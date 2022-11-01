Read full article on original website
commonwealthmagazine.org
How not to build a highway
THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
thelocalne.ws
Rowley nursing home owner fined $175,000 and agrees to no longer own or operate assisted living facility
Attorney General Maura Healey has announced a settlement agreement with a Rowley nursing home and its owner to resolve allegations that they failed to implement appropriate infection control procedures at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020. “This wholesale failure to implement infection control and prevention allegedly resulted...
Topgolf is opening its first Massachusetts location in 2023
The renowned golf entertainment company will open a three-floor venue in Canton in late 2023. Get ready to swing, Boston: Golf entertainment venue Topgolf is opening its first location in Massachusetts in 2023. The Dallas-based company announced that construction is now underway on a Topgolf location in Canton, with a...
rock929rocks.com
Which Mass. City Made The Best Places to Live in the U.S.?
The Best Places to Live in the U.S. has been laid out by the folks at Money.com and one Massachusetts city made the list. These lists come and go, and are constantly updated, so we’ll take our bragging rights where we can get them. Money.com sets their list up like this: “In our annual ranking of the top places to live, we look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Explore below the many different locations — and see if your town made it!”
Boston Car Dealership Tycoon Having Trouble Selling His Multi-Million Dollar Condominium
Herb Chambers is synonymous with being the largest car dealer in New England ,with his 59 dealerships selling high-end vehicles in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Herb, according to Forbes, is worth an estimated $2 billion, and made their 2018 billionaire list. So, it's no surprise that this luxury car dealer...
capecod.com
Developing: Divers called to Hyannis docks
HYANNIS – Divers were requested to the School Street docks in Hyannis after reports of a person in the water late Saturday afternoon. The Barnstable County regional dive team was requested to the scene about 4 PM. The victim was located about 4:45 PM and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Further details were not immediately available.
Brockton rollover kills one, injures another
BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
Homebuyers are leaving Boston for Maine, according to Realtor.com
A 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo is on the market in Boston for $1.7 million. A 4-bed, 1-bath house is listed in Boston for $850,000. And a 3-bed, 2-bathroom house in Boston is on the market for $1.4 million. Sick of the high prices, residents are leaving Boston for Maine, according to...
Gloucester Firefighters help mom deliver baby on Route 128 during morning commute
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Gloucester Firefighters helped a Massachusetts woman deliver a healthy baby in the back of an ambulance on Route 128 Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the woman’s home on Veterans Way just after 8 a.m. after she reported she was in intense labor. While transporting...
WCVB
Massachusetts prosecutor placed on leave amid misconduct allegations
BOSTON — A Suffolk County prosecutor has been placed on paid leave, over allegations of misconduct involving a wrongful conviction, 5 Investigates has learned. Robert Foxworth was released from prison in December 2020, after spending nearly three decades in prison for a 1991 murder in Dorchester. In a complaint...
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
whdh.com
Man shot and killed in Boston overnight
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Boston Friday night. Police said they responded to calls of a person shot at 10:47 p.m. near Yarmouth Place. Responders found a man with gunshot wounds, who Boston EMS pronounced dead on the scene. The Boston Police Department is actively...
Governor Baker attracting national attention for 2024
BOSTON — At Boston’s Convention Center, Governor Charlie Baker attends the Boston Semper Fidelis Society’s Marine Corps 247th birthday celebration. The popular two term Republican Governor is stepping away from political life, leaving many pundits speculating about what’s next for Baker. Nationally, a centrist group called...
WCVB
JANET WU ANNOUNCES PLAN TO RETIRE FROM WCVB CHANNEL 5
BOSTON — Janet Wu, Emmy-award winning political and investigative reporter and longtime co-host of WCVB Channel 5’sOn The Record (OTR), has announced her plan to retire from WCVB effective at the end of the year. Wu’s remarkable career spans fifty years as a reporter in Boston, with nearly four decades covering politics for WCVB. She was the first Asian American and first woman to serve as a Massachusetts State House television reporter, and is a trailblazer in Boston for women, and women of color, in media and broadcast journalism. In recognition of the significant contributions Wu has made throughout her career as a journalist and to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will declare Sunday, November 6th “Janet Wu Day” during the Mayor’s guest appearance on Sunday’s OTR.
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
wgbh.org
Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?
Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
WBUR
How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
capecoddaily.com
Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board
YARMOUTH – The Executive Board of the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police is proud to announce the addition of Chief Frank Frederickson as our new Director of Government Affairs. Chief Frederickson recently retired from the Yarmouth Police Department after 45 years of of dedicated and exceptional service. Chief Frederickson brings with him an unparalleled knowledge […] The post Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board appeared first on CapeCod.com.
A Southborough couple says they were silenced by town officials, and the ACLU agrees
BOSTON — The state Supreme Judicial Court heard opening arguments Wednesday in the appeal of a Southborough couple's lawsuit against the town Board of Selectmen over a 2018 incident during a town meeting. Two major advocacy groups have filed amicus curiae briefs in support of the couple's case. Worcester Superior Court Judge Shannon Frison ruled in favor of the town last year. ...
