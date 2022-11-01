ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Paramore Added to Taylor Swift’s 2023 Arena Tour

Have been announced as one of the supporting acts on Taylor Swift's tour of U.S. stadiums in 2023, "The Eras Tour." The rock band has long had ties to the pop superstar. Would you catch a Taylor Swift concert with Paramore as the opening artist? Last week, Loudwire recounted 10 rockers who've defended Taylor Swift. Last month, Paramore released their first new song in five years, "This Is Why." Paramore's sixth album, also called This Is Why, is due out on Feb. 10, 2023.
TEXAS STATE
Loudwire

Paramore Announce 2023 North American Tour With Bloc Party, Foals + More

Have announced an extensive 2023 North American tour with special guests Block Party, Foals, Genesis Owusu and The Linda Lindas providing support on select dates. Earlier this year, the scene favorites roared back with the vibrant new single "This Is Why," the title track off their new record that comes out on Feb. 10. Building momentum, the group returned to the stage for the first time since 2018 and just this week Paramore even hit the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a live performance of their latest track.
TEXAS STATE
Loudwire

King Diamond Details Horrific History Behind Castle Inspiration for New Music

King Diamond was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show, giving fans an update on both of his bands - Mercyful Fate and King Diamond. It's been a big year for the musician, with even bigger things to come as both bands are working toward new music and King offers Jackie some insight on the progress of both acts.
NBC4 Columbus

Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers for $1.6 billion jackpot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday’s record Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.6 billion, making it the largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The winning numbers drawn Saturday are 28, 45, 53, 56, and 69. The Powerball is 20 and the Power Play is 3X. The cash option for Saturday’s jackpot could net the winning ticket […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Loudwire

Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro Has Died

Longtime Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro has died at the age of 63. The news was confirmed by the band who issued a statement revealing that the musician fell after suffering a trauma to the head after an accidental fall. The band's statement on the matter reads as follows:. Dead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Loudwire

Loudwire

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy