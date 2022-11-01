ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run

Montgomery police have now identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on Monday. Police say 44-year-old Don Williams was hit at about 7:40PM in the area of East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver who hit Williams drove off...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Halloween, Montgomery police announced. According to police, Don Williams, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. in the area of East South Boulevard at Norman Bridge Road. Williams suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Police Searching for Homicide Suspect

Montgomery police need your help finding the person who shot and killed a man on Monday night. Police say 25-year-old Joshua Snyder was shot at about 8:50PM in the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road. That’s just off Eastern Boulevard, across from The Home Depot. Police say Snyder was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting

A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Prattville police seek man accused of kidnapping 2 girls

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of kidnapping two juvenile females, who have been safely reunited with their parents or guardians. Police said arrest warrants have been obtained for Michael Jerome Butler, of Greenville, for two counts of first-degree...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Suspect Arrested in Montgomery Stabbing

A suspect has been arrested in a stabbing that happened last month in Montgomery. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, U.S. Marshals have arrested 37-year-old Shermirror Jones in Montgomery. He was taken into custody on a domestic violence/assault charge on Tuesday. He is being held on a $30,000 bond. CrimeStoppers says...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Police needs public assistance in Troy shooting investigation

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound after a late afternoon shooting in Troy on Wednesday, November 2, according to police. According to a press release, Troy Police responded to a shooting report around 2:10 p.m. in the area of West Orange Street and North Three Notch Street.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Crenshaw County authorities searching for wanted man

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Crenshaw County authorities are searching for a man they say is considered “armed and dangerous.”. The manhunt began Wednesday night when law enforcement was called out to a home off Highway 331. They were looking for 19-year-old Keondre Williams. The sheriff’s office said two...
CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Person shot at Troy gas station, police say

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
TROY, AL
WSFA

Lanes of U.S. 231 near Troy clear after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple lanes of U.S. 231 in Pike County were closed after a crash involving a commercial vehicle, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA Sgt. Burkette says the crash happened around 5 a.m. Both northbound lanes and a southbound lane of U.S. 231 near the intersection of Pike County 5516 were closed.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Man, 19, charged with murder in Prattville shooting

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a man has been charged in connection to a fatal October shooting. Jakerian Willis, 19, is charged with murder, according to police. Police say the shooting happen on Oct. 25 in the area of Tenth Street. The unidentified 18-year-old victim, found at the...
PRATTVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Dies after Being Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a man has died after being shot. Police say at about 8:50PM Monday, they were called to the 2400 block of Meadowridge Lane. Officers found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Police have released no other information.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Mother of Selma Murder Victim Crying Out for Justice

The mother of a Selma murder victim is crying out for justice — in the shooting death of her eighteen year old son. Valerie Hunter of Selma is a grieving mother — devastated by the loss of a son — shot down in his youth. “There’s no...
SELMA, AL
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility

Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
ELMORE, AL
alabamanews.net

Person Shot Inside Car on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy

Troy police say a person was shot while inside a car on U.S. Highway 231 Monday afternoon. At about 3:45PM, police were called to the 100 block of 231 North, which is near the intersection of 3 Notch Street. A caller had reported the shooting and said the person was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.
TROY, AL
alabamanews.net

Law Enforcement Officials in Dallas Co. Back Aniah’s Law

Aniah’s Law is on the ballot in the upcoming election — as Amendment One. And law enforcement officials in Dallas County are urging voters — to vote yes for the amendment on Tuesday. The state legislature passed Aniah’s Law. The governor signed it. And now it’s on...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County judge has handed down sentencing for a Wetumpka woman convicted of killing her step-granddaughter. Circuit Judge Bill Lewis has sentenced Pamella Shelton to life in prison. Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors say the death of 2-year-old...
WETUMPKA, AL

