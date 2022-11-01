Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
WSMV
One person dead after 2-vehicle head-on crash in Trousdale County
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead and one is injured after a two-vehicle head-on crash on Saturday in Trousdale County. According to the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened around 11 a.m. on US-231 near Hunter’s Point Bridge. 65-year-old Rodney Clark, of Richmond, TX was...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Fatality Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was hit by a train in the area of East 18th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville emergency personnel say 22-year-old Corey Burns was struck by a train in the area of East 18th Street and died from his injuries.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Dickerson Pike (Dickerson Pike, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Dickerson Pike on Wednesday night. The crash occurred in front of Hunters Lane High School. 25-year-old Treondois Farmer Jr. of Goodlettsville was standing in the road and struck by a Nissan Murano.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Springfield (Springfield, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Springfield. This crash involved Memorial Boulevard and Volkswagen SUV. The accident happened at the intersection of Bill Jones Industrial Drive.
Pedestrian Struck Twice on Dickerson Pike Yesterday Dies at Hospital
November 3, 2022 – The pedestrian hit by two vehicles last night on Dickerson Pike in front of Hunters Lane High School died today at the hospital. Treondois Farmer Jr., 25, of Goodlettsville, was standing in the roadway when a northbound black Nissan Murano struck him. He was then struck by a silver sedan behind the Nissan.
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 tied up in Clarksville after wreck in eastbound lanes
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Interstate 24 was tied up by a wreck in the eastbound lanes Friday afternoon. At about 3:15 p.m., there was a wreck with injuries reported near mile marker 9. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word NEWS...
1 Person Injured In A Multi Vehicle Crash In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
The Police Department reported a multi vehicle crash near Clarksville on Tuesday. The crash happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 1. The accident involved two semis near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Patrol SUV Involved in Friday Night Accident
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) An auto accident involving a Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputy occurred on Friday night. The wreck happened on I-840 East between the Almaville Road and Veterans Parkway interchanges. WGNS confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. Reports indicate one of the departments' patrol vehicles suffered extensive...
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: One Charged After Stolen Boy Scouts Trailer Recovered
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A joint investigation between the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office and Springfield Police Department has led to the arrest of 30-year-old Bradley Eugene Baggett of Adams, TN in relation to a trailer theft in the City of Springfield, and a recent burglary in Adams, TN.
wkdzradio.com
Interstate 24 Temporarily Blocked Due To Tractor-Trailer Fire
A tractor-trailer fire in Trigg County led to Interstate 24 being temporarily blocked Saturday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer hauling energy bars caught fire at the 58-mile marker eastbound just after 5 am causing both eastbound lanes to be temporarily blocked. Firefighters from Montgomery, East Golden Pond,...
Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe
BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef found safe following days of searching
After five days, the Wilson County Sheriff's Office has announced the search for Michaelle Van Kleef is over. The 19-year-old was reportedly found safe on Friday.
Man facing multiple charges following trailer theft, burglary in Robertson County
Thanks to a joint investigation between two Robertson County law enforcement agencies, a man has been taken into custody in connection with a trailer theft in Springfield and a burglary in Adams.
fox17.com
One dead after major accident on Springfield roadway, two transported with injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WZTV) — A major accident that closed a portion of Memorial Boulevard in Springfield left one person dead after a pursuit which led to a collision. A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) was trying to catch up to a speeding driver in Springfield which led to a collision, according to THP.
whopam.com
Man who allegedly stole Guthrie utility truck crashes into Tennessee auto dealership
A man who allegedly stole a pickup at the Guthrie Wastewater plant late Tuesday night drove it to Pleasant View, Tennessee and crashed through the window of car dealership. Authorities in Cheatham County say Doug’s Auto Sales and several classic cars inside are damaged following the crime spree. Investigators...
Vintage cars, dealership damaged in Cheatham County
An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.
75-Year-Old Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Williamson County (Williamson County, TN)
Investigators responded to a pursuit that resulted in a motor vehicle crash on Sunday. According to the reports, deputies tried to pull over two Memphis teens driving a Mustang. An 18-year-old driver Deontae Holmes made an illegal right turn at a red light on I-840. Holmes sped away when the deputies tried to approach his car.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Investigating Report Of Armed Robbery
Police are investigating the report of an armed robbery in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man stopped at the intersection of East 10th Street and Broad Street and three males got into his car and pointed a gun at him and took his money. During the robbery, his car window was broken and two of the men fled the scene in a car with the victim following them to Greenville Road before stopping to call the police.
Man dies after being hit twice on Dickerson Pike
A man has died following a crash on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night.
Police, deputies search for armed robbery suspect in Clarksville
Authorities issued an alert to the Clarksville community Friday afternoon following an aggravated robbery at a Cash Express.
Comments / 0