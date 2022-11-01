Read full article on original website
Twitter Co-Founder Dorsey Apologizes for Growing the Company ‘Too Quickly' in Wake of Mass Layoffs
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized Saturday for growing the company "too quickly," a day after hundreds of employees were laid off under new owner Elon Musk. Twitter informed employees Thursday evening that it would begin laying off staff members, according to communications obtained by CNBC. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey apologized...
By taking Twitter private, Musk makes daring bet
Elon Musk's decision to pull Twitter off the stock market allows him to make major changes quickly, but it also takes the company more heavily into debt, a risky choice for a money-losing business. "That debt is tricky when you're losing money.
Widespread Twitter Layoffs Begin a Week After Elon Musk's Takeover
Twitter began widespread layoffs Friday as new owner Elon Musk overhauls the company, raising grave concerns about chaos enveloping the platform as a source of reliable information just days ahead of the U.S. midterm elections. The speed and size of the cuts also opened Musk and Twitter to lawsuits. At...
If You Use Snapchat, You Could Get a $117 Check From a Data Privacy Lawsuit—the Deadline to Apply Is Saturday
It could pay to use Snapchat, even if you haven't checked the app in years. Snap Inc., the social media app's parent company, is set to pay out $35 million to current and former Illinois residents for allegedly storing their facial recognition data without their consent. If you lived in...
Obama to Democrats: 'Sulking and moping is not an option'
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Democratic Party’s most powerful voices warned Saturday that abortion, Social Security and democracy itself are at risk as they labored to overcome fierce political headwinds — and an ill-timed misstep from President Joe Biden — over the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. “Sulking and moping is not an option,” former President Barack Obama told several hundred voters on a blustery day in Pittsburgh. “On Tuesday, let’s make sure our country doesn’t get set back 50 years.” Later in the day, Biden shared the stage with Obama in Philadelphia, the former running mates campaigning together for the first time since Biden took office. In neighboring New York, even former President Bill Clinton, largely absent from national politics in recent years, was out defending his party. The trio of Democrats were the first presidents, but not last, to speak out on Saturday as voters across America decide control of Congress and key statehouses. Former President Donald Trump finished the day at a rally in working-class southwestern Pennsylvania, describing the election in apocalyptic terms.
Ukraine Government Is Seeking Alternatives to Elon Musk's Starlink, Vice PM Says
Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said he hasn’t seen any issues with Musk’s financing of Starlink in Ukraine continuing. However, he said the government is searching for new satellite communication tools to support IT infrastructure in Ukraine, which has been disrupted by Russia’s invasion. Last month,...
Biden Blames Extreme MAGA Republicans for Intimidating Voters and Election Officials, Calling It ‘Corrosive' to Democracy
Biden's remarks came with less than a week to go until Election Day and five days after an assailant with a history of sharing right-wing conspiracy theories broke into the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband with a hammer, causing serious damage to his head. The...
5 Key Personal Finance Issues This Midterm Election Season — and What They Mean for Your Wallet
As Americans head to the polls, several key personal finance issues are weighing on voters' minds and wallets. Experts say key issues include Social Security, Medicare, federal tax cuts, minimum wage, unions and a possible 'millionaire tax.'. As Americans head to the polls, several key personal finance issues are weighing...
Biden and Obama to Campaign Together for the First Time During Midterm-Election Push
President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will appear on the campaign trail together Saturday for the first time since Biden took office. The former president and vice president pair will reunite in Philadelphia in a last-minute attempt to energize voters in the swing state. The state could determine...
Tesla Stock Has Dropped More Than 35% Since Elon Musk First Said He'd Buy Twitter
Musk first announced he'd buy Twitter in April. Tesla shares are down 35% since then. The world's richest man has a lot on his plate. Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced his bid to buy social network Twitter, shares in his electric vehicle maker have dipped by more than 35%, and closed down just 3.6% for the day on Friday, amid a market rally that followed a volatile week. By way of comparison, the Nasdaq Composite is down by about 18% over the same time frame.
In Bankrupt Lebanon, Locals Mine Bitcoin and Buy Groceries With Tether, as $1 Is Now Worth 15 Cents
Once known for its stable and investment-friendly banking system, Lebanon has plunged into chaos as hyperinflation grips the country and banks force huge haircuts on dollar withdrawals. To make ends meet in a financial system that no longer makes sense, some Lebanese are mining bitcoin or storing wealth using the...
