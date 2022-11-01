ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

FBI warns election workers to be cautious: 'Nationwide, we've reviewed over 1000 threats, or potential threats'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With the midterm election just days away, the FBI is urging election officials and poll workers to be aware of any potential threats. FBI Louisville Special Agent William Kurtz -- based in Bowling Green but oversees election crime investigations across Kentucky -- says since the last election cycle, authorities have seen a significant uptick in voters contacting officials directly.
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Ky. men accused of breaking into storage units and stealing ginseng

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two Kentucky men have been arrested and charged after being accused of breaking into storage units and stealing millions of dollars in ginseng. Daniel Scott, 32, from Louisville, and William McCane, 46, from Frankfort, are facing multiple burglary and theft charges after police said they broke into several storage facilities and storage sheds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Local Law Enforcement Join Forces

October 29, 2022, The Madison Police Department and The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department joined forces for a saturation patrol detail. The goal of this four hour detail was as follows - drug interdiction at the street level, seek out impaired drivers. and general traffic concerns. The results of the detail...
Wave 3

LMPD: Man injured in California neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a man was shot in Louisville’s California neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers were called to the 1600 block of Gallagher Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. As officers responded...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD chief calls for judicial transparency

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Chief Erica Shields said there’s a lot of work that needs to be done in terms of guns, violent crime and busting jail, but she’s not just talking about her officers. “Until the courts, the (district attorneys,) you name it, are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Suspect in disappearance of Crystal Rogers trying to open day care in Bardstown

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only suspect named in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers is trying to open a day care in Bardstown. Documents show Brooks Houck filed for a permit application on Aug. 17 with Nelson County Planning and Zoning on the former People's Church building he owns at 114 Wildcat Lane. He wants to change the building's use from church to day care.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man dies in 2-vehicle crash in Elizabethtown, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a crash involving two vehicles that left a man dead in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown police said the crash happened in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street around 9 p.m. Monday. In their preliminary investigation, a man driving a Hyundai was headed westbound in...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Thousands purchase tickets for billion-dollar Powerball jackpot

Louisville Urban League receives $5 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation from Scott was announced on Monday morning as one of 25 donations to National Urban League affiliates across the country. Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. Updated: 5...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Hidden Camera Found In Fitness Center Bathroom

A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden pen camera inside of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man shot in Phoenix Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after being shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood Wednesday night. Around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, according to an LMPD press release.
LOUISVILLE, KY

