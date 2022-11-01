Read full article on original website
Boy, 12, crushed by collapsed wall ‘lay dying for 2hrs before mum found horror scene when she called him for dinner’
A BOY who was crushed by a collapsed wall in a tragic accident reportedly lay dying for two hours before his mum found the scene when she called him for dinner. Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died at a home in Essex on Friday night with the boy's mum Charmaine Lee making the horror discovery.
Heartbroken couple must DEMOLISH their £2million clifftop holiday home because it is set to fall into the sea
With breathtaking views over the North Sea, handsome Red House should be worth in the region of £2million. But the fierce rate of coastal erosion in parts of Suffolk means it is now not only worthless but dangerous. Demolition of the 1920s property in the village of Thorpeness began...
‘I hope things get better’: asylum seekers left fearful and depressed by multiple hotel moves
Families face constant upheaval despite Home Office claims it is planning to stop housing people in hotels
‘It was chaos’: how my Halloween night out in Itaewon went from fun to horror
I had seen that part of Seoul busy before, but never like this – I couldn’t move. Then we started hearing fire engines
‘We were left by the road’: asylum seekers stranded in London describe experience
Two Afghans tell of how they were taken from Manston centre and left without accommodation or money
Rental Opportunity of the Week: A Flat So Bad It Will Make You Quit London
What is living in London like? Hell. Here’s proof, beyond all doubt, that renting in London is a nightmare. What is it? I wonder, does London have any allure anymore? I always used to dream of London, as a kid: I was born in London and heard fantastical stories about what a shimmering, sprawling, intricate city full of life it was, and I craved to crawl back towards it. This, I thought, was the city where you made friends with people who went on to do wonderful things.
5 Exciting Things To Do & Eat In November
It’s officially November, which means the 12-foot skeletons are going back into the basement and the end of daylight saving time will soon ruin our lives. It also means we’re back with another edition of our guide to the month’s pop-ups, new openings, and events. Keep checking back—we update this weekly.
12-hour party people? Manchester tells Night & Day cafe to abate
Pioneering music venue and crux of city’s Northern Quarter faces noise abatement notice after neighbour’s complaint
BURN by Rocky Patel
When you first step inside Burn, it’ll remind you of an old boys club with dim lighting and the faint smell of cigar smoke wafting through the air—actually, it’s very old boys-clubbish since the crowd here is pretty testosterone heavy. The back wall is painted with large, slightly gaudy red roses, and in the center of the room is a large light pillar with what looks like upside down beige umbrellas hanging from the ceiling. It’s definitely a look. If you’re here for the full cigar bar experience, head to the back corner and browse the humidor, then head to the bar and order one of their signature cocktails—go for the 47 Reasons if you’re into gin. They’re open until 2am on weekends, so if you need a late night bite before heading home, get the crab cakes and loaded wedges—just know there’s a heavy cloud of cigar smoke in the air at all times.
Where To Have Thanksgiving Dinner In SF
Believe it or not, Thanksgiving 2022 is right around the corner. And with it, comes a basket of fresh problems and holiday-related anxieties (Should I attempt to roast a turkey this year? How can I field questions about my relationship status? How the f*ck do you make a pie crust?) But guess what? Figuring out how to cook a full-on feast doesn’t have to be one of them. Here’s a list of San Francisco restaurants offering Thanksgiving specials.
Fifty masked youths threw eggs on Halloween in Burntwood
Around 50 masked youths threw eggs at people and cars on Halloween, police said. Officers were called to Burntwood Leisure Centre in Chasetown, Staffordshire, and found a large group of teenagers aged 13 to 14. The leisure centre was forced to close early at 20:00 GMT "for the safety of...
Queen & Rook Game Cafe
We love hanging out at Queen & Rook. Open until midnight on the weekends, it’s a great place to have a glass of wine or beer, plant-based food (we like the kimchi burgers and tamari-glazed Brussels sprouts), and live out our Queen’s Gambit fantasies. The Society Hill restaurant and bar has an endless number of puzzles and board games for a competitive date night where you can let bizarre questions that come up during Guess Who dictate if you’re ever going to meet up again.
