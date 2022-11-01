Read full article on original website
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
erwinrecord.net
Adelbert Fred (Bert) Thompson
Adelbert Fred (Bert) Thompson, age 93, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Bert was born and raised in Erwin, Tennessee. After graduating from Unicoi County High School in 1948, he joined the US Air Force. Bert served for four years, spending the bulk of his military service working in Air Traffic Control in the New England states. He returned to Erwin and worked as a Carman with the Clinchfield Railroad; at the same time, he attended college at East Tennessee State College, using benefits from the GI Bill of Rights. Upon graduation, he and his wife Mary Lou (Booth) moved to Melbourne, Florida where both worked in the public schools. Bert eventually obtained a PhD in secondary education from Michigan State University and moved with his family to Knoxville and a job at the University of Tennessee. Bert loved teaching at Tennessee, and he enjoyed Volunteer sports and getting to know coaches, players, and fans. But the thing he loved most about his career was that it enabled him to help others and he was known for finding answers and resources that benefited everyone from undergraduates to administrators.
Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday, the 43rd annual Christmas Connection may be the perfect place for you. The craft vendor display is happening Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 […]
wjhl.com
Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness
Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness. Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday …. Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness. Meet Tri-Cities’ Vol fans who not only wear orange …. Meet Tri-Cities’ Vol fans who...
Erwin man hasn’t missed UT home game in 52 seasons
ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Vols started playing football in 1891, meaning they’ve played through 130 seasons. Doug Cooper hasn’t missed a game in Neyland Stadium in 52 of them. “The first game I ever went to was the Tennessee-LSU game in 1967. My father and my uncle George took me to that game with them. […]
High school Big Game Preview: Bradley Central vs Science Hill
Johnson City, TN — While Southwest Virginia heads to their final game of the season, the playoffs in Tennessee will get underway tomorrow night and the game we are featuring in the high school “Big Game” preview is Science Hill hoisting Bradley Central. The first thing the Toppers will have to do is come down […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
erwinrecord.net
Erwin to celebrate Veterans Day Sunday, Nov. 6
Erwin will celebrate Veterans Day on Sunday, Nov. 6, with a special program organized by the Daughters of the American Revolution. Special speaker will be pastor Jim Snell. Special music will be provided by Alan Foster. The celebration will be held at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 309 Academy...
Short retirement: Longtime owner reopens West Walnut staple Italian Pizza Pub
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Burt Kordamiri stepped to the register at Italian Pizza Pub to ring up a carryout order. “How are you today?” he asked a familiar customer. “I’m doin’ good — I thought you retired,” the man responded. “I was, but my retirement didn’t go too far,” Kordamiri replied with a laugh. […]
Overturned vehicle on I-26 W in Johnson City closed right lane, shoulder
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Westbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon experienced delays near mile marker 26 due to an overturned vehicle, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) SmartWay map. TDOT reports that the incident closed the right lane and right shoulder of the westbound side of the interstate. The overturned vehicle was […]
Food Truck Friday: Sips 66
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One mobile eatery is giving soft drinks and sweets a spin. ‘Sips 66’ is a sweet stop switching up the way soda is served. “It’s a big thing out West, not many people have done it out here, and it’s always been something we wanted to do but we weren’t able […]
Elizabethton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Police investigating church thefts in Carter County, Johnson City
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a string of church thefts that have occurred throughout the past month. According to police, the alleged thieves have hit Siam Baptist Church and Hampton First Baptist Church in Carter County and The Pentecostals of Johnson City. The thefts appear to be […]
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Johnson City (Johnson City, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Johnson City. The accident happened at the Bristol Highway Intersection. The Dodge SUV was traveling north on North Roan street at a high rate when it went off the road at Bristol highway intersection into Roadrunner market, according to JCPD.
Johnson City Press
Nurse practitioner opens clinic in Rogersville 'to treat people the way that they need to be treated'
ROGERSVILLE — After many years of working as a nurse practitioner, Jessica Wheeler decided she wanted to spend more time treating patients and less time feeding the company she worked for, so she decided to open the Appalachian Wellness Clinic. “So we all see that people need help, and...
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas in Tennessee's oldest town: Jonesborough announces plans for annual, nighttime Christmas parade
Tennessee’s oldest town on Tuesday announced it’s plans for the annual Jonesborough nighttime Christmas Parade. The parade will be held Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough.
Early voter turnout in Northeast Tennessee lower than 2018
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Early voting wraps up in Tennessee on Thursday, with Election Day less than a week away. The Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office said that through Nov. 1, more than 688,000 people cast their ballot. Compared to the same time period in 2018, more than 1.1 million people voted during the […]
Proposed Bitcoin lawsuit settlement gets thumbs down at committee level
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Members of a Washington County committee want the full county commission to reject a proposed settlement agreement that would end the county’s lawsuit against BrightRidge and Bitcoin mine operator Red Dog Technologies. “I think it’s time we put this in the past so I’m going to make a recommendation that we […]
wjhl.com
Community Hero: WCSO deputy Rocky Ratliff comes back from retirement, battles cancer
Retirement is a goal for many people in the workforce. This week’s Community Hero retired, went back to work, and battled a serious illness, all for the love of his job, and his community. Rocky Ratliff had a great law enforcement career. “I retired for five years, and the...
Johnson City Press
Wallace group to purchase Lonesome Pine Raceway
COEBURN, Va. — Mark Ebert, the owner of the Rusty Wallace Racing Experience, has entered into an agreement with Lonesome Pine Raceway owner Bobby Hill to purchase the Coeburn racing facility. In an agreement the parties released on the track’s Facebook page, there will be a brief lease period...
THP: 1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Johnson County
BUTLER, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Johnson County. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a GMC Yukon was traveling east on Lakeview Drive when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The THP says the driver then over-corrected, causing the vehicle […]
