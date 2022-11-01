ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘Below Deck’ Yachties Want to See a Franchise Crossover: “Let’s All Start Manifesting”

Tonight marks the premiere of Below Deck Adventure, the newest addition to Bravo‘s Emmy Award-nominated franchise, and we could not be more excited. Below Deck Adventure will take Below Deck fans to the stunning fjords of Norway aboard the beautiful motor yacht Mercury. With an all-new location and all-new crew, the series will showcase action-packed excursions with high-rolling, thrill-seeking charter guests looking to push their limits as they cave-dive, para-glide and enjoy dizzying helicopter rides against the backdrop of an exceptionally picturesque landscape. Don’t worry—all the mouthwatering food, gorgeous yachties, and juicy drama that Below Deck fans expect will be...
bravotv.com

Below Deck Adventure’s First Charter Is Underway — but Not Without Drama

The Below Deck Adventure crew is ready to shake things up in more ways than one. Not only are they breaking tradition by setting sail in the Norwegian fjords rather than a tropical locale, but as this sneak peek released ahead of tonight’s series premiere shows, the group is also unafraid to say how they feel about one another and the work they have to do.
In Touch Weekly

’90 Day Fiance’ Star Andrei Castravet’s Net Worth Is Big! Find Out How He Makes His Money

Rolling in dough? 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet has worked a number of jobs throughout his life, all of which have contributed to his impressive net worth. Over the years, Andrei has worked as a police officer, a club bouncer and a real estate agent, all while finding fame on the hit TLC show. Most recently, he and wife Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet (née Potthast) created their own business, Castravet, LLC., of which he operates as president. But how much money is Andrei actually worth? Keep scrolling below to find out how he makes his money.
Distractify

'Below Deck Down Under' Probably Won't Get a Reunion Special

The yacht has docked and the deckhands and stews of Below Deck Down Under are officially no longer at the mercy of reality TV cameras. But with Season 1 over, fans want to know — is there a Below Deck Down Under reunion special? Bravo is known for its reality TV reunions that rival those of other networks' reality shows.
TODAY.com

Bono’s wife and grown daughters make rare red carpet appearance

Ali Hewson, who is the wife of U2 frontman Bono, banded together with her and the rocker’s daughters Jordan, 33, and Eve, 31, for a rare red carpet appearance. On Nov. 1, the Hewson women stepped out to celebrate the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City. Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, was also in the Big Apple with his family, but did not attend the event.
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Changed Up Her Hair: “Like My New Look?”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has a new hairstyle and she is “in love” with it. Teresa Giudice is no stranger to switching up her hair. In 2019, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member debuted a rose gold color and declared she was “loving” it. The following year, she showed off her chic cut and light brown highlights, and in 2021, she was “feeling fresh” with a revamped style featuring copper and dirty blonde hues.
bravotv.com

The Moment We’ve All Been Waiting for Has Finally Come for Schwartz & Sandy’s

Vanderpump Rules business partners Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval recently revealed big news about the opening of their cocktail lounge and restaurant. In July, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval had a party to celebrate their new cocktail lounge and restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy’s. Although it seemed at the time that the business was finally finished, at BravoCon 2022 three months later, Sandoval revealed exactly why it still hadn’t opened to the public.
OK! Magazine

Adam Levine Spotted On Dad Duty During Sweet So Cal Bike Ride With Daughters

Maroon 5 rocker Adam Levine was spotted on dad duty earlier this week, hitting the road alongside his two daughters, Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4, he shares with model Behati Prinsloo.On Wednesday, November 2, the “She Will Be Loved” singer was seen riding a bike, pushing his tots in an adjacent cart, at the Pierre Lafond Market & Deli in the Montecito, Calif.The artist kept it casual during his day out, sporting a plaid button-up shirt, a bike helmet and a pair of ripped blue jeans. He completed the look with a pair of pink sunglasses, a ring, and...
Distractify

If Someone Sends You a Lion on TikTok Live, It Means They Really Love You

In its short existence as a platform, TikTok has found a number of ways for its most popular creators to monetize their content. TikTok can be a pathway to some money, and that money doesn't always come from TikTok or its advertisers. Thanks to gifts through TikTok Live, TikTok users can also get monetary gifts that come directly from their followers, and those gifts range a great deal in real-world value.
Distractify

Is 'Weird Al' Yankovic Still Making Albums? Details on His Life Today

On Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, the most highly anticipated musical biopic of the century will debut, for free, on the Roku Channel. Daniel Radcliffe delivers a star-making turn (Harry Potter who?) as the titular hero in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Article continues below advertisement. So, what has the real...
purewow.com

Princess Charlene of Monaco Posts Pics of Her Twins’ Halloween Costumes on Instagram

Halloween 2022 may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean we can't still take a moment to admire Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s spooky(ish) costumes. On Monday, Princess Charlene of Monaco shared a snapshot of the twins on her Instagram page, where they were dressed up in their Halloween costumes. Jacques looked unfazed as a vampire, with his platinum blonde hair and face covered with bloody makeup.
Distractify

Distractify

