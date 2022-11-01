ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Placer 1 of 5 unbeaten football teams in Sac-Joaquin Section

For the fourth time since 2012, the Placer Hillmen are undefeated heading into the Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs. The Hillmen (10-0, 5-0 FVL) put a stamp on the perfect regular season Friday night in their Foothill Valley League finale at Oakmont (2-8, 1-4 FVL). Placer controlled the game from the start and cruised to a 49-0 victory.
AUBURN, CA
Remodeling the area around the football field

Granite Bay High School is undertaking a new project of constructing the area around the football field, enhancing the experience for students when accessing facilities during home football games. Due to the current condition of the area around the football field which failed to meet the standards of the school...
GRANITE BAY, CA
Youth soccer players to enter Interregionals in Florida this month

Four soccer players from the Lincoln and South Placer areas were selected to represent the west region at the 2022 Olympic Development Program Interregionals this month in Orlando, Florida. The players are Zac Giles, Kiana Faucette, Shannon Porubski and Izabella Duink. After a three-month tryout period, each state forms a...
ORLANDO, FL
Sacramento County takes over Cherry Island Sports Complex

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cherry Island Sports Complex, formerly known as the Cherry Island Soccer Complex is now being managed by Sacramento County Regional Parks. Cherry Island Sports Complex, located in Rio Linda, has 16 acres that are dedicated to 10 sports fields along with 26 acres of park-like setting, according to Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
What was the purple light in the sky above downtown Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Social media lit up on Halloween night when a purple light was directed into the sky above downtown Sacramento, taking many Sacramento residents by surprise. The light is now gone, but there could be more opportunities to see it. The clouds allowed the light, a vertical beam, to be seen for […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
‘Sunshine Boys’ need some cheering up

Al and Willie as “Lewis and Clark” were top-billed vaudevillians for more than 40 years. Now they aren’t even speaking. When CBS requests them for a “History of Comedy” retrospective, a grudging reunion brings the two back together, along with a flood of memories, miseries and laughs.
FOLSOM, CA
Capital Southeast Connector Expressway Phase 1 Completed

Elk Grove-El Dorado County Expressway Connector Phase 1 Completed. Commuters are one step closer to getting from Elk Grove to El Dorado County quicker and safer. The first phase of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway has been completed. Phase 1 includes the construction of four lanes from Highway 99 and...
ELK GROVE, CA
Fun on Halloween in Lincoln Hills

On Halloween, Monday, fun was had by all the adult kids outside Bev Schroeder’s house!. Pumpkin Roll is a game for kids of all ages! The first step is setting up an obstacle course outside on a small hill. Then everyone has to maneuver the pumpkin to get the best distance. It’s like bowling, except with a pumpkin!
LINCOLN, CA
Police activity closes eastbound I-80 in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Police activity on a highway in Vacaville shutdown all lanes Thursday afternoon. A severe traffic alert was issued around 11:57 a.m. for eastbound Interstate-80 at Midway Road as officers responded to the scene. All lanes on the eastbound direction of the highway were closed. Motorists were advised...
VACAVILLE, CA
CAL FIRE lifts burn suspension in Placer, Nevada, Yuba counties

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) Chief Brian Estes formally lifted the burn suspension in the NEU State Responsibility Areas. Those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days. Agriculture burns must be inspected by CAL FIRE prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Snow expected, Sacramento "Claw" returns for first winter storm of season

SACRAMENTO -- The first winter storm of the season arrives Tuesday into Wednesday and is expected to bring snow and rain. October 2022 is a different weather story than October 2021, the second snowiest October on record at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.Last year, there were 48 inches of snow at UCB CSSL. Now, the only snow in the Sierra is made by machines at ski resorts over the last two weeks. The first winter storm will bring anywhere from 9 to 18 inches of snow to the Sierra, according to the CSSL's Lead Scientist Andrew Schwartz. "If it's one...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Photo of the Day: 11/01/2022

Nick Shockey is a staff photographer for the Express. This is his first semester photographing for the Express. His work examines the nature of fast-paced life and those left behind and otherwise forgotten by society. When he’s not working or on assignment for the Express, you can find Nick wandering downtown Sacramento with his camera, capturing fleeting moments.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Auburn Parkinson's Support Group to meet

The Auburn Parkinson's Support Group will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Awful's Annie's (Annex), 13460 Lincoln Way, in Auburn. The speaker will be Simone Hazel, education coordinator for the Del Oro Caregiver Resource Center. Persons with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers are invited to attend. For information,...
AUBURN, CA
2 injured after semi collides with 4 vehicles on I-5

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were left with moderate injuries after a four-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 on Monday, according the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officials said they received the call for the collision on northbound I-5, north of Twisselman Road at 10:40 a.m. After...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA

