Arizona State

kyma.com

Arizona inmate Murray Hooper execution scheduled for Nov. 16

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry will have inmate Murray Hooper scheduled to be executed on November 16, 2022 said a press release. According to a press release, Murray Hooper was convicted of killing Patrick Redmond and Redmond's mother-in-law, Helen Phelps in 1980. Hooper's...
Potentially deadly amoeba in warm bodies of fresh water

(KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) advises everyone to be careful of potentially deadly amoeba found in lakes, rivers, hot springs, and other bodies with warm water. ADHS mentioned a boy believed to have been exposed to Naegleria fowleri recently passed away after swimming and diving...
Friday Night Lights Week 12: CIF playoffs hit the Imperial Valley

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Through intense finishes and cross-town battles each Friday night, we somehow find ourselves closing the chapter on the 2022 season for many local schools - though some still in pursuit of a championship. 12 weeks of prep football have flown by and each week that...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds still making their way through the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A transition of the weather pattern is commencing this afternoon an increasing cloudiness and a cold front approaches from the west. Much colder conditions are expected for Thursday and Friday as a result, with increasing chances for precipitation tonight through. Thursday. From Friday onward, a...

