W. Golf: Cricchio With Two Wins At Stetson Invitational
DELAND, Fla. – Freshman Cade Cricchio earned victories in both singles and doubles as Florida State completed play on the second day of the three-day Stetson Invitational at the Mandy Stoll Tennis Center on the campus of Stetson University. Cricchio won her singles match with a 7-5, 4-6 (10-6)...
FLORIDA STATE BLOWS BY MIAMI 45-3
Florida State built its largest halftime lead over Miami in the series history and the Seminoles dominated Miami in every phase of the game in a 45-3 win in Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night. FSU’s offense moved the ball at will and the defense held the Hurricanes to less...
Noles Top Clemson in Four Sets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Seminoles won their fifth straight home match, as the Florida State volleyball team (16-8, 8-5) defeated Clemson (12-13, 3-10) in four sets (25-23, 27-25, 25-27, 25-19) at home in Tully Gymnasium on Friday night. FSU jumped out to an early 6-2 lead in the first...
W. Golf: Heath Named ACC Co-Golfer Of the Month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Junior Charlotte Heath, who earned two top-10 individual finishes and who was a total of eight strokes under par in two tournaments, has been named as the co-ACC Golfer of the Month of October by the Atlantic Coast Conference. It marks the first time in her career that the two-time All-American has earned the monthly honor as a member of the nation’s top conference for women’s golf. Heath shared the honor with Cameron Griffiths of Louisville.
Soccer Advances To ACC Championship on Penalty Kicks
CARY, N.C. – The No. 5 Florida State soccer team (12-2-3) advanced to the ACC Championship in penalty kicks over No. 4 Notre Dame (14-2-3). The score was 3-3 at the end of overtime and the Seminoles advanced 4-2 on PKs. The Seminoles struck first in the 13th minute...
Latson’s 36 Highlights Exhibition Win over Flagler
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson dropped 36 points as the Seminoles cruised past Flagler, 119-27, on Thursday night in another exhibition at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Latson shot 13-of-18 from the field, 8-of-8 from the charity stripe, added seven rebounds...
Noles Head South to Face Miami
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State women’s swimming and diving team (4-1, 1-0 ACC) will head south to face Miami on Friday at 1 p.m., at the UC Whitten Pool in Coral Gables, Fla. The men’s diving team will also be in action. “We had a great...
