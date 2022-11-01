Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
How Much Older Is Justin Verlander Than His Wife Kate Upton?
Here are a few things you may not have known about MLB pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton including their age difference.
Phillies Fans Fight in Women's Bathroom During World Series
A group of Phillies fans brawled in the women's bathroom during Game 4 of the World Series.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Kyle Schwarber comments
Just one day after a hot offensive performance, the Philadelphia Phillies went ice cold at the plate during Wednesday’s loss to the Houston Astros in Game Four of the World Series as the Astros threw a combined no-hitter in the game – just the second no-hitter in World Series history. But despite the historic performance from the Astros, Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber isn’t dwelling on it.
Kate Upton ‘So Proud’ Of Justin Verlander For Making It To World Series, Plans To Be At ‘Every’ Game (Exclusive)
Kate Upton is one proud wife! The stunning supermodel ran onto the field at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 23 to celebrate her husband Justin Verlander after his team’s big win against the New York Yankees and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’ll be keeping that same energy when her husband pitches in the World Series start this Friday, Oct. 28. Justin, 39, and his team The Houston Astros will take on the Philadelphia Phillies for as many as 7 games, and Kate, 30, is planning to be there for every one. “This is a huge moment for Justin so barring any family issues Kate will be there at every game,” the source shared. “She’s not just a supportive wife, she’s also become a massive baseball fan, she’s passionate about the game and knows her stuff so going to these World Series games and being there for Justin is a privilege, she loves it.”
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole
Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
Phillies fans teased Justin Verlander with Kate Upton chants
Philadelphia Phillies fans tried to tease Justin Verlander on Thursday with a very unoriginal chant. A fan in attendance for Game 5 of the World Series between the Phillies and Houston Astros shared that Phillies fans were chanting “Kate Upton” as Verlander warmed up prior to his start.
thecomeback.com
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
Yardbarker
Alex Bregman Comments On Astros Game 4 No-Hitter
The World Series is tied at two games apiece following a statement win in Game 4 of the World Series by the Houston Astros. After the Philadelphia Phillies busted out for a 7-0 win in Game 3, Houston bounced back, throwing a combined no-hitter led by Cristian Javier, who got the start and threw six scoreless innings, striking out nine and walking just two.
World Series Odds: Phillies vs. Astros Game 6 prediction, odds and pick – 11/5/2022
The Philadelphia Phillies must win to stay alive as they face the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series as we make a Phillies-Astros Game 6 prediction. The Astros defeated the Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 to take a...
Video Of Fan Fight At World Series Game 4 Going Viral
It wouldn't really be a proper World Series without at least one big-time fan brawl inside a bathroom. This year's came during Game 4 near Citizens Bank Park. A video has been going viral on Twitter and TikTok of several female Philadelphia Phillies fans at the popular Xfinity Live! viewing spot getting into a brawl inside the women's bathroom.
Yankees fans’ favorite left field option could be destined to join NYY past his prime
The year is 2022. The New York Yankees require a left-handed hitting complement to their big boppers in the outfield who can pound 15-20 homers, but also make consistent contact. The Yankees need someone who rarely strikes out and can hold their own defensively. The Yankees need Michael Brantley, just...
Astros will try to break Yankees’ World Series record in Game 5 vs. Phillies
History is on the line Thursday when the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. In Game 4 on Wednesday, four Astros pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter and even the series, 2-2. It was the first World Series no-no since Don Larsen’s perfect game for the New York Yankees in 1956.
ng-sportingnews.com
Astros vs. Phillies final score, results: Cristian Javier headlines historic Houston no-hitter
The Astros saw Game 4 of the 2022 World Series as a must-win. They were coming off being routed by the Phillies in Game 3, in which Philadelphia's bats hit five home runs. Wednesday's game could not have been more different. With Cristian Javier — who has been the Astros'...
tigerdroppings.com
This Philly Fan Is Willing To Lose His Family And Job For The Phillies To Win World Series
How bad do you want your team to win it all? This guy will lose everything for the Phillies to take home the title. Smart...
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Look: Bryce Harper's Pregame Outfit Is Going Viral Before Game 5
The Philadelphia Phillies square off against the Houston Astros to break the 2-2 World Series stalemate on Thursday night. After Philadelphia's red-hot offense floundered on Wednesday, Bryce Harper arrived in style for Game 5. The star Phillies slugger showed up to Citizens Bank Park in a letterman jacket adorned with...
ESPN
Verlander gets World Series win, Astros lead Phillies 3-2
PHILADELPHIA -- — Justin Verlander beamed like a first-time big leaguer, and the Houston Astros feted the 244-game winner like a baby-faced rookie. “They put me in the cart and rolled me in the shower and just doused me with all sorts of stuff," he said. "And it was one of the best feelings in my career.”
Report: Rangers to Sign Cuban Player
The Texas Rangers have reportedly started to put in the work to sign a former Cuban national outfielder.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 2