess which one is going to win. Tap-to-pay has proliferated to a point where it doesn’t feel new anymore. We’ve seen competitors come and go, like LG Pay, but the market is dominated by only three these days. They include Google Wallet (and Google Pay), Apple Pay, and Samsung Wallet. They have changed a bit over the years, but the mainstay features remain the same. We’ll compare all three and see which one is actually the best.
How to use Audio Message Transcription on Google Pixel phones
Audio messages are helpful, but they can get very annoying at times. You can’t listen to them in an office full of coworkers, for example, or in a classroom. Regardless of your reasons, Google has introduced a feature that transcribes voice messages. Let’s show you how to use Audio Message Transcription on Google Pixel phones.
Android 13 is coming to a Galaxy S10 phone, but not the one you want
Samsung is testing Android 13 on the Galaxy S10 Lite. Samsung released an update schedule for One UI 5. The release schedule reveals that the update will arrive for one Galaxy S10 device. The S10 phone getting the update will be the Galaxy S10 Lite. Among all the Samsung phones...
How to set up and use an Apple ID recovery key
If you had lost access to your Apple ID in the past (say, if you forgot your password), then you had to undergo a process called Account Recovery. This meant contacting Apple for recovery assistance, and they would ask you to provide documents proving your identity. How long you had to wait to re-access your account depended upon whether you could provide those documents and how convinced Apple was that you were not an imposter trying to break into the account. In other words, success at getting your account back was not guaranteed.
Daily Authority: Twitter layoffs begin
Twitter's massive layoffs, Samsung Galaxy S23 launch window, Chess cheating controversy, and more tech news today!. 😱 Happy Friday! Today we have a bit of news that should surprise absolutely no one regarding the future of Twitter. I’m glad I haven’t invested much time in the platform because Y I K E S.
Matter goes official as 190 devices get certified for the smart home standard
There are 190 devices that are Matter certified or in the process of certification. The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) held a launch event for the new smart home interoperability standard. The CSA president revealed that there are now 190 certifications in progress or finished. The standard will be updated to...
Samsung tells iPhone users it's "time to get off the fence" in hilarious new ad
Samsung's new ad pokes fun at Apple's lack of foldable phones. Samsung released a commercial mocking Apple for not having foldable phones till now. The funny ad shows iPhone users trying to convince a fellow Apple user not to jump over to Samsung’s side. “But on the Samsung side,...
I wish the Pixel Watch app was as powerful as the Galaxy Watch app
Google went 80% of the way to make this app awesome, then stopped. Google is phasing out the old generic Wear OS app that was compatible with all smartwatches running its operating system. Starting with Wear OS 3.0, every smartwatch maker will have to build their own companion app, including Google itself. That’s why you have to download a new app on your phone when setting up the new Pixel Watch. And although that app is leaps and bounds ahead of the previous Wear OS app, it still is, in my opinion, lagging behind the companion app Samsung provides for its wearables.
Paramount Plus free trial: Here's how to get the streaming service for nothing
There are many ways to get Paramount Plus for free. Paramount Plus has been gaining more and more subscribers on its streaming service. That’s due in part to its low price point (as low as $4.99 a month with ads), along with a growing amount of both regular and exclusive content. While some major streaming services have ditched their free trial periods, the Paramount Plus free trial is still in effect if you want to check out the service before committing to pay for it.
Netflix's cheaper plan with ads may not work on your device
Not all devices support Netflix's new plan. The new Netflix Basic with ads plan does not work on all devices. You may want to check supported devices before you switch to the cheaper plan. Netflix’s new Basic plan with ads is now live in 12 countries. It gives users an...
Poll: Will you pay for a blue check mark on Twitter?
Elon Musk wants you to pay for Twitter verification, but will you?. Earlier this week, Twitter’s new owner and interim CEO Elon Musk said he plans to charge Twitter users for verification. In other words, the blue check mark that appears next to verified profiles would now have a paywall. The fee would roll into the current Twitter Blue subscription program, which Twitter employees are currently revamping.
Google's new Pixel referral program can make you a sweet $1,000
You and your friend both get $100 Google Store credit if they buy a Pixel phone. You can refer up to 10 people. Google is reportedly running a new Pixel referral program for select Google Store buyers. It makes referrers eligible for Google Store credit of up to $1,000 if...
Google expands its Play Games for PC Beta to the US and other countries
Google has opened its Play Games beta up to more countries. Google has expanded the beta for its Play Games app to the US, Canada, Mexico, and five other countries. It was previously only available in Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Over 85 Android games are available...
How to set up and use the Action Button on the Apple Watch Ultra
Apple's oversized pusher packs a ton of functionality. The Apple Watch Ultra represents Apple’s most significant departure from its classic build. Alongside impressive durability specs and a massive display, the device also introduced Apple’s new Action button. Read on to learn how to set up and use the new feature.
Does the Samsung Galaxy S22 have a headphone jack?
Not ready to pull the wire just yet? You might have to. Does the Samsung Galaxy S22 have a headphone jack? Samsung’s 2022 flagship phones are very popular, and we know many of you are asking the same question. Let’s answer it right away. QUICK ANSWER. The Samsung...
The Google Home app on the Pixel Watch is a good start, but I want more
Why can't I organize the list of devices or tap to turn on my TV?. The new Google Home app on Wear OS garnered a lot of interest before it launched on the new Pixel Watch and then made its way to other smartwatches in the Android ecosystem. For now, Google is clear about the app’s scope: A “Preview” notice is prominently displayed, just to ease you into the potential bugs and missing features. But preview or stable, we like dissecting Android-related novelties, so that’s what we’re going to do.
Samsung wants an S Pen slot on its future foldables
The company also apparently wants lighter designs, better cameras, and a smaller display crease. Samsung is reportedly aiming to bring an S Pen slot to its future foldables. The company listed this as one of several challenges in a meeting with suppliers. Other hurdles to address include thinner and lighter...
