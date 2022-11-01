Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run
Montgomery police have now identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on Monday. Police say 44-year-old Don Williams was hit at about 7:40PM in the area of East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver who hit Williams drove off...
WSFA
Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Halloween, Montgomery police announced. According to police, Don Williams, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. in the area of East South Boulevard at Norman Bridge Road. Williams suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Searching for Homicide Suspect
Montgomery police need your help finding the person who shot and killed a man on Monday night. Police say 25-year-old Joshua Snyder was shot at about 8:50PM in the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road. That’s just off Eastern Boulevard, across from The Home Depot. Police say Snyder was...
25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting
A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
WSFA
Prattville police seek man accused of kidnapping 2 girls
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of kidnapping two juvenile females, who have been safely reunited with their parents or guardians. Police said arrest warrants have been obtained for Michael Jerome Butler, of Greenville, for two counts of first-degree...
Suspect charged in weekend shooting death of 22-year-old man in Montgomery
A suspect was arrested this morning in connection with a weekend homicide in Montgomery. Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder in the Sunday slaying of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, said Montgomery police Sgt. Tina McGriff. Jones was fatally shot about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Police were called to the hospital...
alabamanews.net
Suspect Arrested in Montgomery Stabbing
A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that happened last month in Montgomery. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, U.S. Marshals have arrested 37-year-old Shermirror Jones in Montgomery. He was taken into custody on a domestic violence/assault charge on Tuesday. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. CrimeStoppers says...
wtvy.com
Police needs public assistance in Troy shooting investigation
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a late afternoon shooting in Troy on Wednesday, November 2, according to police. According to a press release, Troy Police responded to a shooting report around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch Street.
WSFA
Crenshaw County authorities searching for wanted man
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crenshaw County authorities are searching for a man they say is considered “armed and dangerous.”. The manhunt began Wednesday night when law enforcement was called out to a home off Highway 331. They were looking for 19-year-old Keondre Williams. The sheriff’s office said two...
WSFA
Person shot at Troy gas station, police say
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Oct. 27 to
• Harassing communications was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Domestic violence was reported on Williams Road. • Theft was reported on Williams Road. • Theft was reported on South Main Street. Oct. 27. • Theft was reported on East Micanopy Street.
WSFA
Lanes of U.S. 231 near Troy clear after crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple lanes of U.S. 231 in Pike County were closed after a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA Sgt. Burkette says the crash happened around 5 a.m. Both northbound lanes and a southbound lane of U.S. 231 near the intersection of Pike County 5516 were closed.
WSFA
Man, 19, charged with murder in Prattville shooting
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a man has been charged in connection to a fatal October shooting. Jakerian Willis, 19, is charged with murder, according to police. Police say the shooting happen on Oct. 25 in the area of Tenth Street. The unidentified 18-year-old victim, found at the...
alabamanews.net
Man Dies after Being Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a man has died after being shot. Police say at about 8:50PM Monday, they were called to the 2400 block of Meadowridge Lane. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Police have released no other information.
alabamanews.net
Mother of Selma Murder Victim Crying Out for Justice
The mother of a Selma murder victim is crying out for justice — in the shooting death of her eighteen year old son. Valerie Hunter of Selma is a grieving mother — devastated by the loss of a son — shot down in his youth. “There’s no...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
alabamanews.net
Person Shot Inside Car on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy
Troy police say a person was shot while inside a car on U.S. Highway 231 Monday afternoon. At about 3:45PM, police were called to the 100 block of 231 North, which is near the intersection of 3 Notch Street. A caller had reported the shooting and said the person was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.
alabamanews.net
Law Enforcement Officials in Dallas Co. Back Aniah’s Law
Aniah’s Law is on the ballot in the upcoming election — as Amendment One. And law enforcement officials in Dallas County are urging voters — to vote yes for the amendment on Tuesday. The state legislature passed Aniah’s Law. The governor signed it. And now it’s on...
WSFA
Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County judge has handed down sentencing for a Wetumpka woman convicted of killing her step-granddaughter. Circuit Judge Bill Lewis has sentenced Pamella Shelton to life in prison. Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors say the death of 2-year-old...
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 4, 1960: The deadly beating of a Black man in Auburn, and a quick and curious trial
The Rising Star Church property borders I-85 just past the Exit 42 going south. In its cemetery, Forney Calhoun is buried in an unmarked grave. Just over sixty years ago, up Wire Road closer to Auburn, Calhoun, a 67-year-old Black man, was beaten by two Auburn University employees. He would die two weeks later.
