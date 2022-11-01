Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
You Need to Peek Inside This Ravishing Mid-Century Modern Home in Austin
Sometimes a property crush grows on you, and sometimes it’s simply love at first sight. Take a look inside this mid-century modern Austin home and try not to get instant heart eyes. Just picture spending an afternoon in the living room, situated in a cozy but stylish reading chair nestled next to the ceiling-height bank of windows. Thanks to the shelves built into the adjacent stone wall, your decor can meld into the architecture itself.
101x.com
Birria Queen of Austin
We introduce you to the Birria Queen of Austin who makes THE BEST Birria (plus a lot of other fun items). Check her out and order your own on her Instagram: @birriaqueenllc.
Longbranch Ranch at Walden Retreats: A Matthew McConaughey- and Bourbon-Inspired Getaway
Matthew McConaughey is handsome, rich, famous, and a Hollywood fixture. But he’s also still just Texas enough to charmingly rib a journalist from New York City about the potential dangers lurking in the Texas Hill Country. “You’re from New York, don’t be running barefoot out here,” he says with a smirk over Zoom. “The wildlife […]
austinmonthly.com
14 Artists We’re Excited to See During the Austin Studio Tour
More than 500 Austin-based creatives are coming together for this year’s Austin Studio Tour, which celebrates 20 years and 29 iterations of the event this year. Having trouble narrowing down where to go and which artists to meet? Here, Austin Monthly’s creative director Sara D’Eugenio shares the participants she’s most interested in.
Austin Chronicle
Austin Trail of Lights Preview Party Promises Food, a Ferris Wheel, and Asleep at the Wheel
Fundraiser offers early look at annual holiday display. Announced today: The 58th annual Trail of Lights will start with a bang on Friday, Dec. 2 with the Night Lights Preview Party, an annual fundraiser and sneak peek at the more than 2 million lights that make up the beloved Austin holiday tradition.
austinmonthly.com
Presale Tickets Available Now for Two Step Inn Music Festival, April 15-16, 2023
Get ready to live it up April 15-16, 2023 at Two Step Inn with 40+ artists across three stages in beautiful San Gabriel Park! Join Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna Judd, Midland, Travis Tritt, Clay Walker, Diplo, Mavis Staples, T-Pain, Tanya Tucker, Jo Dee Messina, John Michael Montgomery, plus more in Georgetown, Texas!
Meta reverses plan to occupy 66-story downtown Austin skyscraper
The tech conglomerate will sublease its space at Sixth and Guadalupe.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Austin 2022 Texas: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Austin this year? This post covers Christmas Austin 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Austin, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
CBS Austin
Two long time Austin business staples are closing their doors
For 38 years Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds helped keep Austin weird with its eccentric costumes. Now, they've decided to close their doors. They're not the only business shutting down. Earlier this year Adelbert's Brewery, a popular North Austin spot, announced they're closing, too. This Halloween is the last one...
This Texas Bakery Serves One Of 'America's Most Outrageous Donut Flavors'
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's most outrageous donut flavors.
austinmonthly.com
‘Tis the Season to Jingle and Mingle
Happy Holidays, Austinites! With the weather finally getting cooler and the leaves falling, it’s time to get into that holiday mindset. And, as the most wonderful time of the year approaches, it’s important to keep a pulse on all things festive. From the desk of Cara Caulkins Communications, here are our must haves and do’s for this holiday season!
Matthew McConaughey-inspired bourbon ranch opens in the Texas Hill Country
Sip some Longbranch bourbon.
austinmonthly.com
The Best New Restaurants in Austin 2022
After entering through the retractable bookcase that disguises Toshokan’s six-seat sushi counter, you’ll notice an acoustic guitar and a map studded with pins. It’s the only real decor in the converted lodging inside Native Hostel, and, as you’ll come to find out, these details are just as important as the slabs of fatty New Zealand king salmon and Hawaiian hamachi resting behind the counter. Because for chef Saine Wong, this isn’t just a restaurant; it’s the ultimate expression of who he is as a person.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
Nothing Bundt Cakes now serving signature cakes, ‘bundtlets’ in Cedar Park
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened its first Cedar Park location in 1890 Ranch on Aug. 27. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrated its grand opening in 1890 Ranch with a series of events Oct. 4-7. Located at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. H800, Cedar Park, the business serves its signature bundt cakes and "bundtlets" in a variety of flavors, including red velvet, white chocolate raspberry, lemon and chocolate chocolate chip.
Is Austin getting a surf park? What we know about the Surf Lakes project
The announcement said groundbreaking could happen "as early as mid-2023" but left many big questions unanswered.
Amy’s Ice Creams to Make Round Rock Debut
Founded in Austin in 1984, Amy’s has since then expanded significantly throughout the Austin area and into two other major Texas markets—San Antonio and Houston.
Project Shamrock, $16M project from Fortune 500 fixture Builders FirstSource, headed to Kyle
KYLE, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — A Dallas-based Fortune 500 manufacturer of building materials and supplies is gearing up to relocate an Austin-area lumber yard and distribution facility to a $16 million office and warehouse site on the metro’s south side. Builders FirstSource Inc. on Tuesday was approved...
Buc-ee's Bringing Massive Car Wash To One Texas Location
The new, massive car wash is a $6 million project.
austinmonthly.com
A Local’s Guide to the Texas Book Festival
One of the city’s premier fetes is back for the first time in-person since 2020’s cancellation due to the pandemic. The 27th iteration of the festival takes places this weekend (Nov. 5-6) in and around the State Capitol building and will feature nearly 300 authors, food trucks, and even a couple Hollywood stars. Here’s what you need to know before you go.
