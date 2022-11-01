Lottery prize worth $50,000 won in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — While nobody won the Powerball grand prize on Monday, someone in New Bern is set to pick up a nice payday.

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. So the prize will be at least $1.2 billion when the next drawing is held Wednesday. However, there were some individual winners from Monday’s game.

According to the NC Education Lottery, three lucky $3 Power Play tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The tickets tripled to $150,000 when the 3X Power Play multiplier hit. The tickets were purchased at:

• Quickie Mart on South Churton Street in Hillsborough

• One Planet on West Street in Pittsboro

• Online Play on the lottery’s website.

Three other lucky $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The tickets were purchased at:

• Red Mill Quick Stop on Red Mill Road in Durham

• River Bend Fuel Market on U.S. 17 South in New Bern

• Walkertown using Online Play on the lottery’s website.

The odds of matching numbers on four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000. The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

