Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
Englewood Police pursue a man with active arrest warrants and a stolen vehicle from Dayton
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood police apprehended a man with multiple active arrest warrants and in possession of a stolen vehicle after an approximate 6 mile car-and-foot pursuit. Officers first stopped the man on I-70 eastbound past Main Street for having no license plates on the car, Englewood police informed News Center 7.
Cincinnati police give out more than 550 tickets during two-week traffic blitz
Of the nearly 560 tickets, 290 were speeding violations and 101 were for no driver's license or driving under a suspended license. There were only four pedestrian violations.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus at 4th and Sycamore streets in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a Metro bus at 4th and Sycamore streets in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
WLWT 5
Greyhound officially operating from new location in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Greyhound has announced that it has begun operations from its new location on E. Galbraith Road in Cincinnati. The new location, 398 E. Galbraith Road, will operate in place of the old downtown location, located on Gilbert Avenue. Greyhound will offer six schedules every day. The new...
Cincinnati Residents Call Out Greyhound for Moving Bus Terminal to the Suburbs
The new terminal in Arlington Heights leaves many riders in the lurch, some say.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include...
Fox 19
Blitz nets 290 speeders and over 100 without valid licenses, police say
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A two-week traffic blitz conducted by a 10-officer team in Cincinnati last month resulted in 557 citations and dozens of warnings. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge and Lt. Robert Van Horn spoke to Cincinnati public safety committee Tuesday to review the results of the effort. The blitz was planned after a number of high-profile pedestrian deaths and reckless driving incidents.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford
OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CPD initiative in OTR sees improvements in violent crime, shootings
Historically Cincinnati's hottest spot for shootings, the stretch of McMicken and northeast Over-The-Rhine saw 60% fewer so far in 2022 compared to 2021, according to CPD statistics.
Fox 19
Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday. Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on East Kemper and Reading Road in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on East Kemper and Reading Road in Sharonville. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along westbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along westbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays for motorists along the interstate in Lawrenceburg, Friday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police issue caution about buying, selling items online after string of thefts
CINCINNATI — Police are warning about a dangerous trend that's starting to surface again. In person transactions from sweet online deals that really are too good to be true. Cincinnati Police reported several recent robberies in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, with people getting ripped off when making transactions with someone they arranged to buy, sell or trade property with.
WLWT 5
Surveillance video shows man on oxygen denied bus ride in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Surveillance video shows the encounter between a Metro bus operator and a rider that ended with the rider taking a ride on an ambulance instead of the bus. It happened in late August in Avondale. Henry Parkel of Golf Manor went to a gospel concert at an...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Garvey Avenue and Ash Street in Elsmere
ELSMERE, Ky. — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck at Garvey Avenue and Ash Street in Elsmere. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Ohio man sold ‘fire’ to high school student
An Ohio man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused the near-fatal overdose of a high school student. According to the Department of Justice Marcus Phoenix, 33, of Cincinnati, sold a teenager fentanyl. Court documents detail that the overdose victim had texted Phoenix and requested $20 worth of “fire.” The […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodspoint Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodspoint Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
A jack-knifed semi blocking lanes along I-71/75 has been cleared
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The jack-knifed semi truck blocking lanes along southbound I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate in Covington, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News...
Comments / 2