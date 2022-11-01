ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last Dogman
5d ago

If your team depends on one person to win a game, they aren’t much of a team.

Bamafan4lyfe
3d ago

Funny how all these vols fans come out the woods & now seem to know everything about winning . The vols will fall out the rankings soon as the Dawgs humiliate them before halftime . Ohio state & clemson will be out too. These idiots just put the vols up to #1 because it sells tickets. Lol

Dawn Watson
4d ago

Tennessee has had several starters out most of the season but no excuses just keep on playing and handling business

atozsports.com

Cowboys have found yet another hybrid player on defense

If there’s one thing that Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn wants on his defense, it’s versatility and position flex. Now, they’ve got more of that. After a surprising debut for fifth-round rookie Damone Clark, there might be coming more his way. Clark played in 51% of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps and had a very solid performance. Solid enough to have many asking for more playing time for the rookie.
atozsports.com

Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee ahead of matchup with Georgia

It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin abruptly resigned as the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but he still has UT on his mind every day it seems. Kiffin routinely tweets about the Vols. And at this point, I don’t know if he’s trying to troll Tennessee or if he genuinely regrets leaving Knoxville. Either way, he thinks about the Vols a lot.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to being trolled by Tennessee fans

Prior to the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, someone (most assume a UT fan) leaked UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s phone number. Bennett was inundated with phone calls and texts on Friday night. After scoring a touchdown in the first half, Bennett referenced the incident...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Everything Kirby Smart said after Georgia destroyed Tennessee

The Georgia Bulldogs made their case as to why they should’ve been the top-ranked team in the nation after they convincingly beat the Tennessee Volunteers. The Georgia Bulldogs were scheduled to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 10. It was already a huge matchup, but the stakes only increased upon the reveal of the very first College Football Playoff rankings. Tennessee ranked No. 1, while Georgia ranked No. 3.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Kirk Herbstreit is showing his anti Tennessee Vols bias again

ESPN College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is once again showing his anti-Tennessee Vols bias. Herbstreit seemingly always picks against Tennessee (except on Saturday, when he begrudgingly picked the Vols to win). And he’s consistently overly critical of the program (anyone remember Schiano Sunday?). We got a great example of...
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia football hosts Tennessee in highly-anticipated SEC East showdown

--------- After another victorious trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs face their biggest test of the fall on Saturday. No. 3 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) hosts the most-anticipated showdown of the weekend Saturday when it takes on No. 1 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are fresh off a 42-20 victory over Florida last week; Tennessee, meanwhile, took care of Kentucky 44-6.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Cowboys get a W despite not playing in Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys will have an important element to their offense back after the bye week, according to team owner Jerry Jones. Jones made an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. When asked about Ezekiel Elliott’s availability in Week 10, Jones made it clear that the plan is to have him on the field.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

How Josh Heupel made the day of a high school football coach in Tennessee

Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has quickly become one of the most likable personalities in college football. The former Oklahoma quarterback brings a refreshing genuineness and authenticity to the SEC, a conference where coaches can be vindictive and conniving. Heupel isn’t afraid to enjoy the moment, but then he’s...
GEORGIA STATE
atozsports.com

Hendon Hooker’s newest NIL deal is one of the most unique in college football

Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker has numerous NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals thanks to his impressive on-field performance over the last two seasons at UT. His latest deal — and I’m not talking about the deal with a Mercedes dealership in Knoxville — might be one of the most unique deals in college football.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

How the Jeremy Pruitt era is still costing the Tennessee Vols this season

Halloween may be over, but the Jeremy Pruitt era continued to haunt the Tennessee Vols once again this weekend. The top-ranked Vols lost to the Georgia Bulldogs by a score of 27-13. The offense struggled against the Bulldogs’ impressive defense. On the flip-side, the Georgia offense consistently got explosive plays...
NASHVILLE, TN

