This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
A Woman Called 911 Because She Was Served “Pink Meat” at an NC BBQ EateryKennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: Southern at No. 4/6 Iowa
• Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • Second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top 10 in consecutive seasons for the fifth time in school history and the first time during head coach Lisa Bluder’s tenure. •...
Fran McCaffery Matching Dr. Tom's 13-Year Iowa Run
Hawkeye Head Basketball Coach Set to Tie Program's All-Time Next Season
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs. Purdue: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Iowa Hawkeyes finally got things back on track last weekend when they put up season highs in total yardage and points as they defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 33-13 inside Kinnick Stadium on homecoming. Now, it’s time to see just how much of that offensive success was due to the opponent and how much of it was true improvement from the part of this team that has given Hawkeye fans so much frustration this year.
Sioux City Journal
Freshmen positioned to help Hawkeyes
Fran McCaffery likes what he has seen from two freshmen on the Iowa basketball team and is working to get a third healthy as the Hawkeyes prepare for Monday’s season opener. The Iowa coach labeled the preseason work of Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix as promising on Thursday and said that walk-on Amarion Nimmers from Rock Island is currently sidelined with a wrist injury.
CBS Sports
Purdue vs. Iowa: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Purdue Boilermakers watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. Purdue and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
ankenyfanatic.com
Eagles pull off stunning upset, will play for school’s 1st state title in any sport
A stunning upset has put Ankeny Christian Academy on the brink of its first state championship in any team sport. The seventh-ranked Eagles advanced to the Class 1A final at the state volleyball tournament with a 25-10, 25-19, 25-22 victory over No. 1 Springville in Wednesday’s semifinals at Xtream Arena in Coralville.
Raleigh News & Observer
North Carolina man flew to Kansas to see ‘young girl’ he met online, cops say
A North Carolina man was arrested after authorities say he flew to Kansas to meet a child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Derrick Yarnell, of Henderson, North Carolina, had met the young girl online. Deputies were notified of “a possible exploitation of a child” after Yarnell flew to Kansas to meet her, according to a news release.
Sunken Former Iowa Riverboat Now Nearly All Visible on Mississippi River
A once beautiful Iowa riverboat casino that was nearly completely submerged in the waters of the Mississippi River is now totally visible again, due to the low water level of the river. According to WQAD, the Diamond Lady Riverboat Casino was christened in Bettendorf by Wheel of Fortune's Vanna White...
News Channel Nebraska
Minnesota-based company to pull out of DeWitt, Nebraska
BEATRICE – A Minnesota-based company that has manufactured locking pliers will be pulling out of its DeWitt, Nebraska plant. In a news release, officials of Malco Products, SBC, based in Annandale, Minnesota said it intends to exit the locking handle tool business next year, after fulfilling current customer orders.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
beckersasc.com
Iowa clinic files for bankruptcy following $97M malpractice judgment
OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville (Iowa) has filed for bankruptcy following a malpractice judgment of $97.4 million, CBS affiliate KMTV reported Nov. 2. Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt sued the clinic and Mercy Iowa City, alleging their son sustained brain damage in the hours leading up to his birth because medical workers failed to recognize signs of oxygen deprivation. The Kromphardts' son, now 4, is unable to walk on his own and barely able to speak, according to the report.
Fatal Shooting in Jackson County, Iowa Wednesday
The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in rural Jackson County. According to a press release issued this morning by the sheriff's department, Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputies and Maquoketa Police Department officers responded at about 5:35 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of a man who had been shot near Fulton, north of Maquoketa, Iowa,
KCRG.com
Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
Raleigh News & Observer
What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Johnston County the week of Oct. 23?
A house in Clayton that sold for $755,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Johnston County in the last week. In total, 93 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $343,140. The average price per square foot ended up at $179.
Raleigh News & Observer
Man in parked car shot by NC cops after pulling gun outside of a government building
A Greensboro Police officer shot a man late Friday who “retrieved a firearm” after police said he refused their commands to leave a car in a parking lot at 201 W. Market St., according to a police news release. The address matches that of the Guilford County Register...
