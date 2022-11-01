Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
FBI warns election workers to be cautious: 'Nationwide, we've reviewed over 1000 threats, or potential threats'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the midterm election just days away, the FBI is urging election officials and poll workers to be aware of any potential threats. FBI Louisville Special Agent William Kurtz -- based in Bowling Green but oversees election crime investigations across Kentucky -- says since the last election cycle, authorities have seen a significant uptick in voters contacting officials directly.
FBI: Man wanted after allegedly committing wire fraud in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is wanted by the FBI after allegedly committing wire fraud in Louisville. According to the FBI's website, 61-year-old James Stewart, Jr. was indicted in July 2021 on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud. The FBI's website says Stewart reportedly participated...
WHAS 11
Main suspect in Crystal Rogers' disappearance arrested for traffic violations
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Nelson County Sheriff deputies served a warrant on Brooks Houck at a Bardstown subdivision where he was working. He was taken into custody and booked into the Nelson County Jail. Houck was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to pay traffic citation fines, according...
Security video shows the punch that led to Dejaune Anderson's arrest in March
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Recorded video from inside the Oxmoor Center Mall shows why Dejaune Anderson was arrested two weeks before her son was found dead, in a suitcase, in Southern Indiana. Security officers appear to meet Anderson at the exit of a store. The arrest citation shows they suspected...
Louisville man indicted on carjacking, business robbery
A Louisville man was been indicted Wednesday after being charged with carjacking and a business robbery.
Wave 3
Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
953wiki.com
Local Law Enforcement Join Forces
October 29, 2022, The Madison Police Department and The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department joined forces for a saturation patrol detail. The goal of this four hour detail was as follows - drug interdiction at the street level, seek out impaired drivers. and general traffic concerns. The results of the detail...
Louisville Metro Police arrest 2 men in connection to September murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested two men in connection to a murder that happened near the Poplar Hills neighborhood in September. LMPD arrested 20-year-old Justin Kirk and 19-year-old Gregory Tolbert for the murder of 57-year-old Terry Dedrick. Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 5, LMPD said...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a man was shot in Louisville’s California neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 1600 block of Gallagher Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. As officers responded...
Wave 3
LMPD chief calls for judicial transparency
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Chief Erica Shields said there’s a lot of work that needs to be done in terms of guns, violent crime and busting jail, but she’s not just talking about her officers. “Until the courts, the (district attorneys,) you name it, are...
wdrb.com
Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown. Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
Wave 3
Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that left a man dead in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown police said the crash happened in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street around 9 p.m. Monday. In their preliminary investigation, a man driving a Hyundai was headed westbound in...
New ordinance encourages Louisville businesses to hire former convicted felons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Everyone deserves a second chance" is the message Louisville's Metro Councilmembers hope to get across to local businesses. Councilwoman Kiesha Dorsey and others filed a plan Thursday supporting local businesses that hire people who were incarcerated. Dorsey calls the legislation "the second chance ordinance." According to...
Wave 3
Thousands purchase tickets for billion-dollar Powerball jackpot
Louisville Urban League receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to National Urban League affiliates across the country. Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. Updated: 5...
Petition Started As Suspect In Rogers Disappearance Brooks Houck Reportedly Trying To Open Day Care
October 31, 2022 (Bardstow, KY) by Staff Reporters. It is being reported that the number one suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers has purchased the former Peoples Church in Bardstown with plans to open a Day Care. The initial reaction from Nelson Countians is shock and outrage.
wvih.com
Hidden Camera Found In Fitness Center Bathroom
A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden pen camera inside of...
Man shot in Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. Around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, according to an LMPD press release.
Wave 3
Suspect in Shively carjacking killed in New Albany crash; ISP investigating
Three questions were asked as an attempt to push past the attack ads and campaign rhetoric with three of the top issues facing the city. Decision 2022: Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 13. Updated: 3 hours ago. District 13 in the South End of the Louisville Metro includes...
UTEP Employee Has Throat Slashed While in Kentucky for Conference
An El Paso man who works for the University of Texas at El Paso had his throat slashed while in Kentucky for a work conference. He survived the attack and now his family has started a GoFundMe page to help with his recovery. Oscar Sanchez, who works as a Facilities...
Comments / 0