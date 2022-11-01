Read full article on original website
communityadvocate.com
CPA: A brand new tax on Westborough taxpayers
Question 5 on the Nov 8 ballot asks if Westborough should adopt the Community Preservation Act (CPA), which raises money from Westborough taxpayers with a surcharge on their property tax bill to get a small percent of it “matched” from the state, and which can only be spent on certain types of projects.
communityadvocate.com
Select Board chooses entertainment center
WESTBOROUGH – LAX Media MA LLC, the parent company of Apple Cinemas, has won the bid to convert the former Regal Cinemas at 213 Turnpike Road. The Select Board awarded the bid during its Nov. 2 meeting. The award is contingent on completing a purchase-and-sales agreement and other conditions.
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough High juniors get a dose of financial ‘reality’
MARLBOROUGH – It looked like an expanded game of “Life,” but for juniors at Marlborough High School, it was a dose of reality. On Oct. 25, students learned the ins and outs of money management at the annual Reality Fair. First, the students selected a job and...
communityadvocate.com
L.L. Bean in Highland Commons opens
HUDSON – The Highland Commons L.L. Bean has officially opened its doors. Yesterday, the company hosted an event for local officials and media outlets to get a first look of the store, which is located at 15 Highland Commons East. “We love this store. We’re in a great town,...
communityadvocate.com
Voters to decide on adopting Community Preservation Act
WESTBOROUGH – In addition to voting on local and statewide offices, Westborough will be deciding on whether to give final approval to adopt the Community Preservation Act. This will be Question 5 on the state election ballot. If Westborough adopts the Community Preservation Act (CPA), the town will join...
communityadvocate.com
Local scouts to hold bottle and can drive
REGION – Across the region, local scouts will be holding a bottle and can drive on Nov. 5. Shrewsbury Scout Troops 114 and 7114 along with Pack 114 will be holding a drive at the Shrewsbury Town Hall from 9 a.m. to noon. with proceeds going to their scouting activities.
communityadvocate.com
Brian K. Barnhart, 91, of Shrewsbury
– A beloved and devoted husband and father, Brian Kent Barnhart, 91, of Shrewsbury, MA, formerly of Westborough, MA, Danvers, MA and Endwell, NY, died October 18, 2022, at University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester, MA after a brief period of declining health. Born in Mount Morris, PA on...
communityadvocate.com
MCAS returns as graduation requirement for Marlborough seniors
MARLBOROUGH – As of October, there were 276 students in Marlborough High School’s Class of 2023. The goal come June is to make sure every one of them gets a diploma. During the School Committee meeting on Oct. 11, Marlborough High School Principal Daniel Riley discussed what will be required of the Class of 2023 in order to graduate.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough’s Hometown Heroes parade returns Nov. 6
NORTHBOROUGH – The community is invited to show their support for local veterans by attending the Hometown Heroes Rolling Rally Parade Nov. 6. The parade will kick off at noon. It starts at the entrance of Algonquin Regional High School and will end at the Vincent F. Picard American Legion Post 234 at 402 West Main Street.
communityadvocate.com
William M. Stanton, 69, of Westborough
– Deputy Waltham Police Chief (Ret.) William M. Stanton, of Westborough, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 surrounded by family at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. He was 69. Born in Boston on October 30, 1953, he was a son of the late Anthony and Edna (Hartlen) Stanton. “Billy” was raised in Waltham and graduated from Waltham High School. He earned a full scholarship to Northeastern University to play basketball for the Huskies and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice before earning his Master’s degree from Anna Maria College. Billy began a distinguished career for the Waltham Police department in 1980 where he served as Union president for several years eventually retiring at the rank of Deputy Chief in 2017.
communityadvocate.com
Vulcano for State Representative
When my neighbor, Mike Vulcano announced that he was running for State Representative, I thought he was crazy. Mike has a great life. His children graduated from college and are successfully employed and married, with a new grandchild. His wife is nearing retirement from decades of teaching in Northborough schools. He was busy enough coaching football at Holy Cross and his Subway franchise was thriving. I wondered why would he even consider taking on such a responsibility just as things were beginning to quiet down for him?
communityadvocate.com
Richard P. Despres, 59, formerly of Marlborough
– Richard “Ricky” P. Despres, 59 of Lowell and formerly of Marlborough, died at Lowell General Hospital on Monday, November 1, 2022. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Barbara (Taylor) Despres and Freddie Fisher. Ricky served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Holland.
communityadvocate.com
Robert A. Mortenson, 86, of Hudson
Hudson – Hudson native Robert A. “Bob” Mortenson, 86, died Oct. 5, 2022 in Parker, Colorado. His survivors include his brother Richard Mortenson of Stow, formerly of Hudson. Robert Mortenson was born in Hudson to Walmer and Ethel (Smith) Mortenson and graduated from Hudson High School in...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Education Foundation to hold annual Trivia Night
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Education Foundation will hold its Annual Trivia Night on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Borgatti Bar inside Whole Foods Market. Registration for the event begins at 6:30 p.m. It will include a “happy half hour” and a cash bar, followed by trivia at 7 p.m.
communityadvocate.com
Harvest Craft Fair comes to Melican Middle School Nov. 5
NORTHBOROUGH – The Annual Harvest Craft Fair is returning to Melican Middle School on Nov. 5. This marks the 45th fair, which is sponsored by the Northboro Junior Woman’s Club and will feature products from over 70 crafters. The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
communityadvocate.com
Grace McLaughlin, 97, of Grafton
– Grace (Vinti) McLaughlin, 97, passed away peacefully at her home on November 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Grace was predeceased by her beloved husband of 50 years, Francis McLaughlin, Jr. She is survived by her children Jean McLaughlin, Joan McLaughlin-Greenwood and her husband Frank, Elizabeth McLaughlin whom she lived with, Francis McLaughlin III, her grandchildren Nicole, Jacqueline and fiance Randy, Stephanie, Mary, Michael and wife Kristie, Miles, Ashley and fiance Brian, Eliza and fiance Nick, Elizabeth, Megan, Maille, 8 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. In addition, her personal care provider, Sandy. She is also predeceased by a grandson Elisha and her sisters Frances Monfredo, Priscilla Sbrogna, and Virginia Italiano.
communityadvocate.com
Apex Entertainment is the go-to place for fun in New England
MARLBOROUGH – Nowhere in New England is there a fun destination quite like Apex Entertainment. With 4 stories of recreational and sports activities, Apex Entertainment has something for everyone. “We’re 100,000 square feet of pure fun,” said Director of Field Marketing Rob Luzzi. “We offer bowling, sports simulators, indoor...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough two-touch football league celebrates 30 years
WESTBOROUGH – It’s the morning of a beautiful fall day. On Greg’s Field on Upton Road, a half-dozen guys play two-touch football. Long lengths of rope and cones mark the field, and a teddy bear and jacket act as down markers. Four “Mississippis” after the snap, players...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police, loved ones mourns the loss of Sergeant Jim Carlin
SHREWSBURY – The family and former colleagues of retired Shrewsbury Police Sergeant Jim Carlin are mourning his loss. Carlin battled colon cancer and underwent surgery to remove it. However, the surgery was unsuccessful, and he was placed on life support. Carlin died peacefully Oct. 22, according to his son, Chris Carlin.
communityadvocate.com
Symphony Pro Musica begins 40th anniversary season
REGION – Symphony Pro Musica presents its first performance of its celebratory 40th anniversary season on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hudson High School, and on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3:30 p.m. at St. John’s High School in Shrewsbury. The program is titled “Taking Off!”...
