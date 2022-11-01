Read full article on original website
Related
Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3
Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix had his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Plucks power-play apple
Karlsson recorded a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators. Karlsson set up a Reilly Smith tally midway through the first period. Over the last five games, Karlsson has two goals and three assists. He's up to nine points (two on the power play), 22 shots on net, a plus-4 rating, nine blocked shots and eight hits in 12 contests overall. The Swede continues to see second-line minutes and time in all-situations thanks to his strong two-way play.
Golden Knights beat Canadiens 6-4 for 7th straight win
Reilly Smith scored two goals and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 for their seventh straight win
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Puts up power-play helper
Kessel registered a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Senators. Kessel had the secondary helper on a Reilly Smith goal in the first period. The assist ended Kessel's three-game point drought -- he hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since setting the NHL ironman record Oct. 25. The 35-year-old winger has four points, 24 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through 12 contests. He saw a season-low 9:15 of ice time Thursday, and he's been seeing third-line minutes at even strength lately, so he's not a particularly intriguing option in fantasy at this stage.
Comments / 0