ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatality Crash

Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say 22-year-old Corey Burns was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from his injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
smokeybarn.com

VIDEO: One Charged After Stolen Boy Scouts Trailer Recovered

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A joint investigation between the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and Springfield Police Department has led to the arrest of 30-year-old Bradley Eugene Baggett of Adams, TN in relation to a trailer theft in the City of Springfield, and a recent burglary in Adams, TN.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
wkdzradio.com

Interstate 24 Temporarily Blocked Due To Tractor-Trailer Fire

A tractor-trailer fire in Trigg County led to Interstate 24 being temporarily blocked Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer hauling energy bars caught fire at the 58-mile marker eastbound just after 5 am causing both eastbound lanes to be temporarily blocked. Firefighters from Montgomery, East Golden Pond,...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Robertson County Source

Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe

BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Police Investigating Report Of Armed Robbery

Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man stopped at the intersection of East 10th Street and Broad Street and three males got into his car and pointed a gun at him and took his money. During the robbery, his car window was broken and two of the men fled the scene in a car with the victim following them to Greenville Road before stopping to call the police.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy