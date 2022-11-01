Read full article on original website
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 8,505 total tickets sold, AEW's Dynamite selling 2,732 tickets and AEW's Rampage at the bottom of the list selling 2,689 tickets. WWE SmackDown this past Friday night was taped the week prior, which is why there wasn’t an attendance.
AEW News: Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog, Excalibur on Hey! (EW)
-- The latest vlog from All Elite Wrestling's own Thunder Rosa is now available on YouTube. Check out Rosa's vlog below, as well as a description of the footage:. Dia de Los Muertos is always special, and I love spending it with my Thunder Kids, especially reading about their culture. Also, I tried this new product, Dossier. They make perfumes for a fraction of the price, and I thought I tried them before you did.
AEW Announces Date And Location Of Their Battle Of The Belts 5 Event
All Elite Wrestling recently announced that the company's Battle Of The Belts 5 special event will be taking place on Friday, January 6, 2023 inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon and that the event will air immediately following a live episode of AEW Rampage from the same venue.
Impact News: Additional Impact Wrestling Episodes Added to Impact! Plus, Mick Foley Helps Joe Doering
-- According to a report from PWInsider, Impact! Plus has added every August 2009 episode of IMPACT On AXS TV to the streaming service. -- In other Impact Wrestling news, WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is helping out Joe Doering, as the latter battles brain cancer:
AEW News: Colt Cabana Reacts to Dynamite Return, Fresno Show Announced
-- Coming off of the heels of his return to All Elite Wrestling, Colt Cabana posted on Twitter, where he shared the following comment:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, the promotion will debut in Fresno, California on January 18th. Tickets go on-sale November 11th:
AEW Announces One More Segment For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that tonight's AEW Rampage episode will see Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter take on Madison Rayne and Skye Blue in a Women's Division Tag Team Match, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy put his championship on the line against Katsuyori Shibata and a special appearance from boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson.
World Title Eliminator Tournament Match Announced For AEW Dynamite
A match in the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament will be going down on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Ahead of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, the company has announced Eddie Kingston will be taking on Ethan Page in singles competition. "The Mad King vs. "All Ego"...
WWE News: TMZ Sports Chats With WWE Hall Of Famer, This is Awesome Crew Highlights Roman Reigns Dominance
-- Ahead of Roman Reigns Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against social media megastar Logan Paul, WWE posted a brand new video on YouTube, featuring a "sneak peek of the newest edition of This is Awesome. You can view the footage below, as well as a description of the video:
AEW Rampage Pre-Show For Tonight's Episode In Atlantic City, N.J. (Video)
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from Atlantic City, New Jersey with this week's edition of AEW Rampage. Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program, Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez check-in with this week's official AEW Rampage pre-show. Watch...
WWE's Investigation Into Vince McMahon Complete; Vince Completely Finished With WWE
-- In WWE's latest press release reviewing their third quarter results, it was noted that the special investigation that the company undertook to look into the accusations against Vince McMahon is now complete and cost WWE almost $20 million. One line in the filing which read "McMahon could exercise ultimate control over our affairs" by virtue of his being the controlling stockholder" raised some eyebrows and fueled rumors that Vince could be headed back to WWE.
Mike Tyson & Katsuyori Shibata Take Picture Backstage At AEW Rampage, Chris Jericho On Swerve Joining Jericho Cruise
- Boxing legend "Iron" Mike Tyson joined the commentary team for the call of the opening match on this week's AEW Rampage on TNT program. After the match, which saw Orange Cassidy retain his AEW All-Atlantic Championship in an excellent bout with Katsuyori Shibata, the Japanese legend took a photo with the boxing legend backstage at the show in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday night. Check out the picture below courtesy of Katsuyori Shibata's official Twitter feed.
Jim Cornette Says Triple H Bringing Back Released WWE Stars Was A Mistake
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about topics such as how he thinks Triple H bringing Hit Row back was a mistake as the WWE's Head of Creative wanted to bring back all the talent they lost, but he doesn't think Hit Row is that much of a talent and WWE lost anything, maybe just Swerve Strickland.
Another Former WWE Star is Reportedly Headed Back to the Company Soon
-- Since summer when Triple H took over as head of talent, WWE has been busy bolstering their roster with great emphasis placed on the women's division. Another name that appears headed back to WWE is Mia Yim, according to a report by fightfulselect.com. -- Yim was released back in...
Tony Schiavone Reveals Chris Jericho Is Kind Of The Leader Of The AEW Locker Room
All Elite Wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone appeared on AdFreeShows.com to talk about a variety of topics such as how pro wrestling legend and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho is kind of the leader of the AEW locker room as well as how he is kind of in charge of several AEW Stars' creative.
Backstage Update on Colt Cabana Returning to AEW, CM Punk's Status
-- Colt Cabana is back in AEW and it appears that the consensus reaction from talent within the promotion is largely positive. Cabana was rumored to have been removed from AEW television earlier because of CM Punk, something which Punk aggressively denied. Regardless of whether Punk was behind Cabana leaving AEW, it is no secret that there is no love lost between the two, after a falling out, lawsuits and the such.
Peter Avalon Reveals He Was Talking With WWE About Joining 205 Live When He Was Offered Contract From AEW
Peter Avalon recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW star spoke about how he was talking with the WWE 205 Live brand at the same time he was offered a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some...
Big Late Addition Announced For Tonight's AEW Rampage On TNT (11/4/2022)
It's Friday night, and you know what that means ... A big late addition to tonight's AEW Rampage before the show hits the air at 10/9c on TNT. Ahead of tonight's show from Atlantic City, New Jersey, All Elite Wrestling has announced the addition of The Gates of Agony vs. WarJoe in tag-team action.
Ari Daivari Comments On His Work Behind-The-Scenes In AEW, Goals In The Company & Women's Division
Ari Daivari was a guest on the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During his appearance on the show, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his work behind-the-scenes in All Elite Wrestling, his goals in the company, the AEW women's division and more. Featured below are some of the...
Paul Wight Shares His Initial Reaction To Being Named The Big Show In WWE
Who better to ask than the current AEW Dark: Elevation commentator himself?. During his recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, Paul Wight shared his intitial reaction to the moniker, and explained the origins of the ring name. Check out the highlights below. On the origins of the name:. “That was...
AEW News: Willow Nightingale Signing, Dustin Rhodes Files New Trademark
-- All Elite Wrestling's own Dustin Rhodes has filed a new trademark. According to a report from PWInsider, Dustin filed a trademark application for Rhodes Wrestling Academy on October 30th. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, Willow Nightingale will sign autographs at the Icons of Wrestling convention in Philadelphia,...
