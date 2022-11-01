Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Julio Jones (knee) practices for Buccaneers in full
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Jones sat out Wednesday, but he returned for a full session a day later and is expected to play Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran wideout played 57% of the offensive snaps last week in his first game since Week 4 and third appearance of the season. He caught 2 passes on 4 targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. Jones will continue to compete for looks behind Mike Evans (ankle) and Chris Godwin in a struggling Buccaneers offense.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jordan Poole for Stephen Curry (elbow) on Friday
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is starting in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poole will make his second start this season after Stephen Curry was ruled out with an elbow injury. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 38.5 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Dwight Powell starting for Dallas on Friday, JaVale McGee coming off the bench
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Powell will get the start on Friday with JaVale McGee moving to the bench. Our models expect Powell to play 12.9 minutes against Toronto. Powell's Friday projection includes 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Bucks' MarJon Beauchamp making first NBA start Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks rookie shooting guard MarJon Beauchamp is in the starting lineup on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Beauchamp will enter the lineup while Grayson Allen moves to the bench. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is out Saturday, so Beauchamp will have more opportunities on offense. He played 18 minutes on Friday and scored 14 points with 5 rebounds and a pair of 3-pointers.
numberfire.com
Knicks starting Cam Reddish in Saturday's matchup for inactive Quentin Grimes (foot)
New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish is starting in Saturday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Reddish will make the start after Quentin Grimes was held out with foot soreness. In an increased role against a Celtics' team allowing a 113.0 defensive rating, Reddish's FanDuel salary stands at $4,000. Per Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.4 minutes against Detroit. Mitchell's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (concussion) probable on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (concussion) is probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ingram is in the NBA's concussion protocol but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Warriors on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Golden State. Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) is also listed as probable.
numberfire.com
Blake Griffin starting for Celtics Saturday in place of injured Al Horford
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Al Horford has been ruled out of action for Saturday's game due to lower back stiffness. It's also the second leg of a back-to-back set, so perhaps the team is just being cautious with the veteran big. For now, Horford's starting spot down low will go to Griffin.
numberfire.com
Kelly Oubre playing with Charlotte's second unit on Saturday night
Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Oubre will come off the bench after Terry Rozier was announced as Charlotte's starter at home. In 260.3 minutes this season per Rotogrinders' Court IQ, Oubre is averaging 1.01 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Rivers: Philadelphia's De'Anthony Melton to start for injured James Harden (foot) on Friday
According to head coach Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton will start in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Melton will start on Friday night after James Harden was ruled out with a right foot tendon strain. In a matchup against a New York team ranked 15th in defensive rating, our models project Melton to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Knicks starting Isaiah Hartenstein at center for injured Mitchell Robinson (knee) on Saturday
New York Knicks forward Isaiah Hartenstein is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Hartenstein will make his first start this season after Mitchell Robinson was ruled out with a knee sprain. In 28.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Hartenstein to score 34.3 FanDuel points. Hartenstein's projection includes 11.6...
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Terry Rozier (ankle) in Saturday's lineup, Kelly Oubre to bench
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is starting in Saturday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Rozier will make his third start this season after injuring his ankle in Charlotte's second game. In 36.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Rozier to score 39.0 FanDuel points. Rozier's projection includes 21.3 points, 4.8...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out on Saturday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo will miss the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back with left knee soreness. Expect Bobby Portis to see more minutes on Saturday night. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 106.8 minutes with Antetokounmpo...
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks on Friday, Evan Fournier coming off the bench
New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Grimes will get the start on Friday with Evan Fournier moving to the bench. Our models expect Grimes to play 23.6 minutes against the 76ers. Grimes' Friday projection includes 8.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Terrence Ross (knee) available for Orladno Saturday evening
Orlando Magic guard/forward Terrence Ross will play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Ross has missed time recently due to a left knee contusion. After listing him with a questionable tag coming into the day, the team has now cleared him for action. It's unclear if he'll reclaim his starting spot instantly.
numberfire.com
Kenyon Martin Jr. starting for Rockets Saturday in place of sick Jabari Smith Jr.
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. will start Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jabari Smith Jr. was ruled out for Saturday's contest due to a non-COVID illness. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but it's not expected to be a serious ailment. For now, his startin grole will go to Martin.
numberfire.com
Mark Andrews (shoulder) DNP in Ravens' Friday practice
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) did not practice on Friday. Andrews has been unable to participate any session in preparation for Week 9's Monday night showdown with a shoulder injury. In a matchup versus a New Orleans Saints' defense ranked second in FanDuel points (5.1) allowed per game to tight ends, Isaiah Likely is a probable candidate for a feature role if Andrews is inactive.
numberfire.com
New York's Quentin Grimes (foot) ruled out on Saturday
New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (foot) will not play in Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Grimes will sit out on Saturday night after he experienced left foot soreness. In a matchup versus a Boston team allowing a 113.0 defensive rating, Evan Fournier should see more minutes. In 185.0...
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (quad) out again for Charlotte Saturday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Martin continues to deal with left quad soreness. As a result, he will miss yet another game, his ninth consecutive absence. Martin played just one minute in the season opener.
Comments / 0