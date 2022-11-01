Read full article on original website
Arizona inmate Murray Hooper execution scheduled for Nov. 16
PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry will have inmate Murray Hooper scheduled to be executed on November 16, 2022 said a press release. According to a press release, Murray Hooper was convicted of killing Patrick Redmond and Redmond's mother-in-law, Helen Phelps in 1980. Hooper's...
Southern tornado threat increases as West is blanketed in needed snow
A clash of two seasons will see an early winter blast meet record autumn warmth over the next few days — and that meeting will lead to a robust storm system with heavy mountain snow in the West and severe storms in the South. “An active end to the...
Potentially deadly amoeba in warm bodies of fresh water
(KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) advises everyone to be careful of potentially deadly amoeba found in lakes, rivers, hot springs, and other bodies with warm water. ADHS mentioned a boy believed to have been exposed to Naegleria fowleri recently passed away after swimming and diving...
Friday Night Lights Week 12: CIF playoffs hit the Imperial Valley
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Through intense finishes and cross-town battles each Friday night, we somehow find ourselves closing the chapter on the 2022 season for many local schools - though some still in pursuit of a championship. 12 weeks of prep football have flown by and each week that...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds still making their way through the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A transition of the weather pattern is commencing this afternoon an increasing cloudiness and a cold front approaches from the west. Much colder conditions are expected for Thursday and Friday as a result, with increasing chances for precipitation tonight through. Thursday. From Friday onward, a...
