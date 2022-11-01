The 2022 Little Illini Conference (LIC) Girls Volleyball teams have been announced by vote of the league coaches. There were 12 players selected to the First team and 6 to the Second team. Among those picked for the second team was Lawrenceville Lady Indian junior Serena Buchanan. There were 8 players who were Honorable mention picks. Among those was Lady Indian junior Emily Bellville. Congratulations to those two on being named All-LIC.

