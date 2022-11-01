Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Minnesota
It’s another Husker Football Weekend and it’s time for another Husker win and way past time for the Huskers to bring back the $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy. Tanner Morgan may be the weakest link on the Minnesota team. The defensive front of Nebraska is going to get to the quarterback and force him to make mistakes, then the secondary is going to take advantage of that.
Kearney Hub
It's No-Break November for Nebraska, and it's full of Big Ten brutes
LINCOLN — The wind turned this week, collars went up, fleeces and vests were donned, as the calendar flipped from Halloween to the full-on rush of a holiday season and the month where college football teams gather every healthy body and clear mind they have for one last rigorous month of pain and power.
North Platte Telegraph
Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Gophers
Perhaps without its starting quarterback for the first time this season, Nebraska will face Minnesota on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Gophers match up. How the Huskers light up the scoreboard. 1. Ground game: The easiest way to cover for a...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Rumors, leaks and lies - Nebraska's coaching search is about to heat up
The Nebraska football coaching search arrives again at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. But there’s no press conference planned. The new man won’t be dropping in by parachute. Not even a secret regents meeting. The dam finally broke this week. It’s about time. Nebraska fired Scott Frost in...
247Sports
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck details respect for Nebraska ahead of matchup with Huskers
Minnesota and Nebraska square off in an interesting matchup within the Big Ten West. Both teams need a win to keep the slim division title hopes alive and Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck knows the challenge of going out to Lincoln. If there’s one guy he respects, it is interim head coach Mickey Joseph and what he’s done with the program during his time taking over for Scott Frost. He detailed that respect when talking about the Husker offensive attack.
footballscoop.com
Update on Nebraska's coaching search
After parting with Scott Frost less than a month into the 2022 season and quickly retaining the services of Collegiate Sports Associates to assist in its quest to replace Frost atop the University of Nebraska football program, the Cornhuskers are continuing to conduct an expansive quest to find the right candidate to lead Nebraska into the future.
Yardbarker
Quarterback Decision Going Down to the Wire for Nebraska
Who starts at quarterback Saturday for Nebraska will be a game-time decision, interim head coach Mickey Joseph said after Thursday's practice. No. 1 quarterback Casey Thompson is "trying to convince me that he's going to play," Joseph said. "But you know my rule as far as injuries. He's got to tell me that he's ready to go, but then I got to have enough sense to say you're ready or you're not. ... Right now, Casey is telling me he's ready to go."
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska
Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
Corn Nation
How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
New video brings more detailed glimpse of how grand new Husker facility will be
OK, it wasn't really an announcement so much as an update with some behind-the-curtain images of the Go Big Facility the Huskers are planning to finish by next summer. John Ingram, Nebraska's associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, offered some thoughts as some mockup sketches of what parts of the building's inside will look like were displayed.
Nebraska fans are mocking Gophers coach PJ Fleck again
P.J. Fleck is the kind of guy who...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski, Jaz Shelley named to Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy watch list
Nebraska's Alexis Markowski and Jaz Shelley were named to the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Watch List, announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Friday. Markowski, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year and preseason All-Big Ten first team selection, averaged 12.8 points and led the Huskers with 8.0 rebounds per game last season.
North Platte Telegraph
Just askin': A refresher on a football rule quirk that played out in Nebraska-Illinois
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin’ mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions about Nebraska athletics. I attempt to answer them. If you want your question included in next week’s edition of the mailbag, find me on Twitter at @Amie_Just or email...
North Platte Telegraph
Pick Six Podcast: We have reached the stir crazy stage of the Nebraska coaching search
Sam McKewon, Tom Shatel and Dirk Chatelain pour some water on the smoke around the Huskers' coaching search. Tom and Dirk say this hire is too important in the history of Nebraska football and the Huskers must hire someone with power five head coaching experience. The crew then takes a deep dive into Nebraska basketball ahead of the season opener on Monday. They ponder if the new "ugly win Fred" can make immediate changes or if it's too little too late. They predict the number of wins for the Huskers and if that will lead to Hoiberg retaining his job. They close the show by looking a potential mess with the Big Ten's expansion plans and if the UCLA situation could lead to more teams joining the conference.
North Platte Telegraph
Michigan State tops Nebraska 2-1 in Big Ten semifinal
Michigan State defeated Nebraska 2-1 in a Big Ten Tournament semifinal match Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. The Huskers (8-7-5) were playing in their first league tournament since 2018. Now, they await their fate as one of several teams on the NCAA Tournament "bubble." Michigan State struck first on Camryn Evans'...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: What happened when Nebraska's extra point was blocked
LINCOLN — The extra point that Illinois blocked Saturday was a result of an individual mistake rather than a schematic flaw, Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch said Wednesday. Busch — who began the year coordinating special teams before Joey Connors took over in September — said he is not...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin wrestling signals support of Kyle Burwick’s transfer to Nebraska but Burwick, Nebraska claim otherwise
Last June, Badger wrestler and redshirt sophomore Kyle Burwick announced he would be entering the transfer portal to leave the Wisconsin program. Earlier in May, Wisconsin signed Taylor LaMont, a sixth-year senior and former All-American who was expected to start at Burwick’s weight class. However, unbeknownst to Burwick, his...
Corn Nation
Indiana Volleyball Comes to Play and Disrupt #4 Nebraska at Home
#4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) vs Indiana (13-11, B1G 6-6) When: Wednesday, November 2 2022, 8:00 pm (CT) #4 Nebraska (19-2, B1G 11-1) There are eight matches remaining in the Nebraska volleyball schedule for the regular season. Just eight left! Four of those eight matches are at home, and one of those is tonight against Indiana. The Hoosier are not ranked in the top 25, and they haven’t been very close all season. The Hoosiers are the ninth best team in the conference.
Minnesota Football: Everything DC Joe Rossi said prior to Nebraska
The Gophers' Big Ten game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers is just three days away, and Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi spoke with the media on Wednesday to preview that Big Ten contest. GopherIllustrated was there to tell you more. Here's what you need to know following defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's...
klkntv.com
‘It reflects Nebraska’: University sings praises of new Husker football facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s $155 million athletic facility is getting closer to completion. The university shared a video showing new renderings of the facility in a Twitter post on Thursday. John Ingram, the associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, praised the facility...
