Paramore Added to Taylor Swift’s 2023 Arena Tour
Have been announced as one of the supporting acts on Taylor Swift's tour of U.S. stadiums in 2023, "The Eras Tour." The rock band has long had ties to the pop superstar. Would you catch a Taylor Swift concert with Paramore as the opening artist? Last week, Loudwire recounted 10 rockers who've defended Taylor Swift. Last month, Paramore released their first new song in five years, "This Is Why." Paramore's sixth album, also called This Is Why, is due out on Feb. 10, 2023.
Paramore Announce 2023 North American Tour With Bloc Party, Foals + More
Have announced an extensive 2023 North American tour with special guests Block Party, Foals, Genesis Owusu and The Linda Lindas providing support on select dates. Earlier this year, the scene favorites roared back with the vibrant new single "This Is Why," the title track off their new record that comes out on Feb. 10. Building momentum, the group returned to the stage for the first time since 2018 and just this week Paramore even hit the set of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a live performance of their latest track.
Anthrax + Black Label Society Announce Second Leg of North American Tour Dates With Exodus
Rock on! If you missed out on Anthrax and Black Label Society touring together in 2022, fear not as a second North American tour leg has been booked for early 2023, with special guests Exodus joining the bill as well. The tour gets underway Jan. 17 in Boise, Idaho, making...
Lamb of God to Lead Inaugural ‘Headbangers Boat’ Metal Cruise in 2023
Seafaring music fans can set sail metal-style when Lamb of God's first-ever "Headbangers Boat" heavy metal cruise hosts a stacked lineup of metal bands from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2023. Aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship setting sail from Miami, Florida, to Nassau in the Bahamas, Lamb of God...
King Diamond Details Horrific History Behind Castle Inspiration for New Music
King Diamond was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio show, giving fans an update on both of his bands - Mercyful Fate and King Diamond. It's been a big year for the musician, with even bigger things to come as both bands are working toward new music and King offers Jackie some insight on the progress of both acts.
Silent Planet Involved in Van Crash, Issue Statement + Launch GoFundMe
Silent Planet were involved in a van crash in Wyoming yesterday morning (Nov. 3), which resulted in their vehicle flipping and rolling off the road. The band has since posted a statement on social media, providing an update as to how they're all doing. Fortunately, everyone is okay. According to...
Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro Has Died
Longtime Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro has died at the age of 63. The news was confirmed by the band who issued a statement revealing that the musician fell after suffering a trauma to the head after an accidental fall. The band's statement on the matter reads as follows:. Dead...
