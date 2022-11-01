ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Cross country and football: Select Pocono Record Athletes of the Week for Oct. 24 - 30

By Micaela Hood, Pocono Record
 4 days ago

Every week, the Pocono Record will publish Athletes of the Week polls online. This week's polls will run until Thursday at 7 p.m.

Voting is restricted to once hourly through public IP addresses.

Descriptions of the athletes' performances are included before the polls.

This week's vote is dedicated to girls and boys cross country standouts and local football stars.

To nominate a student-athlete for next week's poll, email the Pocono Record sports department at sports@poconorecord.com with the athlete's name and relevant statistics or results. You can also direct message Pocono Record features reporter Micaela Hood on Twitter @micaelahood or Instagram @poconorecordsports to nominate an athlete for next week. Featured athletes are otherwise chosen based on results provided by coaches.

Girls Athlete of the Week candidates

The following cross country stars ran in the District XI Championships held Oct. 26 at DeSales University in Center Valley.

Vote for your local nominees:

Kaya Meler, junior, Pocono Mountain West

Meler finished strong in sixth place with a time of 19:59.35. She will race in the PIAA Cross Country Championships held Nov. 5 in Hershey.

Catharine Brinker, sophomore, Stroudsburg

Brinker sprinted to 10th place at DeSales with a time of 20:40.96. She will join Meler in the state championships.

Rylee Davis, junior, East Stroudsburg South

Davis raced past her teammates with a finishing time of 23:57.26

Boys Athlete of the Week candidates

Liam Davis, senior, East Stroudsburg South

Davis placed seventh in the District XI Championships and will compete on Nov. 6 in Hershey. His time was 17:16:65.

Jordan Wilcox, junior, Stroudsburg

Despite the one-point loss, the wide receiver had an impressive game on Friday with two touchdowns against the Pleasant Valley Bears on Oct. 28.

James Barruzza, senior, Pleasant Valley

The all-star wrestler and lineman helped the Bears win against the Mounties with a defensive sack in the fourth quarter on Friday. Final score: Bears 14, Stroudsburg 13.

