goldcountrymedia.com
Playoff brackets released; Placer, Del Oro earn byes, Colfax to host opening round
It is already the postseason in prep football and the Auburn area is represented well in the Sac-Joaquin Section. As it has several times in the past, the road to the section championship will run through the local communities. That is especially true in Division III, where the Placer Hillmen...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer 1 of 5 unbeaten football teams in Sac-Joaquin Section
For the fourth time since 2012, the Placer Hillmen are undefeated heading into the Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs. The Hillmen (10-0, 5-0 FVL) put a stamp on the perfect regular season Friday night in their Foothill Valley League finale at Oakmont (2-8, 1-4 FVL). Placer controlled the game from the start and cruised to a 49-0 victory.
granitebaytoday.org
Remodeling the area around the football field
Granite Bay High School is undertaking a new project of constructing the area around the football field, enhancing the experience for students when accessing facilities during home football games. Due to the current condition of the area around the football field which failed to meet the standards of the school...
Updated: Pittsburg high school football coach Vic Galli to step down after this season
One of the most successful and tell-it-like-it-is high school head football coaches in the San Francisco Bay Area told his team today he would be stepping down after this season. Vic Galli, at the end of his 21st regular season at Pittsburg, said in a letter to the Pittsburg Unified School ...
No. 8 UCLA brings title hopes into season, Sac State game
Eighth-ranked UCLA will tip off its 2022-23 season with high expectations when it hosts Sacramento State on Monday night in
Rocklin, November 02 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Rocklin. The Del Oro High School volleyball team will have a game with Whitney High School - Rocklin on November 01, 2022, 19:00:00. The Del Oro High School volleyball team will have a game with Whitney High School - Rocklin on November 01, 2022, 19:00:00.
goldcountrymedia.com
Youth soccer players to enter Interregionals in Florida this month
Four soccer players from the Lincoln and South Placer areas were selected to represent the west region at the 2022 Olympic Development Program Interregionals this month in Orlando, Florida. The players are Zac Giles, Kiana Faucette, Shannon Porubski and Izabella Duink. After a three-month tryout period, each state forms a...
Sacramento County takes over Cherry Island Sports Complex
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cherry Island Sports Complex, formerly known as the Cherry Island Soccer Complex is now being managed by Sacramento County Regional Parks. Cherry Island Sports Complex, located in Rio Linda, has 16 acres that are dedicated to 10 sports fields along with 26 acres of park-like setting, according to Sacramento […]
What was the purple light in the sky above downtown Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Social media lit up on Halloween night when a purple light was directed into the sky above downtown Sacramento, taking many Sacramento residents by surprise. The light is now gone, but there could be more opportunities to see it. The clouds allowed the light, a vertical beam, to be seen for […]
villagelife.com
‘Sunshine Boys’ need some cheering up
Al and Willie as “Lewis and Clark” were top-billed vaudevillians for more than 40 years. Now they aren’t even speaking. When CBS requests them for a “History of Comedy” retrospective, a grudging reunion brings the two back together, along with a flood of memories, miseries and laughs.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Capital Southeast Connector Expressway Phase 1 Completed
Elk Grove-El Dorado County Expressway Connector Phase 1 Completed. Commuters are one step closer to getting from Elk Grove to El Dorado County quicker and safer. The first phase of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway has been completed. Phase 1 includes the construction of four lanes from Highway 99 and...
goldcountrymedia.com
Fun on Halloween in Lincoln Hills
On Halloween, Monday, fun was had by all the adult kids outside Bev Schroeder’s house!. Pumpkin Roll is a game for kids of all ages! The first step is setting up an obstacle course outside on a small hill. Then everyone has to maneuver the pumpkin to get the best distance. It’s like bowling, except with a pumpkin!
KTVU FOX 2
Police activity closes eastbound I-80 in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. - Police activity on a highway in Vacaville shutdown all lanes Thursday afternoon. A severe traffic alert was issued around 11:57 a.m. for eastbound Interstate-80 at Midway Road as officers responded to the scene. All lanes on the eastbound direction of the highway were closed. Motorists were advised...
goldcountrymedia.com
CAL FIRE lifts burn suspension in Placer, Nevada, Yuba counties
As of 6 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) Chief Brian Estes formally lifted the burn suspension in the NEU State Responsibility Areas. Those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days. Agriculture burns must be inspected by CAL FIRE prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season.
Snow expected, Sacramento "Claw" returns for first winter storm of season
SACRAMENTO -- The first winter storm of the season arrives Tuesday into Wednesday and is expected to bring snow and rain. October 2022 is a different weather story than October 2021, the second snowiest October on record at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.Last year, there were 48 inches of snow at UCB CSSL. Now, the only snow in the Sierra is made by machines at ski resorts over the last two weeks. The first winter storm will bring anywhere from 9 to 18 inches of snow to the Sierra, according to the CSSL's Lead Scientist Andrew Schwartz. "If it's one...
KCRA.com
'Back to you, Gulstan': Sacramento-area boy dresses up as Mark Finan for Halloween
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento-area boy took his appreciation for weather forecasting to a whole new level. In a video sent to KCRA 3, AJ gives his best impression of our chief meteorologist Mark Finan. Watch in the video player above.
saccityexpress.com
Photo of the Day: 11/01/2022
Nick Shockey is a staff photographer for the Express. This is his first semester photographing for the Express. His work examines the nature of fast-paced life and those left behind and otherwise forgotten by society. When he’s not working or on assignment for the Express, you can find Nick wandering downtown Sacramento with his camera, capturing fleeting moments.
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Parkinson's Support Group to meet
The Auburn Parkinson's Support Group will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Awful's Annie's (Annex), 13460 Lincoln Way, in Auburn. The speaker will be Simone Hazel, education coordinator for the Del Oro Caregiver Resource Center. Persons with Parkinson's disease and their caregivers are invited to attend. For information,...
KGET 17
2 injured after semi collides with 4 vehicles on I-5
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were left with moderate injuries after a four-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 on Monday, according the California Highway Patrol. California Highway Patrol officials said they received the call for the collision on northbound I-5, north of Twisselman Road at 10:40 a.m. After...
1 Person Killed, 1 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. The accident occurred on Interstate 5 shortly before 1 a.m. A 2004 Nissan was heading north on Interstate 5 when it veered to the left. After traveling over the center median and into oncoming traffic, the Nissan was hit by a GMC truck.
