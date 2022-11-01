ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Gov. Ricketts to visit Japan to accept award

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts will travel to Japan to accept the Order of the Rising Sun Award. Ricketts says he is traveling to Japan early next week to accept the award during a ceremony at the Imperial Palace on Nov. 9. The Order of the Rising Sun...
Nebraska’s Official Veterans Day Parade postponed due to weather

Thanks to today's rain, Douglas County and Pottawattamie County have both lifted their burn bans. Omaha Police: 13 and 15-year-old boys arrested in connection to August homicide. Updated: 11 hours ago. Two Omaha teenagers are looking at spending time in jail after being charged with first-degree murder. Omaha man sentenced...
Election 2022: Dressing cyber security concerns in Iowa

New vehicles increase firefighter safety and enhance response times. Crews were on the scene of a large grassfire in southeast Nebraska overnight. 6 News On Your Side: Officer memorial finds stable home. Updated: 12 hours ago. Heroes are remembered in different ways. Omaha to spend million repairing public spaces. Updated:...
Election 2022: What voters need to know about Amendment 1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Nebraskans go to the polls on Tuesday, they will see a question about changing the state constitution when it comes to revenue and airports. Amendment 1 would affect smaller airports here in Nebraska. A yes vote would allow cities and counties to use taxpayer money to attract or lure more commercial airlines to various parts of our state.
Rusty's Morning Forecast

New vehicles increase firefighter safety and enhance response times. Crews were on the scene of a large grassfire in southeast Nebraska overnight. 6 News On Your Side: Officer memorial finds stable home. Updated: 22 hours ago. Heroes are remembered in different ways. Election 2022: Dressing cyber security concerns in Iowa.
