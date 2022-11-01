Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
Reader supports Tom Schulz for Supervisor
Tom Schulz has spent the majority of his adult life helping others and being active in the community. He is a successful business owner who prides himself on providing great customer service and being available when called. Tom Schulz is conservative minded and believes in limited government while being a longtime supporter of Law Enforcement. I believe Tom will serve all Lee County residents and take the time to listen to their concerns and ideas. Tom has the experience and knowledge to be fiscally responsible and to help economic growth while being a big supporter of Law Enforcement and the essential services.
Pen City Current
Races heating up as Tuesday election nears
LEE COUNTY - With the 2022 general election less than 48 hours away, races are heating up locally and on the state level. Officials with the Lee County Republican and Lee County Democratic parties are seeing tight races and heavy early voting. According to Lee County GOP chairman James Creen,...
Pen City Current
Property owner barred from speaking at council meeting
FORT MADISON - A property owner who had threatened to sue the city over code issues associated with rehabilitation projects in the city was banned from speaking at Tuesday's City Council meeting. Sean Rogers got up to speak at the City Council's regular meeting and was told by Mayor Matt...
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - Doris Sallen, 79, Farmington
Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, Iowa, where the family will meet with friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A parish rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s of the Assumption Catholic Church in West Point, Iowa, with Father Dan Dorau as celebrant.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Friday, November 4, 2022
11/03/22 – 4:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue N. 11/03/22 – 5:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Steven Roy Eugene Brown, 56, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 29th Street and Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension.
Pen City Current
Kempker named 2023 TSR Chairman
FORT MADISON - The Tri-State Rodeo will have a long-standing veteran ushering in the 2023 event, which just happens to be its 75th Anniversary. With Tony Johnson exiting as General Chairman after serving the past four years, including the COVID-cancelled 2021 year, 18-year committee secretary Chuck Kempker has been tapped to usher in the 75th, or diamond jubilee, year.
Pen City Current
Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary - Debra Little, 63, Carthage
A Celebration of Debbie’s Life will be held from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the University of Illinois Extension Building, 550 N. Madison St., Carthage, Illinois 62321. A time for sharing memories will be held at 4:00 p.m. Debra (Debbie) Little, 63, of Carthage, Illinois,...
ottumwaradio.com
OPD Investigating Death of ORHC Staffer at Hospital
UPDATE: Eric Carlson, Chair of the Board of Trustees for Ottumwa Regional Health Center provided the following statement. “Dennis Hunger is no longer serving as chief executive officer of Ottumwa Regional Health Center. We have identified interim leadership while we conduct a national search for a replacement. We are committed to doing all that we can to support and advance the critical work of our team at ORHC, and we will provide an update when a new leader has been identified. As a matter of practice, we maintain confidentiality on all matters relating to our employees and providers. Thank you for understanding.“
voiceofalexandria.com
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary - John A. Kayser, 89, Keokuk
John A. Kayser, 89 of Keokuk, IA died Friday, November 4, 2022 at River Hills Village in Keokuk. He was born February 14, 1933 in Chicago, IL the son of Carey and Clara Lindstrom Kayser. John had been employed by Mosner Blueprint Company for twenty-five years, until his retirement in...
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for Felonious Child Endangerment
The Washington Police Department arrested twenty-three-year-old Timothy Andrew Trepanier for Child Endangerment Resulting in Serious Injury, a Class C Felony. On September 18th, 2022, Washington Police Department officers were asked to accompany Department of Human Services members to a Washington address regarding an injury to a seven-week-old male infant. The infant had sustained rib fractures to the posterior left side. A radiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics indicated the injuries would have been sustained in or around the end of August to the first part of September.
KBUR
Keokuk man and woman arrested on felony drug and weapons charges
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man and woman on felony drug and weapons charges. On Wednesday, November 2nd, 28-year-old Dalton Meyers and 27-year-old Miranda Meyers, both of Keokuk, were arrested in the 2200 block of Highway 61 Bypass in Fort Madison.
New details about Fairfield teacher’s murder revealed in court documents
FAIRFIELD, IOWA — Prosecutors for the State of Iowa have revealed a possible motive for the murder of a Fairfield High School teacher one year ago in new court filings. Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale are each charged with First Degree Murder for the beating death of Nohema Graber on November 2nd, 2021. Goodale is […]
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
All aboard, Ottumwa — railroad merger could bring more trains through town
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The busiest rail crossing in Ottumwa will be at the intersection of Canadian Pacific's line and Quincy Avenue on the west side of the city. That is, if the merger between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern goes through. It has been in the works...
Pen City Current
Auditions for "Drinking Habits 2" set at OFP
FORT MADISON - The smash hit “Drinking Habits” by Tom Smith was such a success for Old Fort Players Community Theater in 2020 that they are bringing the lovable zany characters back to the stage for the much-anticipated sequel, “Drinking Habits 2: Caught in the Act.”. The...
aledotimesrecord.com
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages
GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
Pen City Current
Kyle Doherty leads inaugural FMHS girls' wrestling team
FORT MADISON - The first season of state-recognized high school girls' wrestling could see a very interesting start for the Bloodhounds. Head Coach Kyle Doherty, who's been around the Fort Madison wrestling culture, and some would say family, for most of his life, was selected last month by the school district to lead the inaugural program. Doherty is a two-time state qualifier for the Hounds and was a 2006 state runner-up his senior year at 125 pounds.
Comments / 0