The Tent (At The End Of The Universe)
Any festival aficionado will have had good, bad, and downright odd experiences in a tent. But none would have required hallucinogens and appetite-reducing chemicals quite as much as dinner at The Tent (at the End of the Universe). The ‘cool’ restaurant in Fitzrovia is an immersive experience in try-hardness. Boxes like ‘artist’s residency’, ‘ex-Noma chef’, and ‘DJ’ are all ticked, but so too are 'undercooked flatbread', 'an underwhelming £24 prawn', and 'an atmosphere of palpable awkwardness'.
Daisy's Dream
Daisy’s Dream is a vendor in the Urban Hawker food hall that specializes in Peranakan cuisine, and they’ve got the best bowl of laksa in Midtown. The sour soup base very obviously contains a lot of shrimp paste, but there’s enough coconut to balance it out. If you want a less involved (aka less liquid) lunch, get the nasi lemak with a side of meatballs to go and pick at the crispy pink hunks of meat and whole school of fried anchovies as you walk through the chaos outside.
JR Crickets
The Original JR Crickets on North Ave. in Midtown is like that one cousin you have—hella loud and a little unkempt, but you two always have a good time. Though some of our starch-collared friends have wanted no part of the place for the past decade, we still love the taste of a good 10-piece Dirty Bird (a wild mix of mild, barbecue, and lemon pepper sauces) and fries after a long, hard night of celebrating. Yeah, the wings are itsy-bitsy and are sometimes fried a little hard, but Crickets is family. You love’em. You hate’em. You douse’em in ranch, and keep it pushin’.
Emmy Squared
Emmy Squared is best known for its Detroit-style pies, but they also make a damn good burger. The Brooklyn-based pizzeria has recently stepped into the kitchen, serving their signature sheet pan pizzas at Santa Monica Brew Works. You can combine pepperoni cups and fresh-hopped IPA at other taprooms on Colorado Ave, but this spot is still a whole lot more fun than most other breweries in town right now.
Lavaux Wine Bar
It’s kind of hard to find really great fondue in NYC, but The Lavaux is good enough to make up for that fact. This traditional Swiss restaurant in the West Village has an array of cozy things, like a window table that’s literally inside of an enclosed ski lift car, a weathered wooden table with a built-in bread slicer, and enough copper bowls to make Julia Child jealous. You’ll want to get fondue here, obviously, and you should enhance it with a cheese and charcuterie board. There’s also an impressive selection of Swiss wines.
Spin
Spin is like an amusement park for adults–packed with ping pong tables, a DJ, and multiple bars. The Center City spot has an industrial vibe, and is covered in Philly murals and graffiti art. It’s a great place to bite into a juicy burger, short rib and cheddar-loaded nachos, and channel your inner Serena Williams. There are local beers on tap, decent pizza, and TVs everywhere—including near tables in case you feel like shifting from your own game to the Flyers’.
Cauldron Coffee
Cauldron Coffee is a coffee shop and bar built in West Campus, built in a historic old building that’s played host to a number of spots over the last 150+ years, including a Baptist church, a grocery store, and a barbecue restaurant and cocktail bar. If that isn’t the most unusual evolution of an Austin building’s history, we’re not sure what is. While you probably don’t want to come here for church these days, you can get coffee, cocktails, and beer—all of which you can enjoy inside the renovated space, or in the beer garden outside.
10 Best Service Apartments London Citadines 2022
An apart-hotel brand all over the world and is famous with the name Citadines. Whenever you need a flexible stay for a week in London, Citadines apart-hotels are best for you. Citadines apartments are the best priority of people in London because these apartments are shaped with two bedrooms and a kitchen where five to six people can sleep comfortably.
