Courteney Cox Dressed One of Her Dogs in a ‘Friends’ Reference for Halloween

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Courteney Cox's dogs were too stinkin' cute in their Halloween costumes this year!

It may be turkey-lurkey time now, but the Halloween content isn't fading away just yet.

The Scream heroine dressed her pups up as a couple of sea-riously cute underwater critters, but the choice may not be as inconspicuous as it seems at first glance.

One of her fur babies was dressed in a blue squid getup, while the other donned a lobster costume. Surely you see where this is headed, right?

"He’s her Lobster 🦞," the Friends alum captioned the sweet little photo set of her two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels.

This is, of course, a reference to a very popularly quoted comment made by Lisa Kudrow's character, Phoebe, in which she explains that lobsters fall in love and mate for life and equates someone's soul mate to their lobster. (We'd be remiss if we did not point out that Phoebe was wrong and lobsters do not, in fact, mate for life.)

But while a lobster may not be the most accurate depictor, Cox's dogs, Harley and Hopper, seem content to spend the rest of their lives together. The two sat patiently for their mom to take their photo several times, getting all of the good angles to show off their Halloween 'fits.

"I’m not so sure they are looking like they’ll forgive you 😝," one commenter joked, but we're pretty sure they're not too mad about it.

"i thought they were cookie monster and elmo at first 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 ❤️," another admitted, but that may just offer some inspo for next year!