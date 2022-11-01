Adelbert Fred (Bert) Thompson, age 93, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bert was born and raised in Erwin, Tennessee. After graduating from Unicoi County High School in 1948, he joined the US Air Force. Bert served for four years, spending the bulk of his military service working in Air Traffic Control in the New England states. He returned to Erwin and worked as a Carman with the Clinchfield Railroad; at the same time, he attended college at East Tennessee State College, using benefits from the GI Bill of Rights. Upon graduation, he and his wife Mary Lou (Booth) moved to Melbourne, Florida where both worked in the public schools. Bert eventually obtained a PhD in secondary education from Michigan State University and moved with his family to Knoxville and a job at the University of Tennessee. Bert loved teaching at Tennessee, and he enjoyed Volunteer sports and getting to know coaches, players, and fans. But the thing he loved most about his career was that it enabled him to help others and he was known for finding answers and resources that benefited everyone from undergraduates to administrators.

ERWIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO