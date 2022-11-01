Read full article on original website
Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'
Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
'Deadpool' star T.J. Miller says he won't work with Ryan Reynolds again because he was 'horrifically' mean to him on set
T.J. Miller discussed his "Deadpool" costar Ryan Reynolds on "The Adam Carolla Show" Wednesday. Miller alleged that Reynolds treated him like his character, Weasel, and was "horrifically mean." Miller's "Silicon Valley" costar Alice Wetterlund accused him of being a bully on set in a 2018 tweet. Comedian T.J. Miller appeared...
Ryan Reynolds Takes Break From Faux Feud With Hugh Jackman To Gush About Working With Him On Deadpool 3
It’s still crazy to think that in a couple of years, Deadpool 3 will see Ryan Reynolds Merc with a Mouth share the screen with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. It’s a cinematic crossover that fans have long-hoped for, and Reynolds himself has as well. For years, the actor has had a faux feud with Jackman, but he’d been trying to make this buddy superhero movie for years now. To that point, in a rare twist, Reynolds took a break from throwing jabs at his frenemy and instead, gushed about getting to work with him on the upcoming threequel.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut
Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
Popculture
Shelley Duvall Makes Return to Acting in Horror Film Role, Her First in 20 Years
Shelley Duvall is making a return to acting after 20 years away. Deadline reports that the actress will star in a horror film, The Forest Hills, marking her first movie role in two decades. The film also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. Duvall is well-known for starring in films such as The Shining, Annie Hall, Time Bandits, and Roxanne. In the '80s and '90s, she created and hosted a number of TV shows, including Faerie Tale Theatre, Tall Tales & Legends, and Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories.
A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix
Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
After ‘Deadpool 3’, Ryan Reynolds to Bring Back Another Action Film and It’s Not ‘Red Notice’
Ryan Reynolds is on a roll, making sequels to his already successful movies. The actor has given us some outstanding performances this past few years, rising the ranks in the industry to become an A-list actor. And he knows what the masses like, as evident from the fan following for his Deadpool franchise.
Horror fanatics relish in grimy and trashy forgotten monster flick
The 1980s were the battleground for countless B-horror movies which revelled in their own trashiness and absurdity, and some forty years later a surprisingly inspirational one is getting reminisced upon by the genre’s hardcore. 1984 saw the release of C.H.U.D., a film forgotten by mainstream audiences that has now...
Infamous Marvel Flop Coming to Peacock in November
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has ushered in an era of high-quality Marvel filmmaking over the last dozen years, with the majority of the films in the franchise enjoying both great reviews and box office success. That wasn't always the case. Marvel was hit-or-miss for a long time, with a variety of different studios trying their hand at adapting the comics, and to varying degrees of success. Over the years, one of the biggest Marvel misfires to ever hit theaters has gained a cult following.
Green Lantern survived Warner Bros. Discovery cuts, but Guy Gardner and Alan Scott weren't so lucky
Now that there’s a little separation from Warner Bros. Discovery’s great cancel culture summer, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us there was a Green Lantern show in the works. While many probably just assumed that would go out with a whimper, it is, in fact, still happening without some of the key names attached. Greg Berlanti, the architect of the Arrow-verse and seemingly someone WBD would want to stay on good terms with, is still moving forward with the series. However, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, who completed “a full season of eight episodes,” is exiting the production, which is currently undergoing a total rework.
A turgid sci-fi that hammered another nail into the coffin of a promising career evades the authorities on streaming
As far as debut features announcing yourself to the world of cinema go, Neill Blomkamp’s District 9 remains one of the 21st Century’s finest examples. Unfortunately, the filmmaker couldn’t maintain his phenomenal early momentum, and the majority of the buzz surrounding his status as Hollywood’s newest wunderkind had all but evaporated in the wake of Chappie.
New The Strangers Movie Adds Oscar Winner to Cast
Earlier this year came word that horror series The Strangers, having hit a dead end with just two movies in ten years, was set to be rebooted with an all-new trilogy of films. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that another addition to the cast has been made with Academy Award Winner Rachel Shenton set to appear in the new movie as well (Shenton's Oscar comes from producing, writing, and starring in the live-action short The Silent Child). She joins Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch, Teen Wolf's Froy Gutierrez, and The Rings of Power's Ema Horvath in the film's cast.
Batman, Beetlejuice, The Simpsons and Wes Borland: Danny Elfman just put on one of the most mind-bending live shows of 2022
Danny Elfman's show at the Hollywood Bowl is a dizzying, career-spanning triumph
‘Spirited’ Trailer: Will Ferrell & Ryan Reynolds Spin The Dickens Out Of Holiday Classic
Apple Original Films today unveiled the official trailer for its new holiday musical comedy Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer. The synopsis: Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic...
Ryan Reynolds to Get Icon Award at 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Golden Globe and Grammy Award-nominated actor, producer, and screenwriter Ryan Reynolds will be honored with the prestigious People’s Icon Award at the People’s Choice Awards (PCAs) on December 6, NBC. The acclaimed Canadian actor, producer, screenwriter, and entrepreneur will be honored for his contributions to the film and...
‘Green Lantern’ TV Series Loses Stars and Writer
This might not be the blackest night for Green Lantern fans — remember that movie? — but it sure ain’t the brightest day either. After several years of development, it looks like the Green Lantern TV series that was supposed to be headed to HBO Max is instead going back to the drawing board. The Hollywood Reporter says the series has just lost its original showrunner, Seth Grahame-Smith, after he had already written scripts for eight episodes of the show. In addition the two actors previously cast in the series, Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner and Jeremy Irvine as Alan Scott, are no longer with the series. While the show isn’t totally dead, that means it’s lost one of its main creators and both of its lead stars.
HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release. Don't Worry Darling will be released to...
