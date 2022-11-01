ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Early Black Friday Vacuum Deals Happening Now on Hoover, Dyson and More

By Korin Miller
 4 days ago
Did you know Black Friday is a great time to get a new vacuum? While many people are focused on scoring deals on tech gadgets and toys, retailers also quietly slash prices on vacuums around this time. Meaning, there's no reason to keep putting up with your clunky old vacuum that leaves a trail of half sucked-up crumbs and dust bunnies in its wake—you can upgrade to a new model at a fraction of the usual price! While we're not quite to Black Friday yet, many companies have already started rolling out early Black Friday sales on a range of must-have vacuums. Here's what you need to know.

Who is having early Black Friday vacuum sales?

You can expect early Black Friday sales on upright, robot, and hand vacuums across a range of stores, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Lowe's, Home Depot, Kohl's, and more. Shop big-name brands like Dyson, Bissell, and Shark—they're all having impressive deals that are going on now.

Early Black Friday vacuum sales have already started! You definitely don't want to miss these deals.

1. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, Originally $230, Now $160 at Kohls

The Shark Navigator is packed with a bunch of great features to make cleaning easy. Swivel steering helps you cruise between tables, chairs, and other objects, while a large-capacity dust cup limits how often you have to empty it out. A detachable pod lets you clean things above the floor with ease. Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, Originally $230, Now $160 at Kohl's

2. Hoover Windtunnel Air, Originally $200, Now $140 on Amazon

Save $60 off this popular vacuum, which uses powerful "wind tunnel" technology to get dust and gunk off of your floors. This vacuum is lightweight and has unique steering technology that allows you to navigate obstacles by twisting the handle. Another nice perk: The filter can be rinsed under running water. Hoover Windtunnel Air, Originally $200, Now $140 on Amazon

3. Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum, Originally $500, Now $350 at Dyson

This stick vacuum is incredibly light, allowing you to work your way across your floors with ease. The cordless vacuum has hair detangling technology, so you don't have to stress about stopping to unravel your brushroll mid-vacuum. There's even a "fluffy" cleaner head for hard floors and three attachments. Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum, Originally $500, Now $350 at Dyson

4. Bissell MultiClean Pet Vacuum, Originally $237, Now $187 on Amazon

The Bissell Multiclean Vacuum is specially designed to take out pet hair, dander, and dirt. The vac features a detachable pod for portable cleaning, along with a tangle-free brushroll to lower the risk of hair wrap. A HEPA-sealed allergen system grabs and contains 99.97% of dust and allergens. Bissell MultiClean Pet Vacuum, Originally $237, Now $187 on Amazon

5. Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum, Originally $650, Now $388 on Amazon

Kick back and let this handy robot vacuum go to work for you. It's self-emptying, so you don't need to stress about dumping out the dustbin mid-cleaning, and it is easily powered by an app on your phone. Basically, you can be out to brunch and command your robot vacuum to have the house spotless by the time you get home. Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum, Originally $650, Now $388 on Amazon

6. Bissell CrossWave Max Cordless Wet/Dry Bagless Upright Vacuum, Originally $400, Now $360 at Lowes

The massively popular Bissell CrossWave allows you to vacuum and wash your floors at the same time, giving you a truly deep clean. It's also cordless, offering up to 30 minutes of runtime before needing a recharge. A self-cleaning cycle helps extend the life of your brushroll. Bissell CrossWave Max Cordless Wet/Dry Bagless Upright Vacuum, Originally $400, Now $360 at Lowes

