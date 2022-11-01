-- Colt Cabana is back in AEW and it appears that the consensus reaction from talent within the promotion is largely positive. Cabana was rumored to have been removed from AEW television earlier because of CM Punk, something which Punk aggressively denied. Regardless of whether Punk was behind Cabana leaving AEW, it is no secret that there is no love lost between the two, after a falling out, lawsuits and the such.

2 DAYS AGO