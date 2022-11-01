Read full article on original website
Related
‘Below Deck’ Yachties Want to See a Franchise Crossover: “Let’s All Start Manifesting”
Tonight marks the premiere of Below Deck Adventure, the newest addition to Bravo‘s Emmy Award-nominated franchise, and we could not be more excited. Below Deck Adventure will take Below Deck fans to the stunning fjords of Norway aboard the beautiful motor yacht Mercury. With an all-new location and all-new crew, the series will showcase action-packed excursions with high-rolling, thrill-seeking charter guests looking to push their limits as they cave-dive, para-glide and enjoy dizzying helicopter rides against the backdrop of an exceptionally picturesque landscape. Don’t worry—all the mouthwatering food, gorgeous yachties, and juicy drama that Below Deck fans expect will be...
bravotv.com
Below Deck Adventure’s First Charter Is Underway — but Not Without Drama
The Below Deck Adventure crew is ready to shake things up in more ways than one. Not only are they breaking tradition by setting sail in the Norwegian fjords rather than a tropical locale, but as this sneak peek released ahead of tonight’s series premiere shows, the group is also unafraid to say how they feel about one another and the work they have to do.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet’s Net Worth Is Big! Find Out How He Makes His Money
Rolling in dough? 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet has worked a number of jobs throughout his life, all of which have contributed to his impressive net worth. Over the years, Andrei has worked as a police officer, a club bouncer and a real estate agent, all while finding fame on the hit TLC show. Most recently, he and wife Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet (née Potthast) created their own business, Castravet, LLC., of which he operates as president. But how much money is Andrei actually worth? Keep scrolling below to find out how he makes his money.
Other ‘Below Deck’ Chief Stews Sound Off on ‘Mediterranean’ Addition Natasha Webb
As Below Deck Mediterranean set sail for its seventh season, fans of the Bravo reality show met the new chief stewardess, Natasha Webb. Unfortunately, reviews among the Below Deck family have so far been mixed. In one episode, for example, Captain Sandy Yawn praised Natasha’s work with guests but criticized...
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos make memories in Japan with her son
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos recently spent time in Japan as a small modern family. The Emmy Award-winning journalist shared a reel from their recent visit to Kyoto with her son. “Making memories in Kyoto with my son.” View this...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii’s Daughter’s Rare Photos Amid Custody Battle
Bundle of joy! 90 Day Fiancé stars Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii didn’t work out as a couple, though they did manage to create a beautiful daughter during their whirlwind romance. After first meeting online, the former couple made their reality TV debut on season 5 of the...
Kyle From ‘Below Deck Med’ Makes History as First Yachtie Replaced for Injury in History of Series
Despite a slew of 'Below Deck' yachties having accidents and getting injured on the show, stew Kyle Viljoen is the first to leave because of his injury.
'Below Deck Down Under' Probably Won't Get a Reunion Special
The yacht has docked and the deckhands and stews of Below Deck Down Under are officially no longer at the mercy of reality TV cameras. But with Season 1 over, fans want to know — is there a Below Deck Down Under reunion special? Bravo is known for its reality TV reunions that rival those of other networks' reality shows.
TODAY.com
Bono’s wife and grown daughters make rare red carpet appearance
Ali Hewson, who is the wife of U2 frontman Bono, banded together with her and the rocker’s daughters Jordan, 33, and Eve, 31, for a rare red carpet appearance. On Nov. 1, the Hewson women stepped out to celebrate the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City. Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, was also in the Big Apple with his family, but did not attend the event.
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
Inside Pregnant Heidi Montag’s ‘Perfect’ Baby Shower for Child No. 2 With Spencer Pratt: Photos
Baby on board! Heidi Montag was showered with love while celebrating her little one's upcoming arrival. The Hills alum, 36, held court at her baby shower at Hanks restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California, while surrounded by close friends — including The Hills costar Jen Bunney Dunphy — and a scrumptious-looking spread. "It was so fun […]
bravotv.com
Jackie Goldschneider Just Shared a Major Update on Evan’s Career: “It’s Official”
The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jackie Goldschneider is here with some big news about her husband, Evan Goldschneider. She took to her Instagram Stories this week to reveal that Evan has a new gig, and we have all the details. “It’s official!! Evan’s a professor!!” she shared, also...
bravotv.com
The Moment We’ve All Been Waiting for Has Finally Come for Schwartz & Sandy’s
Vanderpump Rules business partners Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval recently revealed big news about the opening of their cocktail lounge and restaurant. In July, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval had a party to celebrate their new cocktail lounge and restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy’s. Although it seemed at the time that the business was finally finished, at BravoCon 2022 three months later, Sandoval revealed exactly why it still hadn’t opened to the public.
A RHOSLC Star's Husband Reveals He Created a Fake Instagram Account to Troll Lisa Barlow
Watch: Lisa Barlow Discusses RHOSLC Battle Lines at BravoCon 2022. One Real Housewives of Salt Lake City husband is wading into the drama. In a preview of the Bravo series' Nov. 2 episode, Chris Harrington—the husband of RHSOLC season three "friend" Angie Harrington—reveals he tried to get revenge on Lisa Barlow by creating a fake Instagram account.
Adam Levine Spotted On Dad Duty During Sweet So Cal Bike Ride With Daughters
Maroon 5 rocker Adam Levine was spotted on dad duty earlier this week, hitting the road alongside his two daughters, Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4, he shares with model Behati Prinsloo.On Wednesday, November 2, the “She Will Be Loved” singer was seen riding a bike, pushing his tots in an adjacent cart, at the Pierre Lafond Market & Deli in the Montecito, Calif.The artist kept it casual during his day out, sporting a plaid button-up shirt, a bike helmet and a pair of ripped blue jeans. He completed the look with a pair of pink sunglasses, a ring, and...
NLE Choppa Is Clearly Ice Spice's Biggest Fan Since He Named His New Song After Her
The rap world is full of burgeoning talent, and one of the name's you're probably going to continue to see is Ice Spice. Between a Drake co-sign, praise from Meek Mill, and the support of a core (and growing) group of fans, the Bronx-born rapper is poised to be one of the biggest acts in the coming year.
If Someone Sends You a Lion on TikTok Live, It Means They Really Love You
In its short existence as a platform, TikTok has found a number of ways for its most popular creators to monetize their content. TikTok can be a pathway to some money, and that money doesn't always come from TikTok or its advertisers. Thanks to gifts through TikTok Live, TikTok users can also get monetary gifts that come directly from their followers, and those gifts range a great deal in real-world value.
Is 'Weird Al' Yankovic Still Making Albums? Details on His Life Today
On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, the most highly anticipated musical biopic of the century will debut, for free, on the Roku Channel. Daniel Radcliffe delivers a star-making turn (Harry Potter who?) as the titular hero in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Article continues below advertisement. So, what has the real...
realitytitbit.com
Justin Rose had 'best years' of his life at LifeVantage until losing job in 2022
When the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 3 trailer dropped, Bravo fans knew that there would be a whole lot of drama in store. But, no one could have predicted just how much drama would have come from the relatively new addition to the Housewives franchise. We find out more about Justin Rose and his time at Lifevantage.
purewow.com
Princess Charlene of Monaco Posts Pics of Her Twins’ Halloween Costumes on Instagram
Halloween 2022 may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean we can't still take a moment to admire Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s spooky(ish) costumes. On Monday, Princess Charlene of Monaco shared a snapshot of the twins on her Instagram page, where they were dressed up in their Halloween costumes. Jacques looked unfazed as a vampire, with his platinum blonde hair and face covered with bloody makeup.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0