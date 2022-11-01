ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off back-to-back wins and are hoping to make it three in a row when they face the New Orleans Saints on the road in Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here will solidify the Ravens’ hold on first place in the AFC North while also keeping them close to conference leaders, the Buffalo Bills. Here are our Baltimore Ravens Week 9 predictions as they take on the Saints.
Lions QB Jared Goff Speaks Out On The TJ Hockenson To Vikings Trade

There was some optimism coming into the season that the Detroit Lions could be a dark horse playoff team. Head coach Dan Campbell could motivate anyone into playing hard and the players give it their all, but the Lions just don’t get the results they are looking for on the field. Now, they are heading in a new direction following the trade of tight end TJ Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings.
Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. drops truth bomb on his 49ers departure

The San Francisco 49ers were quite active in making moves ahead of this year’s NFL trade deadline, including with their call to ship off Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a fifth-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Wilson was the 49ers’ go-to running back for much of the first half […] The post Dolphins RB Jeff Wilson Jr. drops truth bomb on his 49ers departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans WR Brandin Cooks’ next move after missing Week 9 loss to Eagles

Heading into the 2022 NFL trade deadline, Brandin Cooks expected to be traded by the Houston Texans. Currently in the middle of his ninth professional season, Cooks is clearly not on the same timeline as this particular Texans squad, who are starting a 24-year-old second-year ex-third-round pick signal caller out of  Stanford under center and […] The post Texans WR Brandin Cooks’ next move after missing Week 9 loss to Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens’ Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards injury updates for MNF vs. Saints won’t please Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards are listed as doubtful for Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints, per Adam Schefter. The Ravens are 5-3 which is good for first place in the lackluster AFC North. In fact, Baltimore is the only team in the division with a winning […] The post Ravens’ Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards injury updates for MNF vs. Saints won’t please Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves hit with tough break before Rockets game

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert has reportedly entered health and safety protocols and will miss Saturday’s game against the Houston Rockets, per Shams Charania. This news comes at a difficult time for Minnesota, as the Timberwolves have dropped 3 games in a row heading into Saturday. Nevertheless, they will still feel confident against this […] The post Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves hit with tough break before Rockets game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The 10 players banned from the NFL

In any sports league, the intent is for fans to enjoy the players and teams that they support. The NFL is the most popular sport in the United States, and it gathers family and friends for the weekly games. However, in any sport, some negative circumstances cause people to start disliking the athlete because of various reasons.
Disturbing new video of Saints star Alvin Kamara beating up man in Las Vegas released

One of the stories that has surprisingly flown under the radar over the last months is the arrest of New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara. The star running back was arrested back in February when he assaulted a man in Las Vegas amid the Pro Bowl. Since then, Kamara has dodged a suspension while court […] The post Disturbing new video of Saints star Alvin Kamara beating up man in Las Vegas released appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best free agents the Twins must targets after missing 2022 MLB playoffs

The Minnesota Twins 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Despite some sizable upgrades being made last offseason, the Twins failed to make the playoffs in the American League Central, and finished the campaign with a sub .500 record. The Twins were expected to challenge to win the division, and while they did early on, they fell apart as the season progressed.
NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022

The Minnesota Vikings will travel to our nation’s capital to take on the Washington Commanders in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at FedEx Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Vikings-Commanders prediction and pick, laid out below. Minnesota has surged to a 6-1 record this […] The post NFL Odds: Vikings vs. Commanders prediction, odds and pick – 11/6/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chargers make roster move with WR room ravaged by injuries

The Los Angeles Chargers promoted wide receiver Keelan Doss to their active roster amid their plethora of injuries, per Adam Schefter. Tight end Donald Parham Jr was placed on the IR in a corresponding move. Schefter also reports that LA activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad. The Chargers are […] The post Chargers make roster move with WR room ravaged by injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Miami football’s Tyler Van Dyke must enter college transfer portal

It’s safe to say that Miami football has not had the season it hoped for during Mario Cristobal’s debut. At 4-4, any conference or playoff aspirations the Hurricanes had have evaporated. The Hurricanes are now fighting just to make a bowl game at this point. As Miami has disappointed this season, so has starting quarterback […] The post 3 reasons Miami football’s Tyler Van Dyke must enter college transfer portal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Auburn to go ‘big-game hunting’ in search to replace Bryan Harsin

Auburn announced earlier in the week it was moving on from head coach Bryan Harsin less than two years after he was hired. After their former coach went 9-12 during his Tigers’ tenure, the program is reportedly going after a big name to fill in the void. Pete Thamel went on ESPN’s College GameDay and […] The post Auburn to go ‘big-game hunting’ in search to replace Bryan Harsin appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets dealt James Robinson injury blow for Week 9 vs. Bills

The New York Jets have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season. Despite the relative youth of their roster, they’ve scratched and clawed their way to a 5-3 record. Sensing a chance to compete in 2022, New York went and traded for Jacksonville Jaguars star running back James Robinson. He was supposed to […] The post Jets dealt James Robinson injury blow for Week 9 vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Top 3 moneyline bets for Week 9

The most simple type of bet is the moneyline: Either the team you back wins, or they lose. However, the odds for these lines are very rarely anywhere close to -110. This makes finding value nearly as important as successfully picking winners. With that being said, let’s take a look at our NFL odds series with some quality teams this weekend with good matchups and value on their moneylines.
NFL Odds: Top 3 against the spread bets for Week 9

This weekend brings us an exciting slate of NFL games. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a look at the top 3 spreads for this NFL slate. We should see some good games, as five of the matchups on Sunday have spreads of three points or less, making this a fairly competitive week. There are only two games that have spreads of eight points or more. For a look ahead, we will be looking at both of these games, backing the favorite in one and taking the underdog and the points in the other.
