Read full article on original website
Related
collegianonline.com
Greenville opens Unity Park, fulfilling 83-year-old promise
College students who feel bad about procrastinating may be comforted to know that the city of Greenville waited over 80 years to open Unity Park. Following years of delays, the park opened in May 2022. Located four miles from Bob Jones University, Unity Park offers visitors a 4,000-square-foot water splash...
collegianonline.com
Men’s golf team places third at NCCAA nationals
The Bob Jones University men’s golf team qualified for nationals for the third time in the program’s history, following previous qualifications in 2017 and 2021. They placed third, their best placing so far at the NCCAA championship. The Bruins started the tournament strong, ending their first day in...
Comments / 0