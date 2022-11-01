Read full article on original website
James H. Sandok
James H. Sandok, 73, of Franklin passed away on November 1, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca. He was born on November 16, 1948 to the late Paul and Cecelia (Jackson) Sandok. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Machinist Mate 3, Security. After returning home,...
Services Set for Robert E. Young
Robert E. Young, 91, formerly of Oil City, PA, passed away Monday Oct. 24, 2022, at Providence Place in Minneapolis, MN after an extended illness. A full obituary can be found here. Services will be held on Saturday Nov. 12, at 12 Noon in the Reinsel Funeral Home. The Reinsel...
Dana D. Weaver
Dana D. Weaver, 59, of Grove City, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on November 1, 2022 at Hamot Hospital in Erie. Born November 2, 1962 in Franklin, Dana was the son of the late Arnold “Arnie” Weaver and Constance “Connie” Shreffler Weaver. Dana and...
Judith A. Spence
Judith A. Spence, 79, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Born on August 25, 1943 in Petoskey, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Grace (Ellig) Davis. Judy married the love of her life, Thomas Spence on January...
Ethel Rhoads Reed
Ethel Rhoads Reed, 85, of Shippenville, passed away at her home on Tuesday morning, November 1, 2022. Born on June 15, 1937, in Victory Heights, Ethel was the daughter of the late Harlan and Catherine Rhoads. On June 1, 1957, Ethel married John Reed who preceded her in death in...
Mark A. Conner
Mark A. Conner, 60, of St. Petersburg, passed away on October 31st, at his residence of natural causes. Born in Kittanning, Pa. on February 1, 1962, he was the son of the late Doyle J. and Doris South Conner. A 1980 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley School at Foxburg, Mark earned...
Ethel P. Culbertson
Ethel P. Culbertson passed away, peacefully, at her home of 70 years in Clarion on November 2, 2022. Ethel was born December 20, 1929, the fourth of five children of Fred S. Port and Margaret Smathers Port. She was raised at the family homestead, Clarion Farms—which still thrives today.
Barbara J. Baker
Barbara J. Baker, 87, a resident of Sugarcreek Station, died there peacefully at 8:50 PM Monday, October 31, 2022, following a period of declining health. She was born June 8, 1935 in Mount Joy, Venango County, a beloved daughter of the late: Orie J. and Catherine F. Haun Wagner. Mrs....
Ida M. Flowers
Ida M. Flowers, 74, of Tionesta, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at UPMC Northwest. She was born on February 21, 1948 in New Kensington, PA to the late Kenneth and Ruth Ann (Worthington) Stiffy. Ida was married on July 30, 1966 in Apollo, PA to Victor John Flowers...
Glenn L. “Whitey” Whiteman
Glenn L. “Whitey” Whiteman, 87, of Knox, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehab center. Born July 5, 1935, Whitey was the son of the late Glenn and Laura Davidson Whiteman. Whitey graduated from East Forest High School in 1953. From the...
Liquidation sales begin at bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer's
Bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer’s started a liquidation sale at four of its locations Thursday. Stores in New Kensington, Greensburg, Uniontown and West Mifflin are open for the sale, which offers discounts of 20% to 50%. Stores in Butler and Johnstown are not open. The sale is authorized by...
Robert “Bob” Cy Wingard
Robert “Bob” Cy Wingard, 52, of Parker, Pa, passed away late Saturday evening, October 29th, 2022. Born on August 14, 1970, in Clarion County, he was the son of the late Connie Wingard. Bob graduated from Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District in 1989. He served in the United States...
Suspect identified in multi-county chase that ended on Route 22
According to Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson, the suspect in the officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday in Derry Township has been identified. The coroner identified the suspect as Krysten H. Pretlor, a 35-year-old man, from Johnstown. Officials say Pretlor was involved in a high-speed pursuit with multiple police departments. Police...
Butler woman killed in collision
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Butler County woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday. Kaitlin Selfridge, 27, of Karns City, was killed on Route 38 in Center Township around 6:15 a.m. According to state police, Selfridge was driving south near Glenwood Way when a vehicle crossed the center...
Teen Driver Crashes into Tree
JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen escaped injury after his vehicle collided with a tree on Cooperstown Road. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened on Cooperstown Road in Jackson Township, Venango County, at 12:25 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Police say 19-year-old Donovan J. Burk,...
Meadville man found dead along road in Slippery Rock Township
Police and the Lawrence County Coroner are trying to find out what caused the death of a Meadville man whose body was found along a road in Slippery Rock Township. State Police say an autopsy is being performed on the body of 40-year-old Joseph Detello, who was found unresponsive, lying along Young Road Thursday afternoon by a passerby who thought Detello was having problems with his car.
Gas Prices on the Rise in Western Pennsylvania, Warren County
Gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to rise, with AAA reporting that prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania. This week gas prices sit at $3.992 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. The average price of gas in Warren County is $4.020. This week’s average...
Dead Canary opens in Philipsburg
PHILIPSBURG — After more than eight decades, Philipsburg again has a working, brewing brewery. On Oct. 29, the doors were officially opened to the public at The Dead Canary Brewing Company. Housed in the restored Hoffer Building at 5 N. Front St., the micro-brewery’s owners said they hope to...
BREAKING NEWS: TItusville Herald to Close Doors After 157 Years
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Titusville Herald will close its doors for good after 157 years. The announcement was made on the front page of Saturday’s edition of the newspaper with the headline “The Titusville Herald says thank you, and goodbye.”. “The owners of The Titusville Herald...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Tonight – Showers, mainly after 1am....
