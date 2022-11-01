Read full article on original website
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bird Brown Undergoes Life-Changing Surgery
Fans of Alaskan Bush People discovered Snowbird Brown’s health emergency during the season 14 premiere on October 2, 2022. On the latest season premiere of Alaskan Bush People, fans watched as Bird and her sister Rain Brown planned to go on a trip to Alaska with Noah Brown and his family. However, the story quickly took a turn when Bird fell ill, as Reality Tidbit detailed.
Gabe Brown of 'Alaskan Bush People' Has Been Sporting an Edgy New Look
Alaskan Bush People is a reality series that tells the story of the Brown family, who all live as far away from civilization as possible. Since they choose to live such isolated lives, they can go up to nine months out of each year without interacting with non-relatives. Article continues...
Alaskan Bush People’s Bam may not be married but he is “head over heels”
Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown is the second-oldest brother of the seven siblings on the popular and infamous Discovery show, Alaskan Bush People. However, he originally left the Alaskan wilderness series in 2017 to focus on his love life. Fans of Bam Bam have been curious to know whether...
'Alaskan Bush People' Face Another Health Scare — Bird Has Surgery, Update
One reality show that took a turn that we never expected is Alaskan Bush People. At first, it was just a window into people who live off the grid in Alaska, but it became the story of a family who has had to deal with their fair share of surprising tragedies. After matriarch Ami Brown dealt with a cancer diagnosis and treatment that relocated the entire family, tragedy struck again.
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown's Daughter Truely Says It's a 'Betrayal' to Learn of Their Split Last
"It did feel like a betrayal that she wouldn't bother to tell me about it and I was going to be affected the most," Christine and Kody's daughter Truely said in this week's episode of Sister Wives Christine Brown and Kody Brown's youngest child, Truely, is opening up about her parents' separation for the first time. As Sister Wives fans know, the former couple had planned to hold out on telling their 12-year-old daughter about their separation. But other Brown family members — including Kody's children with the other wives — knew about the...
‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes’ Wife Stuns in Gorgeous New Mountainside Pics
While enjoying the beautiful snowy weather, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes’ wife shares some snapshots of her latest mountain adventure. “Baby, it’s cold outside,” Luke Grimes’ wife declared. She is seen standing in front of beautiful mountain views with snow around her. Meanwhile, Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes...
Did Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher get hurt in 2022?
Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher shared a video to his Instagram which mentioned an “incident”, and now fans are wondering whether he was injured in 2022. He was hurt during a snow storm, as seen on the recent episode. “Say hi to my friends if I don’t...
90 Day Fiance’s Josh Weinstein’s Net Worth Is High! Find Out How Natalie Mordovtseva’s Man Makes Money
A hustler! 90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva was smitten with Josh Weinstein when she met him on season 2 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. Josh, a successful businessman, had all the qualities Natalie was looking for in a man following her split from estranged husband Mike Youngquist — but how much is his net worth and how does he make money? Keep scrolling below to find out!
Kody Brown's Son Gabriel Heartbreakingly Admits His Dad Seems 'Tired Of Putting Effort Into Maintaining' Their Relationship
Kody Brown and his son Gabriel appear to be at odds. During the Sunday, October 16, episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch and his 21-year-old offspring went head to head over Janelle's RV. As Kody and his son with Janelle tried to fix the home together, Gabe insisted he was the only one who knew how to fix the property, to which the 53-year-old replied, "We have to know how to fix it."Kody later shared his frustration with his son in a side interview, saying, "Gabriel doesn’t know anything about this RV. He hasn’t read the manual, he hasn’t driven...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody and Robyn Drowning in Debt When Christine Left the Family in 2021
'Sister Wives' stars Kody and Robyn Brown were in trouble with the IRS when Christine Brown left the family in 2021. Is that why Kody wanted the money from Christine's home?
Did ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Start Building on Coyote Pass? Get Update on Their Moving Plans
Did the Sister Wives family finally move to Coyote Pass? The polygamous Brown family moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona in 2018 with the hopes to build new homes on their spacious...
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown’s Wildest Assumption Regarding His Divorce From Christine Brown Is Still to Come
Christine Brown and Truely Brown have settled into life in Utah, but 'Sister Wives' fans are just now seeing how Christine and Kody hashed out the details. It's complicated.
Billy Brown From 'Alaskan Bush People' Died Suddenly and Tragically
Viewers of the Alaskan Bush People show have been following the Brown family since 2014. People got the chance to watch the family in the Discovery Channel series try to live a lifestyle distinct from the modern world. The show reveals the family exists primarily on the land and in...
‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Brown Hospitalized for COVID-19 in Season 17 Mid-Season Trailer
Kody Brown's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, ends up in the hospital battling COVID-19 after somehow getting exposed during 'Sister Wives' Season 17. Here's what we know.
‘Sister Wives’: Meri and Kody Were ‘Devastated’ by Failed Courtship in 1991 With an 18-Year-Old
In the family's memoir, Meri Brown reveals how 'devastated' she was after a failed courtship with an 18-year-old potential sister wife dumped them in 1991. Here's what
Sister Wives fans convinced Kody went to Logan’s wedding amid attendance confusion
Kody Brown rose to fame on TLC show Sister Wives. He, his four wives, and their 18 children have been the focus of the show since 2010. Twelve years on and Sister Wives is still a hit TLC series with fans. But, there have been many changes within the Brown family as of late.
'Alaskan Bush People' Star May Have Revealed Name for Second Baby
Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown's wife Raiven recently hinted at the name of their unborn child as the couple gave updates about the upcoming birth. According to TV Shows Ace, Raiven Brown uploaded a photo of her holding her 2-year-old son River while standing next to Bear to her private Instagram account. In the post's comments, one fan asked if Raiven and Bear had thought of a name for baby number two. Raiven wrote, "River has a long name, haha Middle names are Anthony Billy and Isaiah. And yes we've picked this baby's name. He will have two middle names." Though she kept the boy's name under wraps, he will apparently have multiple middle names like his older brother.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown Is Still Planning on Building 5 Homes on Coyote Pass Despite Christine Leaving
'Sister Wives' star, Christine Brown is leaving Kody Brown, but he plans to build five homes on the property regardless of his third wife leaving him.
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown’s Sweetest Family Photos With Her and Husband Kody Brown’s 6 Children
Proud parents! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown have documented themselves doting on their six children through the years. Janelle and Kody were spiritually married in 1993, three years after he legally wed Meri Brown. “Before Kody and I were really courting, I was actually friends with his...
