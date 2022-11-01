Read full article on original website
The Difference Between Baking Chocolate And Chocolate Chips
When the chocolate craving hits, how do you satisfy? With chocolate lava cake, a candy bar, chocolate ice cream, a chocolate chip cookie? Each of these treats carry that chocolatey flavor, but are made from different forms of chocolate. Some have powder, chips, or bars, and have different strengths, like bittersweet, semi-sweet, or milk. Among these are two seemingly similar kinds of chocolate that call for different applications — baking chocolate and chocolate chips.
Why You Shouldn't Skip The Butter For French Toast
Let's have an honest moment: French toast is by no means a healthful, nutritious dish. So why would you even consider skipping the butter? There is practically no need to abstain from that ingredient while still indulging in syrup, powdered sugar, and the like. So brush off that hesitation, lean fully into this decadent, filling breakfast, and you'll thank us for this admonition when you're still full through lunchtime.
Fast-Food Fans Told Mashed What They'd Most Want To Eat On Thanksgiving - Exclusive Survey
Turkey has long been the headlining act in Thanksgiving spreads; many feel it wouldn't be Thanksgiving without it. Even the numbers support the decision to serve this time-honored bird on the big day. Statista, for example, shows that the turkey was the most popular Thanksgiving dish in 2020, earning an 83% approval rate. Interestingly, a YouGov survey yielded the exact same results. Clearly, when it comes to Thanksgiving dining, the turkey reigns supreme.
Are Starbucks Baristas Allowed To Create Their Own Drinks?
One of the perks many coffee baristas have working for local shops is the creativity when it comes to making drinks. Once you nail down the difference between a latte, cappuccino, and macchiato, then the real fun begins. There's actually a science when it comes to making different coffee drinks, and as coffee art becomes more common among Redditors and TikTokers, more baristas are trying to master their own coffee skills. A video posted on TikTok actually shows how people can practice the art of making latte art at home by using soy sauce and dish soap to avoid wasting money on the more expensive ingredients of coffee and milk (via TikTok).
Can You Put Meat With Bones In A Blender?
Thanks to the rise in technology, cooking at home has never been easier. There's often a tool you can buy that will allow you to cook and bake in any way that your heart desires. Among all of these amazing tools is the game-changing blender. Having been around for a century since 1922, the blender has allowed people to make a variety of blended foods, including smoothies, soups, sauces, salad dressings, milkshakes, and more (via Keystone Electronics Corp.).
Aldi's Thanksgiving Price Rewind Is Taking Us Back To 2019
If you're planning to host friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner this year, there's a good chance that you may be preparing the turkey. For those who are new to roasting a turkey, there's good news – the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is back to walk you through making the perfect main course. But there's also bad news when it comes to the main Thanksgiving dish. This year, Thanksgiving turkey prices are soaring, and it's not just due to inflation. There are other factors, like the avian bird flu, which are also driving up turkey costs.
The Internet Is Divided Over Costco's New Beef Stew
Costco's pre-packaged deli section brings people a lot of joy ... and a lot of angst, if two separate Reddit threads are any indication. The chain has introduced the Kirkland Signature Choice Beef Stew With Vegetables, and people have serious feelings in all directions about the winter-appropriate comfort food. The heat-and-serve meal option retails for between $33 and $35, according to Costco Food Database, and it feeds an estimated eight people.
Andrew Zimmern Took To Twitter To Share His Grandmother's Meatloaf Hack
According to Merriam-Webster, comfort food is "food prepared in a traditional style having a usually nostalgic or sentimental appeal." One of the more popular comfort foods is the humble meatloaf. It's a dish traditionally made with a mixture of ground meat, a starch (such as bread crumbs), a binder (such as eggs), and assorted vegetables and spices. While it's existed in some shape or form around the world for centuries, meatloaf has only been in the United States for a little over 100 years — the first recipe was published in 1900 (per Florida Today).
GBBO: Holidays Season 5 Is Coming To Re-Invent Your Festive Leftovers
The holidays are coming, and with them, the glorious food — sometimes, too much of it. Thanksgiving means roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, and the all-important stuffing. Perhaps some families will have more of the same for Christmas, while others will have ham or indulge in a prime rib roast.
How Many Restaurants Do Food Critics Visit In A Day?
The job of a food critic is coveted and illustrious. Dining at incredible restaurants, writing about it, and getting paid for it — sounds like a dream, right? When thinking of food critics, some may conjure the image of Anton Ego, the menacing food critic from "Ratatouille" who writes scathing reviews, picking apart dishes callously. But the job of a food critic is more nuanced than meets the eye.
Haribo Gummy Bears Just Dropped A Whimsical New Triple Layered Shape
Although we know Haribo best for its gummy bears, the company manufactures a variety of other sweet treats of the gummy persuasion. In fact, since the company's game-changing creation of the gummy bear in 1922, Haribo has launched more than 1,000 products across the globe. These chewy, colorful Haribo products...
