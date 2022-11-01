Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Federal judge limits activities of Arizona poll-watching group
Nov. 2 (UPI) — Arizona federal Judge Michael Liburdi signed an emergency order limiting the activities of a conservative poll-watching group that opponents said was intimidating voters. The Tuesday order prevents members of the group Clean Elections USA from “openly” carrying weapons or “visibly” wearing body armor within 250...
KTSM
Gadsden beats Los Alamos, 44-21; advance to New Mexico 5A quarterfinals
LOS ALAMOS, New Mexico (KTSM) – Gadsden grabbed a 44-21 win over Los Alamos in the first round of the New Mexico High School Football 5A Playoffs on Saturday. It was Gadsden’s first playoff appearance since 1972 and the Panthers made sure to make it a memorable one. The Panthers, as the 10-seed, pulled off […]
