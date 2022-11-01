Read full article on original website
Related
California businesses are leaving the state at double the rate of previous years
The analysis says California is 'risking its economic future.'
SFGate
LA Mayor's race tightens as billionaire Caruso narrows gap
The race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles continued to tighten, with a poll released Friday showing the candidates much closer than a month ago. Congresswoman Karen Bass is the choice of 45% of likely voters, according to the survey from the University of California at Berkeley that was co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. Rick Caruso, a real estate developer in his first campaign for public office, had support from 41%. About 13% remain undecided.
Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger says she sought out Liz Cheney's endorsement in her nail-biter race against Yesli Vega
Spanberger called Cheney an important voice for democracy as she faces a challenge from Yesli Vega, who's sympathized with January 6 rioters.
Check your tickets: Here are the winning numbers for Saturday’s $1.6B Powerball jackpot
The largest-ever Powerball jackpot in history stood at over $1.6 billion when the numbers were drawn Saturday night. The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Nov. 5, were 69, 53, 45, 56, 28 and Powerball number 20. According to a news release by Powerball, the payout for Saturday’s drawing officially surpassed...
Georgia Reminds Tennessee, College Football Who’s Top Dawg
The Vols have been the story of the season, but they were no match for a veteran UGA group.
SFGate
How a pro-Trump youth group remade the Arizona GOP, testing democracy
PHOENIX - The young conservative activist had a plan, and he wanted the veteran Arizona House speaker to push it. The two men huddled at a barbecue joint in January as the activist - Tyler Bowyer, the chief operating officer of the pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA - unspooled his demands: Republican legislators, he insisted, should carve up booming and fast-diversifying Maricopa County, diluting the power of Democrats in a state that had helped deliver Joe Biden the presidency.
SFGate
South Alabama 38, Georgia Southern 31
GASO_White 54 run (Raynor kick), 9:20. USA_Wayne 10 pass from Bradley (Guajardo kick), 6:56. GASO_Burgess 16 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 3:24. USA_L.Webb 1 run (Guajardo kick), 14:56. GASO_FG Raynor 22, 10:17. USA_FG Guajardo 29, 3:23. Third Quarter. GASO_McAfee 7 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 8:45. USA_L.Webb 5 run (Guajardo...
SFGate
No. 16 Penn State 45, Indiana 14
PSU_Allen 11 run (Pinegar kick), 9:25. PSU_Allen 6 run (Pinegar kick), 5:04. PSU_Allen 6 run (Pinegar kick), 8:21. PSU_H.Wallace 1 pass from Allar (Pinegar kick), 14:09. PSU_Th.Johnson 4 pass from Allar (Pinegar kick), 13:51. IND_J.Lucas 1 run (Campbell kick), 6:16. A_45,142. ___. PSU IND. First downs 27 11. Total Net...
SFGate
No. 1 Georgia 27, No. 2 Tennessee 13
TENN_FG McGrath 47, 10:05. UGA_S.Bennett 13 run (Podlesny kick), 8:32. UGA_McConkey 37 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 3:32. UGA_Rosemy-Jacksaint 5 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 14:17. TENN_FG McGrath 36, 9:36. UGA_FG Podlesny 19, :00. Third Quarter. UGA_FG Podlesny 38, 1:09. Fourth Quarter. TENN_J.Wright 5 run (McGrath kick), 4:15. A_92,746. ___
SFGate
Biden on California rescue mission as House Democrats falter
OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — In an urgent plea as his party faces the potential loss of House and Senate control, President Joe Biden asked voters Thursday to go to the polls to support Democratic candidates, warning that a Republican Congress would reshape America by cutting back on health care and threatening abortion rights and retirement security.
SFGate
McCoy, Hatten connect on 4 TDs, Idaho routs EWU 48-16
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Gevani McCoy threw four touchdown passes to Hayden Hatten in the first half and Idaho raced past Eastern Washington 48-16 on Saturday. The duo connected for 33-, 17- and 18-yard touchdowns on consecutive possessions for a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. Hatten, who...
SFGate
North Dakota 42, Indiana St. 7
INST_Dinka 2 run (Ruiz kick), 13:44. UND_Smith 16 pass from Schuster (Stevens kick), 02:34. RUSHING_North Dakota, Ty. Hoosman 15-81, Re. Wilson 7-77, Is. Smith 7-48, Qu. Vaughn 5-21, Lu. Skokna 1-6, Cr. Mitchell 1-1, To. Schuster 4-(minus 2), Team 2-(minus 3). Indiana St., Ev. Olaes 7-71, Ju. Dinka 15-36, Ca. Chambers 3-15, Pl. Lawrence 3-14, Ga. Screws 4-(minus 10).
SFGate
No. 8 Oregon 49, Colorado 10
ORE_Sewell 1 run (C.Lewis kick), 12:43. COLO_Tyson 81 pass from Shrout (Becker kick), 12:14. ORE_Matavao 16 pass from Nix (C.Lewis kick), :53. COLO_FG Becker 44, 11:51. ORE_Nix 1 run (C.Lewis kick), 8:17. ORE_Whittington 9 run (C.Lewis kick), 3:25. Fourth Quarter. ORE_Nix 1 run (C.Lewis kick), 12:53. A_42,089. ___. ORE COLO.
SFGate
North Texas 52, Florida International 14
UNT_Adeyi 2 run (Mooney kick), 14:10. UNT_Smart 45 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 11:10. UNT_Gumms 10 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 1:08. UNT_Shorter 57 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 12:47. UNT_Ragsdale 6 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 10:54. FIU_E.Wilson 2 run (Gabriel kick), 8:06. FIU_Cole 0 run (Gabriel kick), 3:44.
SFGate
Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms
ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday he was feeling “really good” about Democrats' chances in the midterm elections, even as he traveled to the Chicago area to support two House members who are facing more competitive reelection battles than expected. “Folks, I’m not buying...
Comments / 0