Cameron Diaz's Wine Company Just Launched A Holiday Collection
In the midst of the pandemic, entrepreneur Katherine Power and American actress Cameron Diaz kick-started Avaline, a wine company made with organic, additive-free grapes (per Forbes). The less-than-ideal timing didn't seem to affect the duo, as the company's white and rose variations saw such success that the red blend was released months earlier than planned. "We've just been asked so much—as soon as the white and rosé hit the market, immediately we started having questions about red," Diaz said. "It's our most frequently asked question. We thought, since we have it bottled, let's get it over here sooner rather than later."
Little Debbie's Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream Just Returned To Walmart
Throughout the year, millions of dessert-lovers of all ages enjoy the many products offered by the brand Little Debbie. Oatmeal Cream Pies, Honey Buns, Swiss Ross, Zebra Cakes ... the option can seem nearly endless. In late fall, fans also enjoy the seasonal Christmas tree-shaped cakes adorned with green sprinkles, which never seem to be on the shelves for long enough.
Starbucks Dark French Roast Coffee Is Allegedly Not 100% Coffee
If your coffee isn't 100% coffee, what is it? It's a terrifying thought, isn't it? We trust implicitly that any product labeled "coffee" is just that and nothing else. Especially if it says it's "100%" this type of bean or that type of bean, it doesn't even go without saying in that case, it's said. But apparently, we need to be taking a closer look at what's in our coffee. Or maybe just add "so you can see what you're getting" to the reasons you should brew with whole bean coffee. Unfortunately, not even whole bean coffee may be safe from additives.
Emma Chamberlain Puts Dates And Vanilla Beans In Homemade Peanut Butter
Social media superstar Emma Chamberlain recently appeared on the viral hit show "Hot Ones" on the First We Feast YouTube channel. While taking on the "Wings of Death" challenge, she discusses various topics with the host. She waxed on everything from her podcast "Anything goes with Emma Chamberlain" to her thoughts on becoming a meme, and Jack Harlow. But it was her discussion on how she likes her peanut butter that piqued our interest. Before we dive into that, though, it's essential to have a bit of backstory on Chamberlain's rise to fame.
Ree Drummond Adds Red Hots To Cinnamon Apples
With indulgent and delicious dishes like Baked Ziti, Chocolate Pie, and Potato Soup, "The Pioneer Woman" Ree Drummond has a knack for ranch-style cooking for the whole family. Leave it to Drummond to find a way to incorporate Cap'n Crunch into chicken strips, or sour cream into pancakes, and she can turn just about anything into a casserole. But maybe above all, her desserts sound designed to bring out one's inner kid, drawing on nostalgic childhood flavors, like her cinnamon apples made with Red Hots candy.
The Failure Of Auntie Anne's Heart-Healthy Pretzel
It's always interesting to see fast food or snack companies try to advertise "healthy" things. In theory, the practice sounds good: You can still enjoy food from this particular restaurant or brand without worrying that you're eating yourself to an early grave. But the problem isn't that people don't want to be healthy, it's that it's just an odd contrast to see a company known for salty, greasy, buttery foods to suddenly be promoting "heart health" or "low-calorie options."
Here's What Happened To Jones Scones After Shark Tank
Since "Shark Tank" premiered back in 2009, business owners have had the chance to present their idea to a team of investors on a national stage. Though the investor "sharks" don't always bite, the presenting entrepreneurs often come away with a sales increase because of those watching at home who became interested in the product.
Doc Popcorn Just Dropped Sugar 'N' Spice Flavor Ahead Of The Holidays
Year-end festivities are upon us. Retailers, manufacturers, and producing brands are hard at work bringing out the holiday merchandise, Doc Popcorn included. Doc Popcorn is the world's most prolific fresh popcorn vending chain. According to the Doc Popcorn website, the company has been in business for 50 years and currently has 100 locations. It's presumably stronger now that it falls under the J&J Snack Foods Corporation umbrella as well. Sugar N Spice will not be Doc Popcorn's first flavor release of 2022. In November of this year, the chain added a limited edition Salt and Vinegar flavor (per Quick Service Restaurant) to its already burgeoning portfolio of 16 flavors, which includes Apple Crisp, Better Butter, Sinfully Cinnamon, and Hoppin Jalapeno. While serving the taste buds, this variety is also advantageous in another respect.
Blue Apron's New English-Inspired Holiday Roast Is Available With Or Without A Subscription
Following the 2020 pandemic, when so many of us had no choice but to eat (and cook) more at home, meal kit delivery services catapulted in popularity. According to PR Newswire, using data from 2020. the meal kit industry is expected to grow by more than $11 billion through 2025 as people look for more convenient food options. Along with brands like HelloFresh and HomeChef, one of the most popular meal delivery services right now is Blue Apron, which you can order directly from their website or from Amazon and Costco. The service is touted for its fresh ingredients and its wide variety of healthy and easy-to-make recipes.
