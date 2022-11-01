ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Greyhound officially operating from new location in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Greyhound has announced that it has begun operations from its new location on E. Galbraith Road in Cincinnati. The new location, 398 E. Galbraith Road, will operate in place of the old downtown location, located on Gilbert Avenue. Greyhound will offer six schedules every day.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Blitz nets 290 speeders and over 100 without valid licenses, police say

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A two-week traffic blitz conducted by a 10-officer team in Cincinnati last month resulted in 557 citations and dozens of warnings. Interim Chief Teresa Theetge and Lt. Robert Van Horn spoke to Cincinnati public safety committee Tuesday to review the results of the effort. The blitz was planned after a number of high-profile pedestrian deaths and reckless driving incidents.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford

OXFORD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Oxford Reily Road in Oxford.
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday. Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared along westbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes and causing delays along westbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays for motorists along the interstate in Lawrenceburg, Friday evening.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Norwood.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Police issue caution about buying, selling items online after string of thefts

CINCINNATI — Police are warning about a dangerous trend that's starting to surface again. In person transactions from sweet online deals that really are too good to be true. Cincinnati Police reported several recent robberies in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, with people getting ripped off when making transactions with someone they arranged to buy, sell or trade property with.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sold ‘fire’ to high school student

An Ohio man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for distributing fentanyl that caused the near-fatal overdose of a high school student. According to the Department of Justice Marcus Phoenix, 33, of Cincinnati, sold a teenager fentanyl. Court documents detail that the overdose victim had texted Phoenix and requested $20 worth of “fire.” The […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodspoint Drive in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodspoint Drive in Florence.
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Pine Valley Drive in Hamilton.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

A jack-knifed semi blocking lanes along I-71/75 has been cleared

COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The jack-knifed semi truck blocking lanes along southbound I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking lanes along the interstate in Covington, Friday afternoon.
COVINGTON, KY

