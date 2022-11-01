ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Bird Brown Undergoes Life-Changing Surgery

Fans of Alaskan Bush People discovered Snowbird Brown’s health emergency during the season 14 premiere on October 2, 2022. On the latest season premiere of Alaskan Bush People, fans watched as Bird and her sister Rain Brown planned to go on a trip to Alaska with Noah Brown and his family. However, the story quickly took a turn when Bird fell ill, as Reality Tidbit detailed.
'Alaskan Bush People' Face Another Health Scare — Bird Has Surgery, Update

One reality show that took a turn that we never expected is Alaskan Bush People. At first, it was just a window into people who live off the grid in Alaska, but it became the story of a family who has had to deal with their fair share of surprising tragedies. After matriarch Ami Brown dealt with a cancer diagnosis and treatment that relocated the entire family, tragedy struck again.
Did Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher get hurt in 2022?

Alaska Last Frontier star Otto Kilcher shared a video to his Instagram which mentioned an “incident”, and now fans are wondering whether he was injured in 2022. He was hurt during a snow storm, as seen on the recent episode. “Say hi to my friends if I don’t...
'Alaskan Bush People' Star May Have Revealed Name for Second Baby

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown's wife Raiven recently hinted at the name of their unborn child as the couple gave updates about the upcoming birth. According to TV Shows Ace, Raiven Brown uploaded a photo of her holding her 2-year-old son River while standing next to Bear to her private Instagram account. In the post's comments, one fan asked if Raiven and Bear had thought of a name for baby number two. Raiven wrote, "River has a long name, haha Middle names are Anthony Billy and Isaiah. And yes we've picked this baby's name. He will have two middle names." Though she kept the boy's name under wraps, he will apparently have multiple middle names like his older brother.
Whiskey Riff

Two Giant Alaskan Brown Bears Engage In Epic Battle, One Takes Mid-Fight Dump

Grizzly bears, brown bears, Kodiak bears, whatever you want to call them, they’re all the same in at least one regard. They’re absolutely terrifying. Feasting on over 30 pounds of food per day, the enormous bears will take in anything from berries to vulnerable grizzly cubs, and when another bear gets in their way, they’re certainly not afraid to square up and protect what’s theirs.
