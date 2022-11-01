ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters Dress Up as 'Lion King' Characters for Halloween: 'Raising Lionesses'

The pride's all here! Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Monday to show off her family's Lion King-inspired Halloween costumes. Bryant kicked off her series of Instagram posts by first giving fans a look at her costume. Dressed as Scar, Mufasa's evil brother, Bryant's look came complete with a deep gash drawn through one of her eyebrows, and a pair of piercing, green-colored contact lenses. She also donned a lion suit for the pics.
Distractify

Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie

Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Distractify

Fans Think the Walrus on 'The Masked Singer' Could Be a '90s Icon

The competition is fierce on this season of The Masked Singer, but there's still plenty of unmasking to go around. So far, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke have figured out a few players, but fans think they're ready for more. Article continues below advertisement.
sheenmagazine.com

Teyana Taylor Kills Halloween… Again!

Welcome to ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ The Aunties Inc Annual Halloween Party. Girl, we had a time last night! The Aunties Inc. threw their annual spooky extravaganza just in time for Halloween. Hosted by Teyana Taylor, ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ was legendary. Guests were treated to over-the-top decorations, custom-curated Cincaro Tequila cocktails, light bites, and music all night long.
Distractify

What Is Ysabel Brown Doing Now? Catch up With the 'Sister Wives' Star

In recent seasons of TLC's Sister Wives, viewers have gotten to see more of Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Ysabel. Fans followed along as she underwent spinal surgery to treat her scoliosis. They also got to see her graduate from high school and make plans for her future. Understandably, folks are curious about what Ysabel Brown is doing now. Let's take a closer look at where she is and how she's doing today.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Distractify

Niecy Nash Has Starred in Some Onscreen Roles With Her Children

The career of Niecy Nash is interesting enough to look into since she has a lot going on. The actress, television host, and comedian has been on the scene since 1995. Some of her most notable TV shows include Claws, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and The Rookie: Feds. In the latter, Niecy landed the leading role of Simone Clark.
Distractify

The Fate of Esther's Baby Is Revealed in Season 5 of 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale. The Republic of Gilead is crumbling before our very eyes, and we love to see it. After several seasons on-air, showrunners announced The Handmaid’s Tale is coming to an end. The penultimate chapter of the Hulu original series unfolds in Season 5, which sees a new batch of heroes emerge.
Distractify

Is 'Weird Al' Yankovic Still Making Albums? Details on His Life Today

On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, the most highly anticipated musical biopic of the century will debut, for free, on the Roku Channel. Daniel Radcliffe delivers a star-making turn (Harry Potter who?) as the titular hero in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Article continues below advertisement. So, what has the real...
Distractify

If Someone Sends You a Lion on TikTok Live, It Means They Really Love You

In its short existence as a platform, TikTok has found a number of ways for its most popular creators to monetize their content. TikTok can be a pathway to some money, and that money doesn't always come from TikTok or its advertisers. Thanks to gifts through TikTok Live, TikTok users can also get monetary gifts that come directly from their followers, and those gifts range a great deal in real-world value.
Distractify

Eli Stern Is "Blowing Up" After Just Two Appearances on 'Station 19' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Station 19 Season 6, Episode 5. With Season 6 of Station 19 well underway, the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is bringing in some new life, and we aren't complaining. The latest addition to the team is Eli Stern (Rob Heaps), a savvy new political force that could even become a romantic interest. In Station 19 Season 6, Episode 5, titled “Pick Up the Pieces,” it becomes clear that Eli could become a major player this season.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy