OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Nebraskans go to the polls on Tuesday, they will see a question about changing the state constitution when it comes to revenue and airports. Amendment 1 would affect smaller airports here in Nebraska. A yes vote would allow cities and counties to use taxpayer money to attract or lure more commercial airlines to various parts of our state.

