ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

LA Mayor's race tightens as billionaire Caruso narrows gap

The race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles continued to tighten, with a poll released Friday showing the candidates much closer than a month ago. Congresswoman Karen Bass is the choice of 45% of likely voters, according to the survey from the University of California at Berkeley that was co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. Rick Caruso, a real estate developer in his first campaign for public office, had support from 41%. About 13% remain undecided.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

How a pro-Trump youth group remade the Arizona GOP, testing democracy

PHOENIX - The young conservative activist had a plan, and he wanted the veteran Arizona House speaker to push it. The two men huddled at a barbecue joint in January as the activist - Tyler Bowyer, the chief operating officer of the pro-Trump youth group Turning Point USA - unspooled his demands: Republican legislators, he insisted, should carve up booming and fast-diversifying Maricopa County, diluting the power of Democrats in a state that had helped deliver Joe Biden the presidency.
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

South Alabama 38, Georgia Southern 31

GASO_White 54 run (Raynor kick), 9:20. USA_Wayne 10 pass from Bradley (Guajardo kick), 6:56. GASO_Burgess 16 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 3:24. USA_L.Webb 1 run (Guajardo kick), 14:56. GASO_FG Raynor 22, 10:17. USA_FG Guajardo 29, 3:23. Third Quarter. GASO_McAfee 7 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 8:45. USA_L.Webb 5 run (Guajardo...
MOBILE, AL
SFGate

No. 16 Penn State 45, Indiana 14

PSU_Allen 11 run (Pinegar kick), 9:25. PSU_Allen 6 run (Pinegar kick), 5:04. PSU_Allen 6 run (Pinegar kick), 8:21. PSU_H.Wallace 1 pass from Allar (Pinegar kick), 14:09. PSU_Th.Johnson 4 pass from Allar (Pinegar kick), 13:51. IND_J.Lucas 1 run (Campbell kick), 6:16. A_45,142. ___. PSU IND. First downs 27 11. Total Net...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
SFGate

No. 1 Georgia 27, No. 2 Tennessee 13

TENN_FG McGrath 47, 10:05. UGA_S.Bennett 13 run (Podlesny kick), 8:32. UGA_McConkey 37 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 3:32. UGA_Rosemy-Jacksaint 5 pass from S.Bennett (Podlesny kick), 14:17. TENN_FG McGrath 36, 9:36. UGA_FG Podlesny 19, :00. Third Quarter. UGA_FG Podlesny 38, 1:09. Fourth Quarter. TENN_J.Wright 5 run (McGrath kick), 4:15. A_92,746. ___
NASHVILLE, TN
SFGate

Biden on California rescue mission as House Democrats falter

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — In an urgent plea as his party faces the potential loss of House and Senate control, President Joe Biden asked voters Thursday to go to the polls to support Democratic candidates, warning that a Republican Congress would reshape America by cutting back on health care and threatening abortion rights and retirement security.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

McCoy, Hatten connect on 4 TDs, Idaho routs EWU 48-16

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Gevani McCoy threw four touchdown passes to Hayden Hatten in the first half and Idaho raced past Eastern Washington 48-16 on Saturday. The duo connected for 33-, 17- and 18-yard touchdowns on consecutive possessions for a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. Hatten, who...
MOSCOW, ID
SFGate

North Dakota 42, Indiana St. 7

INST_Dinka 2 run (Ruiz kick), 13:44. UND_Smith 16 pass from Schuster (Stevens kick), 02:34. RUSHING_North Dakota, Ty. Hoosman 15-81, Re. Wilson 7-77, Is. Smith 7-48, Qu. Vaughn 5-21, Lu. Skokna 1-6, Cr. Mitchell 1-1, To. Schuster 4-(minus 2), Team 2-(minus 3). Indiana St., Ev. Olaes 7-71, Ju. Dinka 15-36, Ca. Chambers 3-15, Pl. Lawrence 3-14, Ga. Screws 4-(minus 10).
GRAND FORKS, ND
SFGate

No. 8 Oregon 49, Colorado 10

ORE_Sewell 1 run (C.Lewis kick), 12:43. COLO_Tyson 81 pass from Shrout (Becker kick), 12:14. ORE_Matavao 16 pass from Nix (C.Lewis kick), :53. COLO_FG Becker 44, 11:51. ORE_Nix 1 run (C.Lewis kick), 8:17. ORE_Whittington 9 run (C.Lewis kick), 3:25. Fourth Quarter. ORE_Nix 1 run (C.Lewis kick), 12:53. A_42,089. ___. ORE COLO.
EUGENE, OR
SFGate

North Texas 52, Florida International 14

UNT_Adeyi 2 run (Mooney kick), 14:10. UNT_Smart 45 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 11:10. UNT_Gumms 10 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 1:08. UNT_Shorter 57 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 12:47. UNT_Ragsdale 6 pass from Aune (Mooney kick), 10:54. FIU_E.Wilson 2 run (Gabriel kick), 8:06. FIU_Cole 0 run (Gabriel kick), 3:44.
DENTON, TX
SFGate

Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday he was feeling “really good” about Democrats' chances in the midterm elections, even as he traveled to the Chicago area to support two House members who are facing more competitive reelection battles than expected. “Folks, I’m not buying...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy