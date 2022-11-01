The Iowa Hawkeyes finally got things back on track last weekend when they put up season highs in total yardage and points as they defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 33-13 inside Kinnick Stadium on homecoming. Now, it’s time to see just how much of that offensive success was due to the opponent and how much of it was true improvement from the part of this team that has given Hawkeye fans so much frustration this year.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO