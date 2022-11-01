ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

commonwealthmagazine.org

How not to build a highway

THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
NEWTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Boston

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts may be approaching millionaire status after scoring big Friday. The $1 million award, the second-highest prize in the “100X The Money” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Laly’s Market in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Boston. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Topgolf is opening its first Massachusetts location in 2023

The renowned golf entertainment company will open a three-floor venue in Canton in late 2023. Get ready to swing, Boston: Golf entertainment venue Topgolf is opening its first location in Massachusetts in 2023. The Dallas-based company announced that construction is now underway on a Topgolf location in Canton, with a...
CANTON, MA
rock929rocks.com

Which Mass. City Made The Best Places to Live in the U.S.?

The Best Places to Live in the U.S. has been laid out by the folks at Money.com and one Massachusetts city made the list. These lists come and go, and are constantly updated, so we’ll take our bragging rights where we can get them. Money.com sets their list up like this: “In our annual ranking of the top places to live, we look at the things that matter most to people: economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. Explore below the many different locations — and see if your town made it!”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Developing: Divers called to Hyannis docks

HYANNIS – Divers were requested to the School Street docks in Hyannis after reports of a person in the water late Saturday afternoon. The Barnstable County regional dive team was requested to the scene about 4 PM. The victim was located about 4:45 PM and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital in unknown condition. Further details were not immediately available.
HYANNIS, NE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brockton rollover kills one, injures another

BROCKTON, Mass. — Officials in Brockton are investigating a deadly rollover that took place Friday evening. The crash happened on 580 Centre Street at approximately 5 p.m., according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office. A 21-year-old man has died as a result of the rollover, and another...
BROCKTON, MA
whdh.com

Man shot and killed in Boston overnight

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was shot and killed in Boston Friday night. Police said they responded to calls of a person shot at 10:47 p.m. near Yarmouth Place. Responders found a man with gunshot wounds, who Boston EMS pronounced dead on the scene. The Boston Police Department is actively...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

JANET WU ANNOUNCES PLAN TO RETIRE FROM WCVB CHANNEL 5

BOSTON — Janet Wu, Emmy-award winning political and investigative reporter and longtime co-host of WCVB Channel 5’sOn The Record (OTR), has announced her plan to retire from WCVB effective at the end of the year. Wu’s remarkable career spans fifty years as a reporter in Boston, with nearly four decades covering politics for WCVB. She was the first Asian American and first woman to serve as a Massachusetts State House television reporter, and is a trailblazer in Boston for women, and women of color, in media and broadcast journalism. In recognition of the significant contributions Wu has made throughout her career as a journalist and to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will declare Sunday, November 6th “Janet Wu Day” during the Mayor’s guest appearance on Sunday’s OTR.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Ask Dave Epstein: Why is Boston getting 70-degree days in November?

Boston has been experiencing unseasonable warm weather this week. GBH's Morning Edition asked our audience to send their weather and gardening questions, and meteorologist Dave Epstein answered them on the air and explained the warm temperatures. This transcript has been edited for clarity. Have a gardening or weather question for...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

How to stay warm in Massachusetts on a budget this winter

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Nov. 3. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Budget Boston: With utility prices on the rise, experts are predicting an expensive winter in Massachusetts. WBUR reporters discuss tips to stay warm on a budget. Tech Talk: Do you ever wonder what happened to driverless...
BOSTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board

YARMOUTH – The Executive Board of the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police is proud to announce the addition of Chief Frank Frederickson as our new Director of Government Affairs. Chief Frederickson recently retired from the Yarmouth Police Department after 45 years of of dedicated and exceptional service. Chief Frederickson brings with him an unparalleled knowledge […] The post Retired chief named to Mass Fraternal Order of Police board appeared first on CapeCod.com.
YARMOUTH, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A Southborough couple says they were silenced by town officials, and the ACLU agrees

BOSTON — The state Supreme Judicial Court heard opening arguments Wednesday in the appeal of a Southborough couple's lawsuit against the town Board of Selectmen over a 2018 incident during a town meeting. Two major advocacy groups have filed amicus curiae briefs in support of the couple's case. Worcester Superior Court Judge Shannon Frison ruled in favor of the town last year. ...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA

