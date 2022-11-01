Read full article on original website
Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time
Iran's foreign minister on Saturday acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow's war on Ukraine that has seen the Iranian-made drones divebombing Kyiv. The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian come after months of confusing messaging from Iran about the weapons shipment, as Russia sends the drones slamming into Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian targets. “We gave a limited number of drones to Russia months before the Ukraine war,” Amirabdollahian told reporters after a meeting in Tehran.Previously, Iranian officials had denied arming Russia in its war...
Trump news – live: Trump aides leak possible date for 2024 presidential campaign announcement
After Donald Trump told a rally crowd in Sioux City, Iowa, that he is likelier than ever to run for president in 2024, multiple outlets are now reporting that his aides are homing in on 14 November as a date to announce a new campaign. “In order to make our...
North Korea fires four ballistic missiles as tensions with south grow
North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the western sea on Saturday morning, said South Korean military.The north has launched a series of missiles this week, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), drawing condemnation from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo.The missile launches raised speculation North Korea could be readying for the resumption of nuclear testing for the first time since 2017. The US and South Korea have extended military exercises in response to the launches.The US Air Force plans to deploy B-1B bombers in US-South Korea military exercises on Saturday afternoon, Yonhap News reported on Saturday. The latest missiles flew about 130 kms (80 miles) with altitude of about 20 kms (12 miles).More follows... Read More Emergency sirens in Japan triggered by North Korea’s missile launchUS says a North Korean nuclear strike on it or allies would be ‘end of Kim regime’South Korea detects huge sortie of 180 North Korean warplanes near border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, adding to its barrage of weapons demonstrations this week that has raised tensions in the region. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Saturday that the missiles flew around 130 kilometers (80 miles) toward the North’s western sea. North Korea this week launched dozens of missiles into the sea, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings in northern Japan, and flew warplanes inside its territory. North Korea has described its military actions as an appropriate response to a combined U.S.-South Korea aerial drills, which it called a display of U.S. “military confrontation hysteria.” The United States flew two B-1B supersonic bombers on Saturday over South Korea on the final days of the joint drills, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its intensifying testing activity.
Russia fire: Fifteen people killed in nightclub blaze after ‘flare gun discharged inside’
A fire in a Russian nightclub has killed 15 people and injured five others, reportedly after a flare gun was used inside. Emergency services were able to evacuate 250 people when the blaze erupted in the city of Kostroma in the early hours of Saturday.The governor of the Kostroma region, Sergei Sitnikov, said five people were slightly injured and received medical assistance. The roof of the building collapsed during the fire. A criminal investigation has been launched, and the police are searching for the person who used the flare gun.Kostroma, a riverside city of 270,000, is located roughly 340 kilometers (210 miles) north of Moscow.It wasn't the first time that pyrotechnics caused a deadly fire at a recreational venue in Russia.In 2009, more than 150 people were killed in a blaze at the Lame Horse nightclub in the city of Perm that erupted after someone set off fireworks. More follows... Read More Russia leaving Kherson to make way for ‘street battles’ - latestTrump tells rally he will ‘probably’ run for president – live
Fire kills 15 at bar in Russian city of Kostroma
A fire Saturday killed at least 15 people at a bar in the Russian city of Kostroma, Russian news agencies reported. The night-time fire at the popular bar could have been started after a drunk man fired a "flare gun" on the dance floor, the TASS news agency reported.
Newsmaker: College student from Weymouth visits Egypt for U.N. climate conference
NAME: Isaac Mann AGE: 22 HOMETOWN: Weymouth IN THE NEWS: Mann will travel to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to serve as an observer during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference this...
'We need to rebel': climate change needs radical response says XR activist
Soup on Vincent van Gogh paintings, mashed potatoes on a Monet masterpiece: climate activists are taking increasingly daring action to grab headlines -- and it's working. - Climate protesters have recently thrown soup over a Van Gogh painting and mashed potato over a Monet.
