Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Festus Beats North County 28-15
(BONNE TERRE) The Festus Tigers used a touchdown reception by Will and three more TD-receptions by Armahd Branch to beat the North County Raiders 28-15 on Friday night. With the win, the Tigers will play the Hillsboro Hawks for the District Title. Branch made the score 12-0 on this T-D…
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Advances to C4D1 Title Game
The 6th ranked Hillsboro Hawks advanced to the Class 4 District 1 Championship game with a 57-0 victory over Farmington on KREI. Senior running back and linebacker Austin Romaine had a huge night and it started on the first play…. Hillsboro went into the half with a 36-0 lead and...
myleaderpaper.com
Hawks win district title, Josh Allison takes individual crown
Festus and Hillsboro turned the Class 4 District 1 boys cross country meet at Arnold City Park on Saturday into their own backyard grudge match. All season, the Hawks have geared up to end the Tigers’ record streak of eight consecutive state championships. The runners on both teams have raced against each other since middle school, so it’s more of a friendly rivalry, but the competition intensifies at the crack of the starter’s gun.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Travels to Hillsboro for C4D1 Semi on KREI
(Hillsboro) #4 seed Farmington and #1 seed Hillsboro renew acquaintances tonight in the Class 4 District 1 semifinals at Hillsboro. The two teams played five times from 2015 through 2019. Farmington won 3 of those five games including 2 of the 3 playoff meetings. However, this year the Hawks come in at 8-1 and ranked 6th in Class 4. Farmington enters the game at 4-6. Farmington coach Erik Kruppe says his team will have to execute better than it has all year…
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson Spikes East Buchannan to Get to Title Match
(Cape Girardeau) After finishing 3rd in the state last year, the Jefferson Bluejay volleyball team will play for a state title this year. Jefferson spiked East Buchanan in three sets in Friday’s Class 2 semifinal 25-12, 25-11, 25-11. Coach Tara Fish says they came ready and executed well…. Emma...
Lindbergh High School basketball coach remembers player who died in crash
An infectious personality, a joyful attitude, and positive energy are just a few ways Lindbergh High School head basketball coach Nathan Biggs describes Quintyn Lewis.
abc17news.com
Kobe Brown leads Mizzou in opening exhibition
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Mizzou men's basketball team opening up the beginning of the Dennis Gates era at Mizzou Arena Thursday with a 89-61 win over Washington University in St. Louis. The Tigers were led by returner Kobe Brown with 25 points and 11 rebounds. With 12 different players scoring...
mymoinfo.com
#8 Rebels Host Ste. Genevieve In Class 3 District 1 Semifinals On J98
(Park Hills) The Central Rebels and Ste. Genevieve Dragons will meet in the Class 3 District 1 semifinals for the J98 Game of the Week. The 8th ranked Rebels are 9-1 on the year after defeating Fredericktown last week. Central defeated Ste. Gen earlier this season, 45-3, at the home...
mymoinfo.com
Ste. Genevieve Falls in 5 in Class 3 Volleyball Semi on KREI
The Ste. Genevieve volleyball team has one more game remaining in their season. The Dragons will play for third place tonight at 6:00 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Ste. Gen fell in five sets earlier today in the Class Three semis to Pleasant Hill. The Chicks took the first set 25-20, but Ste. Genvieve fought back to claim the second set 25-15…
mymoinfo.com
KREI Morning Show Host to be Given Award from College During St. Francois County Rotary Shootout
The St. Francois County Rotary Shootout, in December in Park Hills, will include a full day of high school and college basketball games. The newest members of the Rotary/Mineral Area College Athletic Hall of Fame will also be inducted, along with another award. Seiberlich, the morning show host on A-M...
mymoinfo.com
#2 Ste. Genevieve Takes On #5 Pleasant Hill In Class 3 Volleyball State Semifinals On Thursday
(Cape Girardeau) It’s been 14 years since the Ste. Genevieve volleyball team has made it to the state semifinals. On Thursday, the Dragons will head south to Cape Girardeau to play in the Class 3 semifinals and we’ll have the call on AM-800 KREI. Ste. Genevieve has 32...
Winning $100K scratchers ticket sold at a Mo. Walmart
$100,000 winning scratcher ticket was sold at a Washington Walmart on Oct. 21.
mymoinfo.com
Otis Propst – No Service
Otis Propst of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 89. No formal services will be held. Arrangements are by Cozean Memorial Chapel of Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Lester “Les” Thoma — Service 11/5/22 10 A.M.
Lester “Les” James Thoma of Hillsboro passed away Wednesday (11/2), he was 79 years old. There will be morning prayers for “Les” Thoma Saturday (11/5) morning at 9:15 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The funeral service will be Saturday (11/5) morning at 10 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial in the Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
Herculaneum Veteran’s Day parade on Sunday
A vintage flag of the United States of America for Veteran's day. (Herculaneum) The City of Herculaneum will hold its annual Veteran’s Day parade this Sunday afternoon. Herculaneum Mayor Bill Haggard says the parade begins at 2 o’clock it begins at Senn-Thomas Middle School. Those wanting to be...
mymoinfo.com
Sharon Arndt – Service 1pm 11/7/22
Sharon Arndt of Potosi died Thursday at the age of 76. The funeral service is 1:00 Monday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Sharon Arndt will be 10 to 1 Monday at the funeral home.
kfmo.com
Pick Up Wreck in St. Francois County
(St. Francois County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 30 year old McKenzie M. Johnson, is suffering moderate injuries after a one vehicle accident Thursday at 12:15 pm in St. Francois County. Highway Patrol Troopers say Johnson was driving a pick up south on Highway OO, south of Old Fredericktown Road, when it ran off the right side of the road. She overcorrected and the truck came back onto the highway, crossed over the centerline, ran off the left side of the road, and rolled over. Johnson, who was not wearing her seat belt when the wreck took place, was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Pretzel Pretzel about to open in Crystal City
(Crystal City) A Pretzel Pretzel franchise is about to open its doors at 201 North Truman Boulevard in Crystal City. Rene Scurlock is one of the owners of the franchise, which is based in the St. Louis area. She says they will have several different types of pretzels available. Scurlock...
mymoinfo.com
Fredericktown Schools Deal With Threat
(Fredericktown) The Fredericktown Schools received a threat last night and posted this on the district facebook page. “In the late evening of Thursday, November 3, 2022, school officials received information regarding a threat possibly directed at the high school campus. The school resource officers and local law enforcement were contacted immediately to investigate and make contact with the student involved. The student was identified by local law enforcement and determined to indeed be responsible for the threat. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken by the school as well as any action law enforcement decides to take in the incident. Threatening students and staff, sparking fear, and disrupting teaching and learning will not be tolerated. The school campuses are secured daily and safety measures are continually in place. Additional safety steps will be taken as students return on Friday, November 4 for classes. As always, student and staff safety is priority at Fredericktown R-1 School District.”
mymoinfo.com
Festus R-6 Veterans’ Parade upcoming
(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District is inviting veterans and the public to be part of a special Veterans’ Day parade through downtown Festus. The event will be held on Friday, November 11th. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Reuss says this will be added recognition to the district’s plans in honoring...
Comments / 0