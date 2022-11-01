Read full article on original website
Related
Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow’s war on Ukraine that has seen the Iranian-made drones divebombing Kyiv. The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian come after months of confusing messaging from Iran about the weapons shipment, as Russia sends the drones slamming into Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian targets. “We gave a limited number of drones to Russia months before the Ukraine war,” Amirabdollahian told reporters after a meeting in Tehran. Previously, Iranian officials had denied arming Russia in its war on Ukraine. Just earlier this week, Iran’s Ambassador to the U.N. Amir Saeid Iravani called the allegations “totally unfounded” and reiterated Iran’s position of neutrality in the war. The U.S. and its Western allies on the Security Council have called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to investigate if Russia has used Iranian drones to attack civilians in Ukraine.
Fire kills 15 at bar in Russian city of Kostroma
A fire Saturday killed at least 15 people at a bar in the Russian city of Kostroma, Russian news agencies reported. The night-time fire at the popular bar could have been started after a drunk man fired a "flare gun" on the dance floor, the TASS news agency reported.
North Korea fires missiles into sea amid US-S. Korea drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, adding to its barrage of weapons demonstrations this week that has raised tensions in the region. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday that the missiles flew...
Russia fire: Fifteen people killed in nightclub blaze after ‘flare gun discharged inside’
A fire in a Russian nightclub has killed 15 people and injured five others, reportedly after a flare gun was used inside. Emergency services were able to evacuate 250 people when the blaze erupted in the city of Kostroma in the early hours of Saturday.The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said five people were slightly injured and received medical assistance. The roof of the building collapsed during the fire. A criminal investigation has been launched, and the police are searching for the person who used the flare gun.Kostroma, a riverside city of 270,000, is located roughly 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow.It wasn't the first time that pyrotechnics caused a deadly fire at a recreational venue in Russia.In 2009, more than 150 people were killed in a blaze at the Lame Horse nightclub in the city of Perm that erupted after someone set off fireworks. More follows... Read More Russia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latestTrump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – live
U.S. accuses Russia, China of abandoning U.N. responsibility over North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States accused Russia and China on Friday of providing "blanket protection" to North Korea from further U.N. Security Council action and said the pair had "bent over backwards" to justify Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches.
North Korea fires missiles into sea amid US-S. Korea drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, adding to its barrage of weapons demonstrations this week that has raised tensions in the region. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday that the missiles flew around 130 kilometers (80 miles) toward the North’s western sea. North Korea this week launched dozens of missiles into the sea, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings in northern Japan, and flew warplanes inside its territory. North Korea has described its military actions as an appropriate response to a combined U.S.-South Korea aerial drills, which it called a display of U.S. “military confrontation hysteria.” The United States flew two B-1B supersonic bombers on Saturday over South Korea on the final days of the joint drills, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its intensifying testing activity.
Warning UK could ‘easily’ see catastrophic floods on scale of deadly Germany deluges
Devastating floods on a similar scale to those seen in Germany in 2021 are "absolutely conceivable" in the UK, experts have warned.Factors ranging from the summer’s drought conditions to erratic weather patterns caused by the climate crisis rachet up the risk, they claim. It comes after Storm Claudio battered parts of the UK this week, prompting a number of flood warnings and alerts to be issued. Parts of London woke up to flooded roads and transport problems after the capital experienced half a month’s rainfall in one night, with the Met Office warning of further heavy rain across parts...
Newsmaker: College student from Weymouth visits Egypt for U.N. climate conference
NAME: Isaac Mann AGE: 22 HOMETOWN: Weymouth IN THE NEWS: Mann will travel to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to serve as an observer during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference this...
‘Tulsa King,’ ‘The Calling,’ ‘1923’ Among SkyShowtime Content Slate
STREAMING Series “Tulsa King,” “1923,” “Funny Woman,” “Mayor of Kingstown” Season 2, “Rabbit Hole,” “Ripley,” “Three Women” and “Lioness” and blockbuster films “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “The Northman,” “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” “Nope,” “Ambulance” and “The Bad Guys” are among the content slate revealed by streamer SkyShowtime at a launch event in Amsterdam. The content is specific to Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Netherlands and Portugal, where SkyShowtime is now available. SkyShowtime will continue its roll out across Spain, Andorra and central and eastern Europe over the coming months and through Q1 2023 and ultimately...
'We need to rebel': climate change needs radical response says XR activist
Soup on Vincent van Gogh paintings, mashed potatoes on a Monet masterpiece: climate activists are taking increasingly daring action to grab headlines -- and it's working. - Climate protesters have recently thrown soup over a Van Gogh painting and mashed potato over a Monet.
North Korea fires four short-range ballistic missiles
North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, the South Korean military said, the latest in a blitz of weapons launches by Pyongyang this week. "The South Korean military detected four short-range ballistic missiles launched by North Korea from Tonrim, North Pyongan Province, to the West Sea at around 11:32 a.m. to 11:59 a.m. today," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
Comments / 0