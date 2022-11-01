Read full article on original website
Related
wakoradio.com
8TH GRADE SALUKIS WIN AGAIN
The Red Hill 8th Grade Basketball Salukis picked up another win Wednesday night at the Hutsonville Tournament. They knocked off host Palestine 22-14 at Palestine Grade School to improve to 2-1. The next action for the team comes on Thursday November 10th when they play Palestine again at Hutsonville Elementary and Junior High School.
wakoradio.com
2022 LITTLE ILLINI VOLLEYBALL ALL CONFERENCE
The 2022 Little Illini Conference (LIC) Girls Volleyball teams have been announced by vote of the league coaches. There were 12 players selected to the First team and 6 to the Second team. Among those picked for the second team was Lawrenceville Lady Indian junior Serena Buchanan. There were 8 players who were Honorable mention picks. Among those was Lady Indian junior Emily Bellville. Congratulations to those two on being named All-LIC.
Comments / 0