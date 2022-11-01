Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a full participant at Thursday's practice. Jones sat out Wednesday, but he returned for a full session a day later and is expected to play Week 9 versus the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran wideout played 57% of the offensive snaps last week in his first game since Week 4 and third appearance of the season. He caught 2 passes on 4 targets for 21 yards and a touchdown. Jones will continue to compete for looks behind Mike Evans (ankle) and Chris Godwin in a struggling Buccaneers offense.

