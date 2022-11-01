Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Vanessa Bryant and Her Daughters Dress Up as 'Lion King' Characters for Halloween: 'Raising Lionesses'
The pride's all here! Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram on Monday to show off her family's Lion King-inspired Halloween costumes. Bryant kicked off her series of Instagram posts by first giving fans a look at her costume. Dressed as Scar, Mufasa's evil brother, Bryant's look came complete with a deep gash drawn through one of her eyebrows, and a pair of piercing, green-colored contact lenses. She also donned a lion suit for the pics.
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 10 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Let’s Meet Aaron Paul’s Adorable Kids — And Learn the Reason Why His Family Is Changing Their Names
Who knew that Aaron Paul, our resident bad boy from Breaking Bad and Westworld, was such a family man? Aaron has not one, but two children with his beautiful wife, Lauren Parsekian. But this actually isn't new news. However, Aaron has been making headlines for a different reason: He wants...
Fans 'heartbroken' after Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans' daughter shares her one wish
Teen Mom fans have said they were heartbroken after hearing the wish of Jenelle Evans' five-year-old daughter. Jenelle, 30, married husband David, 34, back in 2017 and the pair recently enjoyed a belated honeymoon together in Maine. In a post on her YouTube channel, the pair could be seen chatting...
Fans Think the Walrus on 'The Masked Singer' Could Be a '90s Icon
The competition is fierce on this season of The Masked Singer, but there's still plenty of unmasking to go around. So far, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke have figured out a few players, but fans think they're ready for more. Article continues below advertisement.
sheenmagazine.com
Teyana Taylor Kills Halloween… Again!
Welcome to ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ The Aunties Inc Annual Halloween Party. Girl, we had a time last night! The Aunties Inc. threw their annual spooky extravaganza just in time for Halloween. Hosted by Teyana Taylor, ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ was legendary. Guests were treated to over-the-top decorations, custom-curated Cincaro Tequila cocktails, light bites, and music all night long.
Trailblazing Country Music Star Paul Haggerty Has Died — What Was His Cause of Death?
Groundbreaking country music artist Paul Haggerty has died at the age of 78. Paul was the lead singer for the country music group Lavender Country. In 1973, the band released their debut album, also titled "Lavender Country." It was the first ever LGBTQ+-centered country music album, and Paul himself was widely considered the first openly gay country music artist.
What Is Ysabel Brown Doing Now? Catch up With the 'Sister Wives' Star
In recent seasons of TLC's Sister Wives, viewers have gotten to see more of Christine and Kody Brown's daughter, Ysabel. Fans followed along as she underwent spinal surgery to treat her scoliosis. They also got to see her graduate from high school and make plans for her future. Understandably, folks are curious about what Ysabel Brown is doing now. Let's take a closer look at where she is and how she's doing today.
Niecy Nash Has Starred in Some Onscreen Roles With Her Children
The career of Niecy Nash is interesting enough to look into since she has a lot going on. The actress, television host, and comedian has been on the scene since 1995. Some of her most notable TV shows include Claws, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and The Rookie: Feds. In the latter, Niecy landed the leading role of Simone Clark.
Harry Styles Fans Are Calling Him "Ick" on TikTok — Here's Why They've Been Turned Off
We've been seeing a lot of Harry Styles lately — and for good reason. It's been an action-packed year for him. Not only did he release "Harry's House" in 2022, but he appeared in the films Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman. Article continues below advertisement. But not everyone...
The Fate of Esther's Baby Is Revealed in Season 5 of 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale. The Republic of Gilead is crumbling before our very eyes, and we love to see it. After several seasons on-air, showrunners announced The Handmaid’s Tale is coming to an end. The penultimate chapter of the Hulu original series unfolds in Season 5, which sees a new batch of heroes emerge.
Dedrick Royce, the TikTok Dad Rapper, Is Captivating Droves of New Viewers Every Day
If there's one thing that TikTok is good for, it's allowing any regular person to share their unique talents with millions of people worldwide at the press of a screen. TikTok has truly democratized the concept of fame across the board, including for those with musical talent. Article continues below...
Woman Confronts Cheating Boyfriend Leaving Him Speechless in Viral TikTok
It's difficult to capture exactly what it feels like to be cheated on, but it's not a good feeling, and psychologists have delved deep into the reasons why some folks just aren't prone to fidelity. However, thanks to the advent of social media, there are more than enough people experiencing...
Was 'Merry Swissmas' Actually Filmed in Switzerland? Jodie Sweetin Reveals All (EXCLUSIVE)
All Alex (Jodie Sweetin) wants to do is escape for the Christmas season in order to avoid the reality of her best friend, Beth (Mikaela Lily Davies), dating her ex, Jesse (David Pinard). Naturally, Alex is all onboard when her mother invites her to Switzerland to help her open a...
Is 'Weird Al' Yankovic Still Making Albums? Details on His Life Today
On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, the most highly anticipated musical biopic of the century will debut, for free, on the Roku Channel. Daniel Radcliffe delivers a star-making turn (Harry Potter who?) as the titular hero in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Article continues below advertisement. So, what has the real...
If Someone Sends You a Lion on TikTok Live, It Means They Really Love You
In its short existence as a platform, TikTok has found a number of ways for its most popular creators to monetize their content. TikTok can be a pathway to some money, and that money doesn't always come from TikTok or its advertisers. Thanks to gifts through TikTok Live, TikTok users can also get monetary gifts that come directly from their followers, and those gifts range a great deal in real-world value.
'Buying Beverly Hills' Stars Ben Belack and Amanda York Are a Power Couple
If you're a fan of reality television, you might want to check out Buying Beverly Hills, the Netflix-helmed reality show covering some of the most lavish properties in, you guessed it, Beverly Hills. Focusing on the escapades of Mauricio Umansky's family-run firm, The Agency, the show introduced the cast of realtors in November 2022.
'Love Is Blind' Star Colleen Reed Comes From a Family of Accomplished Professionals
Love Is Blind Season 3 has expectedly commanded the attention of social media users. As usual, the season showcases singles that fall in love and get engaged, sight unseen — all to tie the knot in a matter of weeks. Naturally, the experiment has caused many parents of the...
Eli Stern Is "Blowing Up" After Just Two Appearances on 'Station 19' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Station 19 Season 6, Episode 5. With Season 6 of Station 19 well underway, the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off is bringing in some new life, and we aren't complaining. The latest addition to the team is Eli Stern (Rob Heaps), a savvy new political force that could even become a romantic interest. In Station 19 Season 6, Episode 5, titled “Pick Up the Pieces,” it becomes clear that Eli could become a major player this season.
